Shale Oil: Self-Driving Drilling Rigs Will Arrive Sooner Than Self-Driving Cars

At this point, their "baseload" position on the supply merit curve is secured and the market share will grow from here, irrespective of the price environment and cycle shape.

"Oil manufacturing" will take on a new meaning: advanced technology integrated along the entire value chain plus efficiency pushed to the limit.

"Equipment of the future" will feature automation, processes managed by cognitive computing, seamless compatibility of equipment and software across suppliers, and advanced logistics.

Within several years, a set of "disruptive" technologies will take oilfield services industry for shales several steps further in efficiency, well results and overall cost.

In the Oil and Gas world, a $75 million M&A transaction rarely generates big headlines. The acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies (private) by Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) announced last week is no exception in that regard. However, the transaction's significance for the shale oil industry may be greater than what its modest size might suggest. The announcement marks the accelerating adoption by the Oil and Gas industry of transformative IT-based technologies. Combined with equipment automation and advanced logistics, these technologies will further improve the cost of oil supply from North American shales.

Fully automated, self-driving drilling rigs and fully self-directed completion fleets are still few technological steps away. However, it appears they will arrive in the oil patch much earlier than self-driving cars will arrive on U.S. roads.

What Is Helmerich & Payne Acquiring?

"Staying in zone" has been one of the challenges of drilling extended reach horizontal wells. The ability to place the wellbore along the path envisioned by the customer's geologists is often a function of the directional driller's skill and familiarity with the formation. However, no matter how skilled the driller is, executing a perfect wellbore remains a monumental challenge.

In the process of drilling, the directional driller continuously attempts to properly compensate for variations in rotary walk and build, effective formation stresses, tool face control, motor yields and hydrocarbon production potential. With so many variables rapidly changing along the bit's path, the human ability to evaluate the entire set of factors and react to them in real-time is naturally limited.

Deviations from the prescribed path can lead to missed reservoir and reduced oil recovery. As the driller attempts to minimize such deviations, the final wellbore may end up excessively tortuous and multiple bit trips or even sidetracks may be required.

The quality of the wellbore is another important issue. Excess tortuosity of the wellbore can lead to increased drilling times, increased stress on downhole equipment leading to tool failures, and increased torque and drag leading to a curtailed wellbore. Future complications can occur when running completion hardware and during the production phase (due to unanticipated high water production or liquid hold-up in low spots along the lateral section of the wellbore).

Due to the complexity of the directional drilling task, suboptimal decisions and human error are impossible to avoid. Moreover, in an environment where industry activity is accelerating and experienced directional drillers are in short supply, the occurrence of costly execution problems escalates.

MOTIVE technology is designed to address these challenges. The company's directional drilling bit guidance system automates directional drilling decisions using machine intelligence within an OODA loop (observe, orient, decide, and act).

MOTIVE's system is a "GPS navigator" for directional drilling, providing real-time decision recommendations to the "driver." This is how MOTIVE describes its directional drilling process:

At each survey station, the system instantly and automatically analyzes millions of possible options for adjusting the well path back to plan. Each path is evaluated according to three primary costs: its predicted drilling time, added risk due to predicted tortuosity, and possible reduction in the ultimate hydrocarbon production potential. This predictive cost analysis applies dynamically determined parameters such as geo-drift (rotary walk and build), effective motor yield, motor potential, estimate of the current position of the bit, and individual driller performance. Ultimate control remains with the operator, as he is able to set limits on dogleg severity, anti-collision, distance to lease lines, deviation in trajectory, azimuth, or distance from plan, and much more. Cost curves are utilized to apply proportional penalties for these limits and to other factors such as estimated hydrocarbon production based on distance from the target trajectory. By setting parameters according to a particular region, the operator can ensure that the decisions being made on the rig site are in line with the drilling cost and production tradeoffs that the operator and asset manager see, rather than purely at the individual directional driller's discretion. The results are higher production yields, higher consistency of execution, fewer tool failures, and enhanced overall economics. Once the system determines the optimal path, it provides the driller with simple, intuitive, detailed directions on how to follow that path. Specific turn-by-turn navigation instructions are provided to the driller on the rig floor, using either an intuitive browser-based or iPad interface.

The system also allows directional drilling supervisors to evaluate field performance in real-time (dogleg severity, ability to hold tool face, tool face setup time, slide quality, errors from plan, MSE, etc.). Monitoring and control of directional drilling activities can be performed by the operator from the company man's office, from individual engineer's and field supervisor's desks, or remotely using a standard internet browser or through Motive's intuitive, user friendly iPad app. The system also allows a single directional driller to perform operations across multiple rigs from a Remote Operations center.

MOTIVE claims dramatic gains in the wellbore quality, positioning accuracy and execution efficiency.

The Directional Drilling Bit Guidance System is just one of the products (albeit currently the most important) developed and commercially offered by MOTIVE.

In the acquisition of MOTIVE, Helmerich & Payne is paying $75 million in cash and an additional $25 million in potential earnouts.

Oil Service Majors Face A Threat From Independent IT Developers

Helmerich & Payne's business has so far been limited to contract drilling and select related services. With the acquisition of MOTIVE, H&P is stepping into the territory traditionally dominated by large, sophisticated oil service providers such as Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI).

The "cognitive computing" platform and applications developed by MOTIVE for directional drilling fit perfectly with Helmerich & Payne's existing business. Given H&P's massive footprint, MOTIVE will enjoy a powerful, credible with customers distribution channel. As a result, under H&P's umbrella, the product has a good chance of achieving a quick market penetration.

While downhole assembly systems will remain predominantly oilfield service Majors' domain, H&P's offering will empower its customers with independent workflow control and broader choice of equipment alternatives.

From a customer's perspective, Helmerich & Payne's move is a strongly positive development. MOTIVE's technology enables traditional downhole assembies to compete with more expensive rotary steerable systems and is likely to put some pressure on pricing in the directional drilling market. Most importantly, I expect this capability to be matched by competitors. Reflecting on H&P's move, other drilling contractors and independent directional drilling providers may follow down the same path, developing their own offerings.

Furthermore, MOTIVE's partnership with H&P is likely to inspire "cognitive computing" applications by independent industrial IT developers in other areas of the drilling and completion workflow, creating additional competition to high-margin products and services offered by oilfield service Majors. Over time, these service offerings are likely to be expanded, perfected, integrated with existing equipment and ultimately broadly adopted by the industry.

H&P's move illustrates how one of oil service Majors' key competitive strengths and sources of differential margins - the use of advanced IT platforms - can be eroded in the North American market by the competition from independent IT developers who join forces with smaller oilfield service providers. Given the competitive challenge, oil service Majors will have little choice but to offer their products at a competitive price. The cost and price of these services are likely to end up commoditized in a short period of time, benefiting U.S. oil producers.

A Competitive Response To Schlumberger

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of H&P's acquisition is that the move is effectively a defensive, low-cost response to the competitive threat from Schlumberger's integrated "Rig of the Future" platform.

Schlumberger's Rig of the Future is a one-stop shop concept for drilling. The advantage of Schlumberger's model is the smooth integration of all elements of the workflow and all equipment components. The disadvantage, from the customer's perspective, is Schlumberger's significant control over price.

H&P's offering, on the other hand, appears to be evolving in the direction of an "à la carte" option. I can see a scenario where H&P is able to offer the customer a drilling solution comparable in efficiency to Schlumberger's but potentially at a more competitive cost. The customer would continue to use an unbundled set of services, choosing the lowest cost provider for each service or rental equipment component.

Of note, H&P has indicated that going forward MOTIVE will continue to be available to all E&P operators and directional drilling service providers regardless of which drilling rig contractor is used.

On A Path To A Self-Driving Drilling Rig?

It is clear that the U.S. Land drilling industry continues to evolve and the remarkable drilling productivity gains demonstrated in resource plays to date are not the final stop in the optimization process. Schlumberger's "Rig of the Future" vision and the acquisition of MOTIVE by H&P are indicative of the path the industry is likely to take.

It would not be surprising to see at some point a fully automated, self-driving drilling rig becoming the new industry standard. The upside to the customer is faster drilling times, better wells and less personnel required at the well site. If similar improvements are also achieved on the completion side and the logistics side, one can think of another step change in both well cost and well productivity.

North American Shales Sliding Down On The Supply Merict Curve

Could the cost of sustainable oil supply from today's sweet spots in U.S. shale plays drop below $40 per barrel at some point, from what appears to be $50 per barrel currently? Looking back at the industry's evolution over the last few years, I certainly cannot rule out such a scenario.

Most importantly, such improvements would mean that vast Tier 1 areas in North America's shales that are marginally economic or uneconomic in the current price environment could become competitive once the perfected technologies and equipment are available. As a result, within several years, U.S. shales could become not only a low-cost source of oil supply but also a significant and lasting low-cost source of oil supply, akin to what has already become the reality in natural gas shales.

About OIL ANALYTICS

OIL ANALYTICS remains one of the most active offerings on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace, with 250+ exclusive materials posted for its members since the beginning of this year alone (a total of 1,000 non-public materials available to members).

Through our analyses, OIL ANALYTICS accurately anticipated the recent correction in natural gas and recent correction in crude oil, as well as subsequent recoveries.

Our macro and company-specific views are continuously illustrated in our Model Portfolios and Best Stock Ideas modules.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment, tax, legal or any other advisory capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author explicitly disclaims any liability that may arise from the use of this material.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.