Is It Time To Sell? I Ranked The Portfolio Holdings & Identified 25 Core Positions

The market is at an all time high. Is it time to raise some cash or rebalance the portfolio?

On May 25, the S&P 500 Index closed at 2,415.07 and the NASDAQ Composite closed at 6,205.26, both all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 21,082.95, just 86 points below the all-time high of 21,169.11, set on March 1, 2017.

Is it time to sell? If so, which holdings?

On the night of May 25, a recurring question arose in my mind: "Should I lighten up?" "Should I trim some holdings to raise cash?" I've resisted this idea in recent weeks, but this time I asked myself another question: "If this isn't a time to trim, when would be?" "At what point would I consider trimming?" "Ten percent higher?" "Twenty percent higher?" "One hundred percent higher?"

The portfolio is up 7.4% this year. It's up 28.8% since 12/31/15. The questions continued to roll around inside my head: "Is this a time to take some profits?" "If I trimmed some holdings, should I trim across the board?" "Should I selectively trim those that seem to be the most overbought?"

The questions kept coming: "At what point would I sell WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC)?" I like to buy WEC when the yield approaches 4%--a rare occurrence. It's one of my favorite utilities, but the yield has dropped to 3.3%. "Would I sell WEC if the yield reaches 2.9%?" "What about 2.0%?"

More questions: "What about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)?" At 1.64%, it's the lowest-yielding stock in the portfolio, but it has been the best recent performer. I bought AAPL in September, 2016 at $104.78. It's up 46.7%, excluding dividends and it's now my second largest holding.

Overcoming the "lull risk" in a bull market

With the aging of the bull market I've grown increasingly cautious. I've moved the portfolio toward relative safety and relative quality. Ted Fischer's recent article about core positions prompted me to ask, "Should I add Nike (NYSE:NKE) and drop Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)?" NKE has a Standard & Poor's credit rating of AA- and MRCC, a business development company, is not rated. NKE yields 1.4% and MRCC yields 9.0%. That pair trade would be another potential move toward relative safety and quality but it would lower the overall portfolio yield from 3.61% to 3.49%.

Today we face a "lull risk." When stocks regularly make new highs, complacency can occur. I made three purchases of Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) in January, 2016 at $51.17, $50.11 and $47.93. Now TXN trades around $80. I have no interest in trimming TXN. I would like to add more TXN on a pullback. When a stock gradually moves up, I may not notice it for awhile and then I'll do a "double take," and think, "Wow, how did it get that high?"

When International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) traded around $180 a few months ago, I was lulled into complacency by thinking it would continue to trade at that level or higher. It seemed that IBM suddenly dropped to the $150-$160 range. Warren Buffett wasn't lulled into complacency. He trimmed his stake after IBM hit $180. I wasn't bothered by the fact that I didn't trim or sell at $180. What bothered me was that I never considered it. I was conscious of the price but not "critically conscious" or "reflectively conscious." I was half-awake. The bull marked lulled me into complacency on IBM.

With this on my mind, Ted Fischer's aforementioned article prompted me to make a fresh review of the portfolio, looking comparatively at P/E ratios, payout ratios, earnings projections and other important metrics. I added some columns to my spreadsheet. I thought this might reveal which stocks are the most attractive and the least attractive at current levels. I decided this would be my homework over the Memorial Day weekend.

The conversation about core positions

In recent days SA has published several excellent articles about "core positions," such as Mike Nadel's two-part article about "core convictions," and Rebecca Corvino's article that asks, "What is a core holding?" This extended weekend may have been a good opportunity to reflect on our portfolios and to ask some questions, such as:

"Do I consider some of my holdings to be core positions?" If so,

"What are my core holdings?"

"What might causes me to ever sell or trim a core position?"

RoseNose's recent article took the "core holding" idea one more step and identified some "DNS" (Do Not Sell) positions. Rose's article inspired me to depart from my regular method of presenting this portfolio. This time, I'm dividing them into sectors, as Rose did. This way, we can tweak the comparison of the stocks within each sector. For example, we'll use Funds from Operations (F.F.O.) for the REITs, rather than earnings per share (E.P.S.).

I'm more prone to rank stocks than naming core positions

I've been reluctant to list core positions. My view of the market is more like an ocean beach than Thoreau's Walden Pond. A beach shoreline changes frequently. It ebbs and flows like the market. I don't view even the best stocks with a sense of permanence. I want my holdings to be "forever stocks," but reality is more fleeting. for me, any list of core holdings would require a caveat: Currently, here are my core holdings. I may view a stock as a core holding today, but the list could be different tomorrow. I don't expect that to happen with the likes of Johnson & Johnson, 3M and Procter & Gamble. But, there are no guarantees in the stock market. The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company was great for a season, as was Blockbuster, Lehman Brothers and others.

Rather than identifying core holdings, I've found it more helpful to rank companies. This may go back to my childhood days as a collector of baseball cards, when I would ask, "Who's the best shortstop?" Or, "Who's the best catcher?" I grouped cards by position and stack them around an imaginary field, with the best player on top. I'm convinced many investors do this--perhaps unconsciously--with stocks: "Which is the best tech company?" Or, "If I could keep only one tech stock, which would it be?"

The portfolio is described below, by sectors. Holdings are ranked within each sector. At the conclusion of the article, I'll present the new overall ranking of 39 equities and one closed-end fund. This exercise has helped me identify 25 "core holdings," as of today.

Price is the closing price on May 26, 2017. S&P is the S&P credit rating, where available. Yrs is the number of consecutive years of dividend increases, as maintained by David Fish. %Port is each holding's percentage of the portfolio market value. Div is the annual dividend or distribution. Yield is the current yield. %Inc is the percentage of portfolio income contributed by each holding. Basis is the cost basis for each holding. DGR is the 5-year dividend growth rate (from David Fish), SO is the number of shares outstanding (in billions). MktCp is the market equity value (in billions). Debt is the total debt outstanding. TotCp is the total capitalization: equity market value plus debt. %DbEq is the percentage of capitalization using equity market value. Book is Book Value per share from Finviz. %DbBk is the percentage of capitalization using book value rather than market value of the equity. EPS is the trailing 12 months EPS from Finviz. Next is next year's estimated EPS from Finviz. P/E is the trailing 12 month Price/Earnings ratio or Price/Adjusted Funds from Operations (for REITs). Avg is the 5-year average P/E, where available. PO is the percentage of earnings paid in dividends. Tgt is the target price for adding more shares. * indicates the number of stars given to a fund by Morningstar.

Information Technology

Company Price S&P Yrs %Port Div Yield %Inc Basis DGR SO MktCp Debt TotCpEq %DbEq Book %DbBk EPS P/E Avg PO Tgt Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) 69.97 AAA 15 3.66% 1.56 2.23% 2.3% 48.35 16.7% 7.725 540.5 84.0 624.5 13% 9.03 55% 2.27 30.8 18.7 69% 62.40 AAPL 153.61 AA+ 5 3.65% 2.52 1.64% 1.7% 104.78 11.5 5.226 802.7 99.0 901.7 9% 27.66 41% 8.55 18.0 12.8 29% 112.00 Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP) 101.35 AA 42 3.01% 2.28 2.25% 1.9% 92.59 11.0% 0.447 45.25 2.0 47.3 4% 9.19 33% 3.87 26.2 21.8 59% 91.20 Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 31.50 AA- 7 2.25% 1.16 3.68% 2.3% 25.57 40.6% 5.015 158.0 34.9 192.9 18% 13.06 35% 1.98 15.9 13.3 59% 30.13 IBM 152.49 A+ 21 1.99% 6.00 3.93% 2.2% 140.44 8.6% 0.942 143.7 42.8 186.5 23% 19.45 70% 12.17 12.5 12.1 53% 141.18 TXN 81.12 A+ 13 1.93% 2.00 2.47% 1.3% 55.02 47.4% 0.998 80.96 3.4 84.3 4% 10.66 24% 3.79 21.4 18.9 49% 72.73 Total 16.5% 11.6%

I continue to be surprised that technology is the largest sector of the portfolio by market value, at 16.5%. I avoided tech for many years because the dividends were universally low and the valuations were exceptionally high. Then, a profitable convergence occurred for dividend investors. Many "old tech" companies began paying dividends with respectable growth rates, while many tech P/E ratios dropped. Companies with global leadership and high credit ratings began to find their way into dividend portfolios, including this one.

I've ranked the tech stocks (above) according to their position in the portfolio. MSFT edges out AAPL, but they are neck-and-neck. The order may change on Tuesday. The table above lists the companies by their market value current rank. This approximates my internal ranking of the tech stocks in the portfolio, which is:

Microsoft Apple Automatic Data Processing Texas Instruments Cisco International Business Machines.

In a recent article I said Texas Instruments is my favorite technology stock. So, you might ask: "Why isn't TXN your largest holding in the sector?" Stocks are like children. The child you most enjoy hanging out with may not be the one you'd make the executor of your estate. I put MSFT on top for several reasons, including their financial strength--represented by their S&P credit rating of AAA, a distinction they share only with Johnson & Johnson.

If I had to name "core holdings" from this group, I would quickly say MSFT, AAPL and ADP. I would also include TXN and CSCO. If you're undecided about CSCO, I encourage you to read the recent article by PendragonY before you sell. His analysis of their shift from one-time sales revenues to recurring revenues was helpful to me.

I would like to increase the portfolio's percentage share of ADP and TXN with some incremental purchases on pullbacks.

Utilities

Company Price S&P Yrs %Port Div Yield %Inc Basis DGR SO MktCp Debt TotCpEq %DbEq Book %DbBk EPS P/E Avg PO Tgt Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) 85.07 A- 12 2.02% 3.42 4.02% 2.3% 77.75 2.5% 0.700 59.55 52.6 112.1 47% 58.83 56% 3.73 22.8 20.7 92% 76.00 Brookfield Infra (NYSE:BIP) 40.10 BBB+ 10 1.91% 1.56 3.89% 2.1% 30.83 11.9% 0.260 10.43 9.0 19.4 46% 19.59 64% 0.93 43.1 47.0 31.20 Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI) 22.37 NR 3 1.90% 1.66 7.24% 3.8% 18.30 0.088 2.012 1.72 3.7 46% 11.06 64% 0.13 20.69 PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) 39.85 A- 16 1.89% 1.58 3.96% 2.1% 32.85 3.0% 0.682 27.18 20.0 47.2 42% 14.85 66% 2.68 14.9 13.2 59% 35.11 Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) 45.28 BBB+ 1.88% 1.73 3.82% 2.0% 42.99 3.5% 0.309 13.99 5.2 19.2 27% 49.24 25% 2.12 21.4 27.0 82% 38.40 WEC Energy 62.45 A- 14 1.86% 2.08 3.33% 1.7% 49.96 13.7% 0.316 19.73 10.0 29.7 34% 28.92 52% 3.00 20.8 18.5 69% 52.00 Southern Co (NYSE:SO) 50.45 A- 16 1.80% 2.32 4.60% 2.3% 44.33 3.5% 0.995 50.2 49.0 99.2 49% 25.27 66% 2.69 18.8 19.9 86% 46.40 Brookfield Renew (NYSE:BEP) 31.74 BBB 5 1.74% 1.87 5.89% 2.8% 28.83 6.3% 0.297 9.427 10.0 19.4 51% 11.58 74% -.11 28.77 Vanguard Util (NYSEARCA:VPU) 117.07 4* 0.97% 3.98 2.92% 0.8% 109.60 Total 16.0% 19.8%

By market value, the utility sector has the second largest group in the portfolio. By percentage of portfolio income, it is the largest.

I've ranked the utilities from the largest holding (DUK, at 2.02%) to the smallest (VPU, at 0.97%). The utility companies difficult for me to rank or to identify core holdings. This would be my current ranking:

PPL Corp WEC Energy Brookfield Infrastructure Southern Co Duke Energy Avangrid Pattern Energy Brookfield Renewable.

The portfolio includes seven Vanguard index ETFs. I included VPU in the table to provide an accurate picture of the sector diversification, but I'm not ranking it for the purpose of this exercise.

In some ways, WEC is my favorite utility. It has strong management and relatively low debt. It expanded its natural gas business by acquiring Integrys. It tends to receive a premium valuation by the market, which is reflected in its relatively low yield of 3.33%. However, at the moment, I would rank PPL higher due to a more attractive valuation and a yield just under 4.0%. I like PPL's exposure to the U.K. Both PPL and WEC have A- credit ratings.

In many ways, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is my favorite. If the valuation was a little better, I would consider ranking it #1. The market price has gone up in recent months, so the yield is under 4.0%. BIP is a partnership and functions as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM). At $40.10, the units are near the top of their 52-week price range of $27.79 to $41.00. It has a BBB+ credit rating. Here's a one-year price graph of BIP:

(Graph from Seeking Alpha)

Southern Company and Duke Energy are large, traditional utilities. Both face challenges and both have expanded their natural gas profile. DUK bought Piedmont Natural Gas and SO bought AGL Resources. SO has faced cost issues with its Kemper and Vogtle projects. DUK's challenge is liability from coal ash spills. Both have S&P credit ratings of A-.

Avangrid is a subsidiary of the Spanish utility Iberdrola, which is a global wind energy provider. AGR is a blend of traditional New York and New England utilities and a large wind energy operation in the Western U.S. Two factors prevent me from ranking AGR in the top three: a BBB+ credit rating and a flat dividend. The company is executing a post-merger 5-year plan that calls for the eventual return of dividend increases. I'm willing to be patient.

Pattern Energy is an attractive "yieldco" that operates as an independent corporation. They provide wind-generated energy through long-term contracts with large corporations and local electric utilities. I like their business model, but they are not yet rated by S&P and they do not have the "safety net" of being a traditional regulated utility.

At the moment I consider those ranked 1-4 to be core holdings. I like utilities. It would be easy for me to have a portfolio that is 50% utilities and 50% REITs. If the valuations were better, I'd find a way to add American States Water (NYSE:AWR), Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN), American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED).

If I went through the "if I had to sell one" exercise among the utilities, I might pick Brookfield Renewable Partners as the first to go if I had to sell one. It has the lowest credit rating among the rated utilities in the portfolio: BBB. But, BEP has excellent management. It's a global leader in hydroelectric power. Through Brookfield Asset Management's acquisition of a controlling stake and sponsorship of TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), it's executing a plan to expand its solar power business.

I would like to add a few shares of Southern Company to bring its percentage of the portfolio more in line with DUK and PPL.

Consumer Staples

By market value, the third largest sector in the portfolio is consumer staples.

Company Price S&P Yrs %Port Div Yield %Inc Basis DGR SO MktCp Debt TotCpEq %DbEq Book %DbBk EPS P/E Avg PO Tgt Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) 78.12 AA 44 3.44% 2.04 2.61% 2.5% 63.59 7.3% 3.062 239.2 45.9 239.2 16% 24.28 38% 4.41 17.7 19.6 46% 68.00 Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) 45.37 AA- 55 3.24% 1.48 3.26% 2.9% 42.46 8.3% 4.287 194.5 47.4 242.0 20% 5.34 67% 1.43 31.7 23.8 103% 40.00 Procter & Gam (NYSE:PG) 87.25 AA- 60 3.11% 2.76 3.16% 2.7% 78.47 5.4% 2.563 223.6 30.4 254.1 12% 20.61 37% 3.58 24.4 21.6 77% 78.81 Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) 84.83 AA- 2.52% 2.32 2.73% 1.9% 73.15 1.6% 3.188 270.4 23.0 293.4 8% 20.99 26% 2.77 30.6 21.0 84% 72.50 Unilever (NYSE:UL) 55.13 A+ 2.10% 1.42 2.57% 1.5% 40.78 2.4% 2.813 155.1 13.0 168.0 8% 6.28 42% 1.99 27.7 19.6 71% 47.28 Total 14.4% 11.5%

Here's my ranking of the consumer staples stocks in the portfolio:

Wal-Mart Procter & Gamble Coca-Cola Nestlé Unilever.

I give Wal-Mart a slight edge over PG and KO because of valuation. It has a Price/Earnings ratio of 17.7, while PG's is 24.4 and KO's is 31.7. By most performance metrics, Nestlé and Unilever are close. I give NSRGY a slight edge because of their larger size. I consider the top four to be core holdings.

Real Estate

Company Price S&P Yrs %Port Div Yield %Inc Basis DGR SO MktCp Debt TotCpEq %DbEq Book %DbBk AFFO P/AF Avg PO Tgt Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) 157.26 A- 8 2.06% 7.00 4.45% 2.5% 159.06 15.9 .313 49.19 23.1 72.3 32% 12.99 85% 11.29 13.9 62% 147.37 Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) 22.37 NR 3 1.86% 1.32 5.90% 3.0% 18.99 .048 1.063 1.2 2.3 53% 13.33 65% 1.41 15.9 94% 19.56 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) 216.39 A 7 1.80% 8.00 3.70% 1.8% 205.52 15 .173 37.52 0.4 37.9 1% 28.82 7% 9.39 23.0 85% 202.02 Realty Income (NYSE:O) 55.20 BBB+ 24 1.71% 2.53 4.58% 2.2% 56.71 6.6 .273 6.956 5.84 20.9 28% 26.71 44% 2.88 19.2 88% 50.52 WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) 65.01 BBB 20 1.70% 3.98 6.12% 2.9% 26.90 13.1 .107 6.956 4.2 11.1 37% 30.27 56% 5.12 12.7 78% 58.96 Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) 18.84 NR 1 1.57% 1.20 6.37% 2.8% 18.12 .223 4.201 1.4 5.6 25% 15.64 29% 1.51 12.5 79% 17.14 Vanguard REIT (NYSEARCA:VNQ) 82.66 4* 1.97% 3.98 4.81% 2.6% 86.88 Total 12.66% 17.9%

For much of my time as a dividend investor, REITs have been the largest portfolio sector by market value and percentage of income. As the price of REITs appreciated from mid-2015 to mid-2016, I reduced exposure. With REIT price weakness in recent months, I've added exposure, but not to previous levels. SPG and PSA are the only two REITs with S&P credit ratings of A, and I'm pleased to be able to add these to the portfolio. I would like to add a few shares of PSA and O. I consider SPG, PSA, O and WPC to be core holdings.

Rankings:

Simon Property Group Public Storage Realty Income WP Carey Hannon Armstrong Apple Hospitality.

Healthcare

Company Price S&P Yrs %Port Div Yield %Inc Basis DGR SO MktCp Debt TotCpEq %DbEq Book %DbBk EPS P/E Avg PO Tgt Johnson & Johnson 126.92 AAA 54 3.62% 3.36 2.65% 2.7% 67.70 7.0% 2.707 343.6 32.0 375.6 9% 25.99 31% 5.95 21.3 17.5 56% 122.18 Merck (NYSE:MRK) 64.92 AA 6 3.32% 1.88 2.90% 2.7% 55.62 3.9% 2.745 178.2 28.5 206.7 14% 14.51 42% 1.56 41.6 28.2 121% 55.29 Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 32.14 AA 7 3.06% 1.28 3.98% 3.4% 29.66 8.4% 6.006 193.0 44.0 237.0 19% 9.73 43% 1.19 27.0 23.0 108% 31.22 Ventas (NYSE:VTR) 64.01 BBB+ 7 1.82% 3.10 4.66% 2.3% 60.24 8.2% .355 23.62 12.0 35.6 34% 29.87 53% 59.62 Total 11.82% 11.0%

I've included the healthcare REIT Ventas in the healthcare sector rather than the real estate sector. My spreadsheets includes a calculation that if VTR is grouped with REITs, it raises the real estate sector's market value from 12.66% to 14.48 and the percentage of income from 17.9% to 20.2%. This change lowers the healthcare market value from 11.82% to 10.00% and the income contribution from 11.0% to 8.7%.

JNJ has been my favorite company for a long time. I see PFE and MRK in a virtual tie. Pfizer has the edge in yield, dividend growth and P/E ratio. I consider JNJ, PFE and MRK to be core holdings. I would like to add a few shares of JNJ and PFE on pullbacks.

Rankings:

Johnson & Johnson Pfizer Merck Ventas.

Industrial

Company Price S&P Yrs %Port Div Yield %Inc Basis DGR SO MktCp Debt TotCpEq %DbEq Book %DbBk EPS P/E Avg PO Tgt 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 200.60 AA- 59 3.32% 4.70 2.34% 2.3% 149.16 15.1 .598 120.0 12.0 132.0 9% 18.37 52% 8.27 24.3 18.1 57% 170.91 General Electric (NYSE:GE) 27.45 AA- 2.28% 0.96 3.50% 2.2% 27.76 8.714 239.2 128.0 367.2 35% 8.55 63% 1.08 25.4 19.6 89% 25.60 WW Grainger (NYSE:GWW) 173.58 A+ 45 1.86% 5.12 2.95% 1.5% 225.92 13.9 .059 10.19 2.3 12.5 18% 30.57 56% 9.78 17.7 20.8 52% 170.67 Total 7.72% 6.1%

3M is a definite core holding and the fourth largest position in the portfolio. It's hard to beat MMM for financial strength and dividend history. General Electric has seen a credit downgrade of two notches, from AA+ to AA-. GE has frozen the dividend. The company is going through a major transition by shedding some of its varied businesses. WW Grainger went through a recent credit rating downgrade from AA- to A+. It, too, is restructuring as it adjusts to shifts in buying patterns by ramping up its online business. GWW is one of the stalwart industrial dividend companies. I've recently added shares. Here's how I rank the industrial stocks in the portfolio:

3M Company WW Grainger General Electric.

Financials

Company Price S&P Yrs %Port Div Yield %Inc Basis DGR SO MktCp Debt TotCpEq %DbEq Book %DbBk EPS P/E Avg PO Tgt Royal Bank (NYSE:RY) 69.79 AA- 6 2.32% 2.47 3.54% 2.3% 62.12 3.7% 1.484 103.6 47.5 151.0 31% 32.13 50% 5.27 13.2 13.6 47% 61.71 Toronto-Dominion (NYSE:TD) 47.73 AA- 6 2.27% 1.78 3.74% 2.4% 46.30 5.0% 1.856 88.58 8.4 97.0 9% 26.66 15% 3.55 13.4 14.6 50% 44.61 Boulder Growth & Income (BFI) 9.48 NR 1.58% 0.41 4.30% 1.9% 8.38 3.96% 11.43 8.16 Monroe Capital 15.61 NR 1.48% 1.40 8.97% 3.7% 15.12 .0166 .449 .19 .43 42% 14.44 44% 1.25 12.5 27.1 112% 14.78 Total 7.65% 10.2%

You'll notice a conspicuous absence of U.S. banks. I considered buying shares of JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) at $28 after the financial crisis. But, I didn't.

Two Canadian banks are part of the portfolio, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion. In the past I've owned shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM). I like Canadian banks in general. The Canadian banking system seems more stable and better-regulated than the U.S. banking system. RY and TD are in a virtual tie. I rank RY ahead because it has a slightly smaller payout ratio.

In addition to the two Canadian banks, the portfolio also includes a Canadian utility, BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE). It was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises and its Canada's largest telecom company. I keep a cell on my spread sheet to indicate the current exchange rate between the U.S. Dollar and the Canadian Dollar. These three Canadian stocks trade on both Canadian and U.S. stock exchanges. If you use a U.S. exchange (as I do), you buy or sell in U.S. dollars.

U.S. investors have a currency translation issue, which requires an additional step to keep the dividend data current. Dividends are paid in Canadian dollars. My spreadsheet cell for the quarterly dividend of each Canadian company includes the current dividend in Canadian dollars, multiplied by the current exchange rate. I have a cell in my spreadsheet that indicates the current exchange rate (which can change daily). I update it periodically. The formula in the quarterly dividend cell multiplies the dividend in Canadian dollars by this cell, thus automatically updating the quarterly and annual dividend value in U.S dollars. A few days ago, the exchange rate was 1.00 CAD for .7442 USD. When I checked it on May 27, the rate was .7435. When I typed in the new rate, this small change lowered TD's annual dividend from $1.7861 to $1.7844. I use the currency calculator provided by x-rates.com.

The Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) is not a stock, but a small closed-end fund. I include it among the stocks in the portfolio because 28.95% of the fund is invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and (NYSE:BRK.B). I've included BIF in the financials sector because of Berkshire's insurance business and other financial holdings. BIF's portfolio includes other financial companies, such as:

JPM 7.12%,

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) 5.29%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) 1.32%

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) 0.66%.

BIF pays a monthly dividend of $.034, which is $.102 per quarter and $.408 per year. I added BIF to the portfolio as a way of gaining exposure to Berkshire Hathaway and also receiving a dividend. BIF's portfolio contains some familiar dividend stocks, such as:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) 5.39%

Cisco 4.94%

Wal-Mart 4.90%

Pfizer 3.26%

Johnson & Johnson 2.46%

Ventas 2.11%

International Business Machines 1.85%

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) 1.04%.

Monroe Capital is a business development company. It and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are the two BDCs that I like. At the moment, MRCC seems to have a better relative valuation. Because of the risks that are inherent with business development companies, I rank it at the bottom of the portfolio. I consider RY and TD to be core holdings:

Royal Bank of Canada Toronto-Dominion Boulder Growth & Income Fund Monroe Capital.

Consumer Discretionary

Company Price S&P Yrs %Port Div Yield %Inc Basis DGR SO MktCp Debt TotCpEq %DbEq Book %DbBk EPS P/E Avg PO Tgt Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) 93.28 NR 61 2.22% 2.70 2.89% 1.8% 72.13 7.5% .148 13.82 1.0 14.8 7% 21.73 24% 4.62 20.2 18.4 58% 84.38 VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) 53.71 A 44 1.92% 1.68 3.13% 1.7% 55.43 18.6% .412 22.13 2.6 24.7 10% 10.61 37% 2.70 19.9 21.3 62% 48.00 Total 4.13% 3.4%

One of my longest held and best performing companies is Genuine Parts, a classic Dividend Champion with 61 consecutive years of dividend increases. I consider it a core holding. VFC is out of favor due to the current retail headwinds and the negative political climate toward importers. It was on my watch list for a long time and I took advantage of recent price weakness to add it to the portfolio. It is well-managed and has raised the dividend for 44 consecutive years.

I rank the consumer discretionary stocks this way:

Genuine Parts VF Corp.

Telecommunications

Company Price S&P Yrs %Port Div Yield %Inc Basis DGR SO MktCp Debt TotCpEq %DbEq Book %DbBk EPS P/E Avg PO Tgt BCE Inc 45.15 BBB+ 8 1.88% 2.13 4.73% 2.5% 43.99 5.9% .900 40.64 18.0 58.6 31% 12.60 61% 2.44 18.5 14.1 87% 42.68 Total 1.88% 2.5%

The dividend and yield have been adjusted to reflect the current exchange rate. The dividend is paid in Canadian dollars. These figures are translated into U.S. dollars. I consider BCE a core holding. It is the only telecom company in the portfolio. It has less leverage than AT&T (NYSE:T) or Verizon (NYSE:VZ). BCE operates on a smaller scale, but I believe they are ahead of the current movement to integrate voice, data and video.

Energy

Company Price S&P Yrs %Port Dist Yield %Inc Basis DGR SO MktCp Debt TotCpEq %DbEq Book %DbBk EPS P/E Avg PO Tgt Enterprise Prod 26.89 BBB+ 20 1.76% 1.66 6.17% 3.0% 25.14 5.7% 2.136 57.44 23.0 80.4 29% 10.62 50% 1.09 24.7 21.5 152% 25.54 Total 1.76% 3.0%

Enterprise Products Partners is the only energy company in the portfolio, although the lines separating the energy and utility sectors is becoming more blurred. I think of PEGI as an energy holding. I also think of the REIT HASI as an energy holding.

I think EPD is the best master limited partnership in the petroleum pipeline sub-sector. I am impressed with the partnership's management. They ably deploy their pipeline and storage assets with the changing tides of the oil, gas and chemical industry.

I include EPD in the portfolio not so much because of what they do or the business they are in, but rather due to their excellent management. They also pay an attractive distribution that has grown in each of the past 20 years.

Other portfolio positions

In addition to the 39 individual equities and the closed-end fund described above, the portfolio includes seven ETFs. Two were mentioned above and included in specific sectors, VPU and VNQ. The other five are:

Exchange-traded Funds M* %Port %Inc Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) 4* 0.89% 0.4% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) 4* 0.99% 0.7% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) 3* 0.98% 0.6% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) 4* 1.39% 1.1% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) 4* 0.24% 0.1% Total 4.49% 2.9%

The portfolio cash position as of May 26, 2017 was 1.03%. The portfolio yield was 3.61%.

Ranking the portfolio holdings

I've shuffled the 40 index cards, and here's how I rank them, today. I consider the top 25 to be core holdings, today:

Johnson & Johnson Microsoft Apple 3M Wal-Mart Automatic Data Processing Pfizer Merck Procter & Gamble Coca-Cola Texas Instruments Nestlé Cisco Royal Bank of Canada Toronto-Dominion Genuine Parts PPL Corporation Simon Property Group Public Storage Realty Income BCE Inc WEC Energy Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Southern Company WP Carey Ventas WW Grainger Unilever Duke Energy Enterprise Products Partners Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure VF Corp Avangrid Boulder Growth & Income Fund Pattern Energy Group International Business Machines General Electric Brookfield Renewable Partners Apple Hospitality Monroe Capital.

Your stock rankings and your core holdings

What are your top holdings? How do you rank them? How would you re-arrange the list of 40 holdings above? Which would you delete? Which stocks not on the list would you add?

With the market at all-time highs, are you taking some profits, raising some cash, or rebalancing your portfolio?

I'm always eager to learn from the Seeking Alpha community. Your responses will enrich our conversation.

My goal is to produce about one article per week, usually about one of the holdings in my retirement portfolio. You can access a list of previous articles here.

To be notified of future articles on a real-time basis, just click "Follow" at the top of this article, then choose "Follow this author" and "Real-time alerts."

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. I offer articles and blogs to provide ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AAPL JNJ, MMM, WMT, MRK, KO, PG, PFE, ADP, NSRGY, RY, GE, TD, CSCO, GPC, UL, SPG, DUK, IBM, TXN, VFC, BIP, PEGI, PPL, AGR, BCE, HASI, GWW, WEC, VTR, PSA, SO, EPD, BEP, O, WPC, BIP, APLE, MRCC, VTI, VEA, VWO, VYM, VOE, VNQ, VPU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.