CSX: Still Impressively Rich

The Hunter Harrison euphoria has yet to wear off at CSX (NYSE:CSX). Shares are up 110% in just the last year, handily outperforming all its major rail peers, including Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) - which are all up less 50% over the same period.

ISS has recently recommended that CSX shareholders put the founder, Phil Hilal, of activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge on the board, They previously recommended against it. This comes as there are fresh worries about Hunter Harrison's health. The shareholder meeting is set for Monday, June 5.

Harrison has a four-year deal as CSX CEO, after retiring early from the CEO position at Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP). At the shareholder meeting, investors will vote on the $84 million proposal payment for Harrison - which will make up for the amount he forfeited by leaving CP early. Harrison has threatened to retire if he the $84 million payment proposal doesn't pass. Glass Lewis and ISS both support the payment. This comes as Harrison's total pay package is north of $300 million. That's more than CSX spends yearly in refreshing and keeping its locomotive fleet running. That's also a large plan for a CEO, especially for a high-profile CEO with health issues. A general recipe for underperformance and disappointment is an overcompensated CEO with health issues.

Harrison, who's 73 years old, took a leave of absence in 2015, and has new health issues. He had some complications with a leg surgery a couple years ago and was forced to cut his work hours and started to work from home.

His new issues include having to use oxygen occasionally. He's still working from home most of the time. This brings fresh issues to the fact that Harrison denied allowing CSX a pre-hire review of his medical records. So this new issue is an undisclosed medical issue, yet, the stock price remains resilient. There's a lot of hope and optimism built into CSX and the hope that Harrison can aggressively cut costs and improve efficiency.

The company, and investors, appeal to be downplaying the fact that Harrison is using a portable oxygen machine. If you want exposure to the rail industry, there are better bets. This includes Kansas Southern (NYSE:KSU), which is the smallest of the major rail companies but still has a vast network connecting the U.S. and Mexico. Plus, it's quite cheap with a strong ROI.

