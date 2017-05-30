TD Bank: Moving Past The Scandal

This is the second article in a series covering the big 5 Canadian banks, if you missed the first one on the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), you can find it here.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is the most American of the big 5 Canadian banks, and this diversification opens up a large number of growth avenues for the bank. Its recent sales scandal and the fears over the Canadian housing market may continue to weigh on shares. However, its strong results, massive cash generation, and fair valuation make this a good opportunity for long-term investors to initiate a position.

Since TD has the strongest American exposure of the Canadian banks, it will have a higher exposure to the steadily rising rates, which will provide a tailwind to the bank's net interest margin. TD still derives the majority of its earnings from Canada, and nearly 90% comes from retail banking. The bank's ownership stake in TD Ameritrade (NYSE:AMTD) has worked out well, and gives TD exposure to retail investors.

Recent results looked solid for the bank, with earnings rising 12% YOY. Revenues rose 7% on strong volume growth across the businesses. Canadian retail saw loan volumes rise 4%, with deposits up a whopping 11%. The deposit growth is impressive, and doesn't come easily as the landscape in retail banking in Canada is very competitive. With that, expenses were up 6% as TD continues to compete with the other 4 big banks in improving customer experience and making banking more accessible.

The US Retail segment saw a 10% rise in revenues on 6% loan growth and 9% deposit growth. These results are strong, as well, and show that TD is maintaining and growing its strong position in American banking.

TD launched an integrated digital experience guiding customers through buying a house, which has generated 1,500 appointments to its mortgage consultants. The bank also launched a person-to-person money transfer platform called Send Money which will improve functionality for its customers. Initiatives like these have helped TD maintain and grow its market share in retail banking, and the results justify the expense growth that investors have seen over time.

AMTD may be facing some headwinds as Schwab and Fidelity both dropped their rates on trades to $4.95 which caused AMTD to slash the cost from $9.99 to $6.95. The price war raging in ETF's and trading is good for the individual investor, but a headwind for the trading firms. This is going to eat into margins going forward, and I don't see an end in sight as the online investing landscape moves towards cheaper and more passive vehicles. TD only derives 4% of its profits from its stake in AMTD, but it's worth keeping an eye on as a TD shareholder.

The bank's CET1 ratio stayed mostly constant from last quarter, even as it repurchased 15 million shares. This is based on strong internal capital generation, which is a testament to the bank's profitability. Provisions for credit losses were down this quarter as the bank's auto lending portfolio improved. PCL's are a good place to look to see the health of a bank's credit portfolio. TD's PCL as a percentage of total credit volume is only 26 basis points.

All in all, I see this as another strong quarter for the bank, which I have mostly come to expect from them. It's good to see deposits growing strongly in both the US and Canadian segments, and the CET1 ratio staying high despite any buybacks or other activities is a good sign.

Sales Practice Scandal

I'm sure very few people didn't hear about TD's recent banking scandal. After the highly public issues with American bank Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last year, I know my heart dropped when I read a report published by CBC News that several employees felt pressured to upsell to customers based on unrealistic sales goals. Quoting from the article:

They say there has always been a sales component to the job, but the demand to meet "unrealistic" quarterly goals has intensified in recent years as profits from low interest rates have dropped and banks became required — after the financial meltdown of 2008 — to keep more capital on hand to protect against a downturn in the market.

The issue is that in many instances, the tellers claimed that they were opening accounts and adding features that customers didn't need, and without explaining the fees associated with doing so. Additionally, there were claims that credit and overdraft limits were raised without customer consent altogether.

This is a huge issue for a bank which prides itself on its customer service. Because of that, CEO Bharat Masrani brought in an outside team to do an internal review of the bank's sales practices. He updated analysts on the call that no evidence has been found of widespread unethical behavior. His statement from the earnings call:

At TD, we share a commitment to continually improve for our customers and our colleagues, and we welcomed this review as an opportunity to help make us better. We have largely completed this review and we continue to believe that we do not have a widespread problem with people acting unethically in order to achieve sales goals. As we have indicated, we will act on the opportunities we found to improve our business

Strong and decisive response from the bank is definitely a good sign, and isolated incidents like this are bound to happen at banks this size. With TD's history and the strong response that came from management, I would like to give the bank the benefit of the doubt here.

As I discussed in my last article on CM, the Canadian housing market has weighed on banking shares. Toronto, in particular, has witnessed an explosion in prices that has many believing that the city is in a bubble, which could cause problems when it pops.

The fact that the high prices are mostly isolated to Toronto and to a lesser extent Vancouver, and the conservative nature of the Canadian housing market give me reason to see the other side of the argument. Looking at the banks' uninsured mortgage portfolio (mortgage insurance is required above a certain loan-to-value ratio), there is a strong amount of equity held by the homeowners, even in the expensive Toronto and Vancouver markets. Looking at TD's portfolio, insured mortgages make up around 57% of its Canadian portfolio. Of it's uninsured portfolio, the overall loan-to-value ratio stands at ~50%.

Prices could definitely come back down, and I am not in the business of calling the direction of housing markets. However, I think that this would have more negative repercussions on new loan origination than causing widespread defaults.

TD Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

As a dividend-oriented investor, one of the best metrics to check for a company to see how likely its dividend growth is to continue is the free cash flow. The payout ratio is also important, and for TD it is sitting at 45.5% today, which is a great spot. TD really shines in its cash generation, though, to the tune of almost $34B on a ttm basis. This should allow the bank to continue hiking its payout to shareholders for a long time to come.

TD is now trading around its long-term valuation at a P/E ratio between 12 and 13X earnings. Its dividend yield is also around if not slightly above its average since the financial crisis.

An investment at today's levels with a steady P/E ratio and analyst earnings estimates would yield an annualized total return of 9%. That's not bad, and in-line with CM and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS). TD offers a different value proposition than those 2 banks, and at the moment I see less risk to TD going forward than for CM due to the latter's upcoming acquisition. TD has excellent cash generation, strong growth prospects, and the bank has continued to put out good results. I see today as a decent opportunity for initiating a long-term position.

Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal

Disclosure: I am/we are long TD, BNS, CM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.