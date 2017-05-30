Western Gas: Pivot To The Permian Basin Will Jump-Start Performance

WES's current 6.3% yield looks secure, and annual distribution growth could reach the low-teens in coming years. Units are attractive and could reach $75 in two years' time.

Recent acquisitions in the Delaware Basin and a robust capital budget have given Western Gas an excellent and growing footprint in both gas gathering and processing.

Anadarko's midstream MLP has floundered a bit lately. However, strategic growth plans in the Permian's Delaware Basin look to be a sure bet.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) is part of Anadarko Petroleum's (NYSE:APC) MLP structure, which also includes WES's general partner, Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP). Western owns and operates natural gas gathering and processing infrastructure, as well as pipeline transport of both dry gas and NGLs. The partnership has assets in the Marcellus, Eagle Ford, Niobrara, Powder River, and Uintah plays. Recently, the partnership's strategic growth plan is to expand its operating footprint in the prolific Delaware Basin of the Permian. This is a growth catalyst that will benefit unit-holders for many years to come.

Corporate Structure

The partnership's corporate structure is shown below. Note the investment of parent Anadarko in WES LP units is significant: it directly owns 8.9% of WES and has an additional indirect stake of over 23% via a 77.9% ownership level in WES's general partner:

Source: December Wells Fargo Presentation

As a result, Anadarko has much incentive to grow the partnership for both its tax-advantaged distribution stream and the potential for LP unit capital appreciation.

At the general partner level, according to the latest annual report (available here), WGP held 50,132,046 of WES LP common units (29.9%), 2,583,068 GP units (representing a 1.5% general partner interest), and 100% of the IDRs. During Q4 of 2016, 31.8% of WES's total distributions (excluding distributions paid on Series A Preferred and Class C units) were paid to the GP for IDR obligations.

The GP ownership stake entitles WGP to 1.5% of all quarterly distributions, and as the holder of the IDRs, WGP is currently entitled to the maximum distribution sharing percentage of 48.0% on all distributions above the top target distribution level of $0.45/unit. The current quarterly distribution is $0.875/unit - so WES is well into the "high splits". As a result, WGP will be on the receiving end of 49.5% of all distribution growth at WES above $0.45/unit. See my previous article on WGP here. While it was certainly not one of my better calls, the article is informative nonetheless.

Operations

As mentioned earlier, the partnership has operations spread across a multitude of Lower 48 shale plays:

But most interesting today are WES's initiatives to grow gas gathering and processing operations in West Texas's Permian Basin.

This year, roughly 85% of the expected capital budget of an estimated $900 million to $1 billion is focused on building out WES's Delaware Basin infrastructure. The Ramsey VI train is expected to come online in Q4, with the Mentone I and II trains scheduled to come online in the second half of 2018. In addition, in Q1, WES laid over 40 miles of new gas gathering pipelines in the Delaware Basin and added 32,000 horsepower of compression into service. By the end of this year, WES expects to have 290 miles of new gas pipelines into service in the Delaware Basin.

In contrast to WES's historical mode of operation, where Anadarko was the source of drop-downs and also its primary customer, the Delaware Basin assets are being contracted by a slate of third-party companies. These include investment grade customers like ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), and Chevron (NYSE:CVX):

On the Q1 conference call, President and CEO Benjamin Fink said:

This infrastructure build-out is supported by accelerating activity from Anadarko and third party agreements which now represent over 500 million cubic feet per day of volumetric commitments and over 150,000 dedicated acres.

Note that the 500 MMcf/d MVCs Fink spoke of represent a 25% increase from that shown on the slide above (i.e. 400 MMcf/d). I'd point out that that slide was taken from the Wells Fargo MLP presentation given just last December. That shows tremendous growth in the region, which is exceeding the company's own projections.

There are two reasons for this third-party growth:

Oil production in the prolific Delaware Basin of the Permian has led to excellent growth in associated natural gas and NGLs. Existing pipeline and processing infrastructure - which enable short lateral connections to third-party wells - means WES can offer a very competitive gas gathering and processing solution to producers much more interested in the excellent oil economics in the play. That is, oil producers can contract WES for gas G&P more easier and less expensively than building it themselves. As a result, that leaves them more capital to drill for oil.

So, while everyone has been focused on Permian oil, natural gas production has - somewhat below the radar - almost doubled in the last five years:

Source: EIA Permian Basin Productivity Report

Western Gas saw all this coming and bought Nuevo Midstream in 2014 for $1.5 billion, its largest acquisition to date. Nuevo's assets were a strategic gem not only because they are located in the fastest growing and arguably the most economic domestic shale play (see graphic below) but also because the Ramsey trains are connected to the El Paso Natural Gas pipeline and DCP's Sandhills NGL pipeline. Excellent takeaway capacity means higher margin processing. In addition, the prospects for increased Permian gas exports to Mexico are fueling additional pipeline infrastructure build in the Permian.

However, shortly after the Nuevo takeover, a fire broke out at the Ramsey facility, which is why the slide above shows Ramsey trains "returning to service" (see the fine print at the bottom of the slide). These trains will be returning to service later this year and will boost results over and above Q1.

Source: Oil & Gas 360

More recently, Western Gas announced in February it was acquiring Williams Partners' (NYSE:WPZ) 50% non-operated interest in the assets of the Delaware Basin Gathering joint venture in exchange for WES's 33.75% non-operated interest in two natural gas gathering systems located in northern Pennsylvania and $155 million in cash. This was an excellent transaction because now WES will have a 100% owner/operated interest a large-scale fully integrated natural gas G&P system in the Delaware Basin. It was an exchange of a low-margin asset in the Marcellus for a high-margin asset in the Delaware Basin. However, the run rate of the Marcellus assets was 700 MMcf/d while the Delaware assets are running at ~120-150 MMcf/d. So, it's a matter of short-term pain for long-term gain as the transaction will result in a near-term hit to EBITDA:

Earnings

The most recent Q1 EPS report was tepid at best and, at worse, disappointing. While total revenue increased 35% yoy, driven by a 130% jump in gas and NGLs sales, operating income was down -9.8%. Operating income was negatively affected by a $165 million non-cash impairment charge but benefited from a $119 million gain on the asset sale.

Total throughput attributable to WES for natural gas assets in Q1 averaged 3.9 Bcf/d, which was 3% below the prior quarter and 4% above Q1 of 2016. Total throughput for crude/NGL assets for the first quarter of 2017 averaged 169 MBbls/d, which was 7% below the prior quarter and 8% below the first quarter of 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA grew to $255 million - up 10% yoy, but that was down from $268.4 million in Q4 of 2016. Q1 distributable cash flow was $216.5 million, which was down sequentially from $223.8 million in the prior quarter. As a result, the coverage ratio dropped from 1.31x in Q4FY16 to 1.15x in Q1. As I mentioned, these were disappointing results in comparison to WES's traditional growth trajectory.

Upside Potential

However, the upside potential in the Delaware Basin assets is significant. By the end of this year, throughput in the Delaware Basin could be over 1 Bcf/d - or roughly one-third of WES's total. That could easily grow to 2 Bcf/d over the next couple of years as Anadarko begins pad-drilling in its Delaware Basin leasehold. WES expects APC related production to begin ramping up in the 2H of the year.

Anadarko has 235,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin with an estimated 10,000+ drilling locations. The total resource base is estimated 3+ billion boe (50% more than APC's DJ Basin resource base). The company plans to quadruple Delaware Basin production by 2021.

Source: Anadarko Investor Book

Risks

At the end of Q1, WES had long-term debt of $3.12 billion. Annualizing Q1's adjusted EBITDA of $255 million equates to a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of an estimated 3x. With a market cap of $8 billion, the debt-to-cap is about 40%. These are middle-of-the-road metrics for a large cap MLP and are neither anything to worry about nor anything to crow about. With WES, going forward, it's all about executing growth projects in the Permian.

While the partnership is clearly pivoting to the Delaware Basin from the DJ Basin, the DJ Basin remains the largest and most profitable asset. As a result, there was concern that the recent explosion of an Anadarko oil tank in Weld, County that resulted in one death and several injuries could affect WES. The tank explosion followed the deadly Firestone house explosion on April 17. The oil tank site is about 4 miles north of the Firestone house that exploded.

As a result of the Firehouse explosion, Anadarko announced it was shutting-in some 3,000 vertical wells accounting for 13,000 boe/d of production. However, on the Q1 conference call, Fink said there was no direct impact on WES infrastructure and that the shut-in wells accounted for only 67 MMcf/d, not all of which is gathered by WES. That is obviously a small amount as compared to the 3.9 Bcf/d of throughput in Q1.

Rising interest rates throughout the year could result in yield compression in the MLP sector, with a resultant decline in unit price. Faster growing MLPs would be more immune to significant price declines, but currently, WES is not in that group. That said, 2H growth prospects look excellent, and investors should expect that by year-end WES's growth trajectory will be back on track.

All O&G MLPs are susceptible to commodity price decline influences as well as the common risks associated with pipeline and facility outages. Anadarko has had more than its share of explosions and fires as of late. As a result, it is somewhat under the microscope. That is, there could be continuing short- and mid-term headline risks.

Summary and Conclusion

In spite of the tepid Q1 EPS report, WES covered its distribution and is executing well on its growth strategy by expanding operations in arguably the most prolific shale play in the lower 48: the Permian's Delaware Basin.

But in a break with the past, Western Gas is not dependent on Anadarko in the Delaware Basin due to a number of MVCs with third-party producers in the region. This was possible because of WES's extremely competitive footprint in the play - both with existing pipelines and gas processing trains.

However, Anadarko is expected to begin growing production in the Delaware later this year at an estimated CAGR of 40% over the next five years. But if APC's Delaware Basin exploitation plans get delayed or, for any reason, fall below expectations, the company still has an MLP-ready inventory with an estimated run rate of $150-200 million in EBITDA that could be dropped to WES as a backup growth plan. That compares favorably to WES's current ~$1 billion EBITDA run rate.

Long story short: in a few years' time, it is quite possible the Permian Basin will rival the DJ Basin in terms of overall margin, strategic importance, and growth for both Anadarko and its MLP. As a consequence, I view WES's current $3.50/unit annual distribution rate (a 6.3% yield) very attractive here considering the current 10-year Treasury is yielding only 2.25% and the potential for accelerating distribution growth in the coming years. Annual distribution growth could hit the low teens if the partnership's strategy in the Permian Basin works out as planned. All indications are that it will. As a result, I would not be surprised to see WES unit trading threatening its old high of over $75 last seen in 2014 within two years' time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.