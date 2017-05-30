Can GNC Have A Rudy Like Ending?

GNC Has a Long Road to Recovery

GNC (GNC), an international health and nutrition retailer has had a lingering illness for the past couple of years. Since Q2 '15 at highs in the 50's, the stock has since fallen 90%. GNC is down 72% this year and 50% in the past 6 months. Current analyst expectations aren't high for GNC, giving it a mean of 3.2.

(Source: Charles Schwab)

Q3 '16 and Q4 '16 saw EPS misses of 16.99% and 80.76% respectively. GNC's current debt levels stand at $1.55 billion as of last month. Short interest has risen to alarming levels, as some in the investment community smell blood in the water and have calculated that GNC is going to 0. To make matters worse, retail in general has been coming under fire by the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and eCommerce. The fact that 80% of American shoppers buy something online monthly or that over 50% of Americans prefer to buy online versus in store should get any retailer nervous. GNC's inability to quickly adapt in pricing and strategy and underperforming loyalty program led to the implosion of its share price over the past two years.

Can GNC Become The 'Special' in Specialty Retail?

Specialty Retail is nowhere near being out of the woods. Specialty as a sector has remained sluggish behind Consumer Discretionary and S&P. It will be an interesting study in the next few years to see how specialty can cope with the changing environment and consumer trends. It's important to note, for every Ulta Beauty(NASDAQ:ULTA) that's up 250% over the past 5 years, there is a Borders.

(Source: S&P Capital IQ)

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) became known as the killer of specialty and Mom & Pop stores whenever it came into town. Amazon on the other hand is quickly becoming more like the Mongolian horde, swallowing up retailers and businesses large and small. Specialty Stores like GNC need to have the ability to break away from the oncoming horde and establish itself as a prime source for nutrition and supplement products and information. Something as important and personal as someone's well being and health, should not be left for late night googling. GNC has to be the go to spot for health conscious individuals. During my high school and college sports days, I used to frequent GNC often. Although I was fairly familiar with what and why I wanted a certain vitamin or supplement, having someone there to bounce off ideas and fitness goals was key. I had friends who had worked and managed at GNC, and I can say from firsthand experience, they practiced what they preached. This is something that will always counter the rise of eCommerce. Specialized Retail needs to hire and maintain employees with specialized knowledge and skill sets to attract business and continued loyalty.

GNC By The Numbers - Silver Lining?

GNC posted a Q1 '17 upset of around 8.16% ($.37 instead of $.3421). GNC successfully launched its products in the Amazon marketplace in January and GNC executives are excited. They have continued to buy up shares before and after the Q1 numbers, so they are confident in the GNCs long term prospects.

GNC also reduced the number of promotions by 20% which can boost future bottom and top line numbers. The company is more focused on targeted and smarter promotions to increase traffic and returning customers. The success of this strategy can be seen in the new loyalty program called myGNC with over 5.4 million members who on average spend more than the previous members of the legacy rewards program. It appears they are starting to successfully integrate with Amazon as well as normalize their prices. They have to continue to establish an omni channel strategy to encourage in store traffic while allowing for a seamless online ordering experience. This coupled with a viable loyalty program, will get GNC on the field. So much so that people may be chanting GNC! GNC! GNC! when the Q2 numbers are released, and Robert Moran gets carried away on the shoulders of his shareholders

Evaluating the X's and O's

Before the game begins, it's always best to understand both sell and buy side, as to best prepare for any unforeseen outcome.

Sell side

Short interest at over 40% should give any risk averse investor pause

Specialty Store figures are trailing both Consumer Discretionary and the S&P

Rise of eCommerce is still currently more of a curse than blessing

Analyst consensus is to hold or to not initiate new position

Current level of debt

Buy Side

Q1 numbers are exactly what any momentum investor wants to see

Revamped pricing, eCommerce integration with Amazon and loyalty program are all big wins

Short Squeeze potential could be enough for any risk tolerant investor to jump in the game

Reward outweighs risk and seems like the knife dropped around 6.50 - so great time to pick it up

Insiders continue to buy

And who doesn't like an underdog!

So, Does GNC Get In The Game?

The simple answer is yes! Based on Q1 numbers and positive steps being taken in the eCommerce channel and their resurgence with the new loyalty program, GNC gets to play. Continued insider buying after the first quarter numbers and into the stock falling back to the low 7's, shows confidence and commitment among the executive team at GNC. This stock is primed to explode and looks exciting as a short to medium horizon investor. Long term success and specialty stores resurgence en masse is still unproven and on shaky ground. Therefore, I'd argue play it safe and capture significant capital gains after the 'war of the shorts' has subsided. GNC gets on the field, I just wouldn't nominate it for the Heisman just yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.