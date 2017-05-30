Annaly Capital Management: Poking Holes

The stock has not traded much above the current P/B ratio over the past five years.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) held its annual meeting on May 25th and the management put out a detailed investor presentation. While I agree with the management on certain points, I remain unconvinced about Annaly's attractiveness as a good investment (read Should You Worry About Annaly). Here I will discuss why I don't think the presentation paints an accurate picture of the company.

Performance Splicing

In the presentation the management repeatedly emphasized the stock's outperformance over the market.

Example #1

Source: Company Presentation

Example #2

Source: Company Presentation

However, the difference in performance can be easily manipulated by changing the starting date.

I'm not saying that my graph tells a better story, but investors should not look to past performance as a measure of the stock's attractiveness as an investment. Solely focusing on the share price ignores the fact that the stock was very cheap in 2016 based on book value, but that is no longer the case. In fact, I would like to point out the stock has never traded much above current levels over the past five years based on the P/B ratio, meanwhile the book value has been steadily eroding.

Stock performance is subject to market sentiment, but book value doesn't lie (usually). Just because the market has been positive about the stock over the past little while, it does not mean that the business itself will do well in the future. Of course, the stock could shoot even higher despite poor results, but do you want to take that risk?

Impact of Long-term Yields

The Fed will start to shrink its balance sheet. The management stated that the "Increased supply from runoff has the potential to steepen the yield curve," and I completely agree. In fact, in my other article I wondered why the market is not reacting as rates remain low. Nevertheless, it is worth exploring what will happen if long-term rates do increase. In the chart below, mortgage yields are the long-term rates.

Source: Company Presentation

Based on the current mortgage rate of 3.81% and the expected federal funds rate of 1.25% after the next hike, the above table implies that the company could earn over 14%. However, what the management doesn't emphasize is the fact that this is based on a 7x leverage, which is higher than the current leverage of 6.1x as of Q1.

Source: Company Presentation

Now 7x leverage isn't impossible to achieve, the problem is that the management failed to address the incremental risk that the company will be taking on. I'm sure that the company could earn even more if it's levered 10x; and if the economic conditions are favorable, maybe it will even get away with it. But for investors, I think it's important to understand that this attractive return is not without additional risk. Unfortunately, it is impossible for you and me as outsiders to quantify this incremental risk.

Conclusion

I remain unsold on the management's bullishness on the stock. I don't see how cherry picked performance figures justify the macro challenges ahead (i.e . rate hikes). I do agree with the management that a shrinking balance sheet will push long-term yields higher. However, I believe that the potential return on equity reported in the table is exaggerated as it is calculated based on higher leverage. It's impossible for me to say how much additional risk the company takes by increasing its leverage, but I believe it's still a major drawback nevertheless. Overall, I reiterate my opinion that I don't see much upside for the stock.

Click the "Follow" button beside my name on the top of the page to be updated with my latest insights. To learn more about the Core Value Portfolio, whose goal is to compound capital at 20% over the long term, I encourage you to read the introduction to my investment process. Premium subscribers get full access to the Core Value Portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.