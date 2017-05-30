Small Island For Sale: Buy British Stocks While Pound Is Low

Britain is on sale, and is has been on sale in dollar terms since Brexit. A lower pound vis-a-vis the dollar means that British assets become cheaper in dollar terms. Often times, that includes British stocks.

Just a couple years ago one British pound could get $1.70, but that has dropped to below $1.30 - a big difference. While there are plenty of British-based companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, most of them are global companies which draw revenue from several places in the world, if not globally. For true plays on the domestic British economy, the choices for American investors are somewhat more narrow. Nevertheless, there are still some solid picks on Britain and the Pound that income-minded investors should consider as long as the Pound is as low as it is.

I'm optimistic about the pound and the British economy, and in the end I see Brexit as having a minimal economic impact. I think the net payments from the UK into the EU will find a much better home being spent in Britain, and I think that, in the end, Britain will have decent trade relations with the single market one way or another. If anything, Britain totally decoupling from the messy debt situation in some EU countries will be good for Britain, and I believe at some point that investors will see the pound as a 'safe haven.'

I therefore see the big drop in the pound as an overreaction of the market, and therefore an opportunity. With that in mind, here are three solid British companies that are good plays on a recovery of the pound. As with nearly all articles I write, these stocks are all dividend-payers.

BT Plc (NYSE:BT) - BT might be a controversial pick, and I won't deny for a moment that this company, the biggest telecom carrier in the United Kingdom, has its problems. However, BT is very much out of favor right now and is trading quite reasonably. A lower pound has only exacerbated that.

BT still expects revenue and EBITDA growth on the year, but their last quarterly results say otherwise: revenue down 0.9% year-on-year, and EBITDA down a whole 4.6%. There are a couple things happening with BT. First was the 'accounting errors' at BT Italia, which earlier this year were revealed to be far worse than originally thought. While it's been almost a few months and there hasn't been any further fallout, the total overstatement of earnings is going to end up being $680 million. BT will soon sell its Italian business, and frankly I think that's for the best.

Also, BT is in many ways facing the same problem some tech companies are facing: Enterprises don't much need distinct telecommunications infrastructure on site anymore. Instead, this task can now be done with software-controlled services. BT is at a distinct disadvantage here when enterprise and public sector business contracts roll off.

With this in mind it is difficult to imagine BT growing its revenue and earnings anytime too soon. The good news is that the domestic, consumer business continues to be strong and the integration of EE is bringing significant synergies. BT also has a very strong balance sheet.

Valuation wise US shares of BT remain pretty cheap at just 10.9 times trailing earnings. That's about the ten-year P/E average for this company. The dividend yield, which is well-covered, is a solid 4.7%. I expect some dividend growth this year, but not much. As long as BT's consumer business is doing well, overall the company should do fine in the long run.

BP Plc (NYSE:BP) - BP isn't exactly a play on the British economy, but it is a good way to get a solid, integrated oil business and a play on the pound. I've written several articles about BP, and I continue to believe that it will be able to meet its cash flow obligations from organic operating cash flow in 2017, with the exception of Deepwater Horizon payouts, which will crest this year and decline each year thereafter.

BP is in good shape because, like most good fully integrated companies, management has been reducing costs across the board, both operating costs and capital expenditure costs. It has also wisely elected to stick with smaller, brownfield capital projects that are low-risked and capital-light.

Right now BP yields a generous 6.6%, and as long as Brent Crude remains in the low-mid $50s range I expect that dividend to be paid for by cash flow. Also, the company has over $20 billion in cash. Like the other two recommendations in this article, BP should benefit as the pound rises, whenever that may be.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) - National Grid, one of Britain's largest electricity transmission companies, might also be a solid way to take advantage of the low pound. National Grid is in the midst of selling off its UK gas distribution business, but it will still have a UK transmission, a UK gas transmission, and a US regulated business. The sale of the UK gas distribution business is expected to net $13 billion, which will mostly be returned to shareholders in one way or another.

Over the last quarter revenue dipped by 1% year-on-year, which is all right all things considered. Management expects earnings and revenue results to be "broadly at the level seen last year," which means flat.

What I like about National Grid is the solid UK transmission assets. It yields 4.2% and the company trades at 15.1 times earnings, which is quite reasonable in my opinion. According to data from FAST Graphs, National Grid has averaged 14.6 times earnings over the last ten years, so it is a hair over its average valuation. Still, I don't see a huge problem in owning National Grid here. In fact, National Grid has been trading above its average valuation since late 2013, so ignoring the latest jump in share price, National Grid is about as low as its been in a while.

Conclusion

British assets are worth buying now that the pound is so much lower than it typically is vis-a-vis the dollar. These three stocks are good ways to buy solid, dividend-yielding businesses in Britain while waiting on the pound to recover to its more appropriate exchange rate. Consider this article as a 'jumping off point' for further research if any of these names strike your fancy.

Also, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long BT and BP, although both are small positions. I intend on following all of these companies and writing update articles when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP, BT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.