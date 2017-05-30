Lamb Weston: It Looks Like The Easy Money Has Been Made

Investors more constructive on either food more generally or LW's positioning in potatoes might stick around. But above $45, LW has priced in much of its post-spinoff/underfollowed upside.

LW's Q3 showed some of the challenges facing LW in the near- to mid-term - but the stock has risen quickly over the past few months.

The market is a funny place sometimes. When potato product manufacturer Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) reported a big Q2 beat in January, the market basically shrugged. It seemed at the time that investors were concerned about implied back-half guidance. LW, a spinoff of ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG), was facing a Q3 and Q4 where post-spin corporate costs - and, more notably, interest expense - were going to hit the P&L. I thought coming out of Q2 that LW, at $37, was undervalued even assuming the tougher comparisons and extra expense hit earnings growth.

Last month, Lamb Weston reported Q3 where adjusted EPS indeed declined 5% year-over-year. Commentary from LW suggests a 'Goldilocks' setup in terms of company and industry production, which has allowed the company to take pricing and has helped margins. LW now has gained ~25% in the less than five months since its Q2 earnings release - even though Q3 seems to confirm the fears that supposedly led to the muted post-Q2 reaction:

At this point, it certainly seems like it might be time to back off the bull case for LW. This was a classic spin-off opportunity, as some CAG shareholders no doubt sold off the potato-focused LW. Through Q2, the company traded at a pretty reasonable discount to peers - a discount significant enough to offset my concerns about some of those peer valuations.

With the valuation gap closed, and some choppiness likely ahead in the next few quarters, LW simply isn't as compelling. There's still a bull case here, to be sure, between French fry growth overseas and near-term opportunities to allocate excess free cash flow. But that case has moved from "underfollowed spin-off the market hasn't entirely found yet" to a Buffett-style "wonderful business at a fair price". And near $46, I'm not quite fully convinced of the latter, particularly with the industry likely to look much different in 2018.

A Strong FY17 Continues, But...

Lamb Weston posted another solid earnings beat in Q3, and EPS aside it was an impressive quarter. Revenue increased 5%, and consolidated EBIT rose 23%. Adjusted EPS did decline 5%, as noted, but due solely to interest expense: Adjusted EBITDA actually increased 11% YOY. Full-year guidance was reiterated, but looks ridiculously conservative: the implied Q4 performance is in the range of zero EBITDA growth and another YOY decline in EPS. Both seem too conservative, and indeed all 8 analysts with FY17 estimates are at least at the high end of the guided $2.20-$2.28 range (consensus is at $2.30).

A closer look at the quarter, however, raises questions about how sustainable recent performance is. 4 points of the 5 points in revenue growth came in pricing. Most notably, the Foodservice segment saw pricing increase 10%. There's a bit of mix help there, but commentary on the Q3 conference call seems to imply that LW is benefiting from full capacity across the industry. When asked about the benefit of mix boosting pricing in that segment more than other lines, CFO Robert McNutt said "I wouldn't necessarily come to that conclusion." Elsewhere in the Q&A, CEO Thomas Werner admitted that the pricing strength was coming from an industry-wide benefit.

There has been some inflation in restaurant pricing more generally (note that the Foodservice doesn't include QSR customers like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) - those chains are in the 'Global' segment) but 10% pricing simply isn't sustainable. Rather, Lamb Weston is benefiting from what looks like perfect capacity utilization across the space. LW is at full capacity - and so are peers, which is limiting pricing competition.

That's particularly true in Foodservice, and somewhat so in Global (where revenue rose 3%, with 2 points from pricing). But capacity is coming online from LW later this year, and though an analyst mentioned reports that privately held rival Cavendish's new lines were being delayed, competitors will be adding their own capacity at some point.

With the Foodservice and Global segments accounting for almost 84% of YTD sales, and running somewhere near perfection, it's not hard to imagine that Lamb Weston is at or near "peak margin", as an analyst put it on the Q3 call. But this also is a company that historically hasn't grown that fast: revenue increased 2.4% in FY16 (ending May), 3.9% in FY15, and 1.3% in FY14. So in terms of EBITDA, the 28%+ growth seen in the first half of FY17 clearly is an outlier. Meanwhile, interest expense spiked to $26 million-plus from ~$7 million in Q2, and should rise year-over-year to ~$105 million in FY18 from $60 million. That increase should provide a ~$0.20 headwind to EPS next year. A full year of standalone SG&A will pressure overall margins as well, though LW is looking to offset some of those costs in other areas.

The overarching concern with LW above $45 is that its growth profile is returning back toward industry norms - low single-digit revenue growth and modest margin expansion - at the same time its valuation is doing the same. That combination seems to imply an end to the bull case made at $35-$37, where LW was providing above-industry growth and a below-peer valuation. And it seems to imply that the market has caught on to LW, with the post-spin-off dynamics that created the opportunity to buy LW on the cheap largely normalized at this point.

Still A Bull Case - But A Different One

That said, there still is some room for upside from LW, even if the case isn't as attractive as it appeared earlier in the year. LW still looks somewhat cheap on a peer basis. Its ~20x P/E is about two turns below CAG, based on the latter's updated FY17 guidance after its Q3. Forward EV/EBITDA based on guidance is in the 13.5-14x range, depending on how Q4 shakes out, that a turn below CAG and Kellogg (NYSE:K). The catch is that FY18 growth, at least in terms of EPS, seems likely to be relatively minimal: Street consensus is for exactly flat EPS in FY18, which implies solid operating profit improvement offset by the impacts from interest expense and SG&A.

Assuming LW can outgrow its larger, better-known peers, there's still some long-term upside on the way. A 1.6% dividend yield helps the cause, and the company will have some capital allocation options over the next few quarters, as a 3.9x leverage ratio is in LW's targeted range. There are some long-term concerns about potato and French fry consumption, but there's also opportunity to grow internationally, with LW having particular success in Asia, and a multi-year growth runway remaining there.

There's still a case that LW has better growth opportunities - even considering the step-up in interest and SG&A in FY18 - than the space as a whole, along with a roughly in-line valuation. That in turn, creates some room for outperformance. But that's a much tougher case to make, particularly since some of the multiples in the space still look a bit stretched to my eye.

At the least, it certainly seems like a large part of the post-spin upside has been captured at this point. Back toward $40, a 17-18x EPS and ~12x EBITDA multiple looks more attractive. Above $45, however, it looks like the market has caught up to the story at Lamb Weston.

