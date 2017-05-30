Guyana Goldfields: Application Of A Lesson Learned

On surface, Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF) is a rare success story, which has been told aplenty here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. In very general terms, the company is typically described as a stable producer with a remarkable asset and an attractive organic growth perspective. We partially agree with this assessment, and we certainly acknowledge the flawless execution of this company in developing the Aurora gold mine in Guyana so far. However, by the same token, we would like to caution investors and point to a risk factor not commonly recognized in said commentary; a risk factor which has led to the demise of another hopeful junior miner not long ago, and which the market has started to price in as evidenced in recent share price underperformance.

The release of the updated reserve, Q1 results, and the expansion feasibility study provides a set of data points which allows for an assessment of the current state of operations, and the strategy to manage said risk factor going forward. In this article, we would like to pull these data points together and formulate our current investment thesis for Guyana Goldfields after weighing up the potential risks and rewards.

N.B. All Dollar values in US Dollars ($) unless noted otherwise (C$).

Commercial Operation and Q1 Results

In our review of 2016 results for subscribers, we already made note of the company's strong first full year of commercial production, culminating in a particularly strong Q4 by practically all operational metrics. The 9.3% decline on ounces produced in Q1 would suggest a step backward and has in fact caused some critical remarks in some commentary, but in our view, this is a very superficial view and ignores a set of underlying metrics which in actual fact indicate further improvements in mine performance.

In analyzing Q1 data, we note record daily mining rates, as well as record daily throughput rates; among a score of other data points demonstrating the gathering momentum of this already well-oiled operation. The mine plan simply called for a high strip ratio and slightly lower grade ore in Q1, which in turn has caused slightly lower metallurgical recovery rates. As such, quarterly gold production of 40,900 ounces is an excellent result, better than we had expected in fact, and bodes well for coming quarters where the stripping ratio will come down again.

The charts below are pulled from our growing data base for Guyana Goldfields and illustrate the steady improvements made in mine and mill performance since declaration of commercial production at the Aurora mine. Quite obviously, Q1 continued a trend of constant improvements, in particular a steady rise of total tonnes mined and total tonnes processed.

And as operational data is steadily ramping up, we also note good cost control, and all-in-sustaining margins trending towards $500/oz as illustrated in the next chart below. The Aurora mine looks like a very profitable operation, and it comes with little surprise when we note ample free cash generation practically from the word go.

This latest assertion requires an explanation since the cash flow statement does not readily support it. Take the full-year 2016 results for example.

Cash flow from operations added up to $76.5M for the year, and $84.5M before working capital adjustments. Subtracting capex of $52.5M leaves us with just $24M in free cash flow for the full year 2016. At first glance, this is disappointing, as operational data had pointed towards FCF of roughly three times this number: the average realized gold price for the year was $1,245/oz, indicating an AISC-margin of $507/oz and supporting free cash flow expectations in the $77M ball park.

Upon closer inspection, it turns out that investment cash flows included $25.3M for line item "Expenditures on Development", which is essentially a pay-down on "Accounts payable" carried over from the times of mine development. Without this line item, 2016 free cash flow more than doubles to almost $50M, and after consideration of $15.8M in non-sustaining capital cash flow, figures reconcile reasonably well with our initial expectations based on reported AISC.

In any case, said line item has vanished from the cash flow statement in Q1 and no longer masks the true cash flow generated at Aurora. Quarterly free cash flow amounts to $14.6M in the first quarter of 2017 which represents very much a continuation of last year's pleasing financial performance.

Looking Ahead

Guyana Goldfields has a strong balance sheet with $147M in working capital and $73.6M in long-term debt (of which $19.6M are due within the next 12 months). This debt is very much manageable from free cash flow, with plenty of room to finance the growth initiatives discussed in just a little while.

Guidance for 2017 remains unchanged at 160,000 to 180,000 ounces at AISC of $775/oz to $825/oz and first-quarter results certainly cast absolutely no doubt about these targets. In fact, we submit that Guyana Goldfield has set itself up for a guidance beat, considering mill throughput rates well ahead of budget, and costs below budget despite mine sequencing headwinds as discussed earlier, and grades set to rise in H2.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves here, and use guidance range mid-points as a basis for our projections. And in doing so, our model predicts around $50M in free cash flow for 2017 which should see working capital grow by $30M after paying off $19.6M in current debt (assuming gold prices in the $1,200/oz to $1,250/oz range) - but before paying for the expansion project to be discussed shortly.

But let's look at another aspect first.

The Overlooked Risk Factor

Remember LunaGold? The hopeful gold miner which went bust a couple of years ago, much to the dismay of investors (this humble scribe included), and also its streaming partner Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND)? Granted, the paper trail here on Seeking Alpha lists a multitude of issues, apparently all combining to bring down this company; however, in our very own post-mortem of this unfortunate case, we identified one particular fatal flaw in LunaGold's execution which should have been plain and clear to see, but had been missed by all singing the praise of LunaGold prior to its downfall (this humble scribe included). And hence, this story not only dealt us a financial pinch but also taught us a valuable lesson to re-apply in future investments.

LunaGold had been producing gold from its Aurizona mine, and quite profitably so for quite a few quarters. But then production started to drop off, with costs increasing concurrently until the company ran out of cash and had to suspend operations while shareholders held the bag. The decline in gold production can be explained by LunaGold running out of saprolite ore reserves. Saprolite is deeply weathered soft bedrock ore which is simple and inexpensive to mine and process. Saprolite forms in tectonically stable places, in tropical climates and moderate topographical relief. The Guiana shield offers these conditions, and saprolite most often represents the starter ore for operations in this region. LunaGold's plant at Aurizona required a certain percentage of saprolite in the ore blend fed to the mill in order to maintain nameplate throughput. Once LunaGold had run out of saprolite reserves, the mill simply could not cope and production broke down.

The Rosebel mine operated by IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) can serve as an example for a mine in the same general area which recently had to switch from saprolite blending to pure hard rock processing. In this case, the operators were more successful, and Rosebel can be used as a blue print of what lies ahead for Guyana Goldfield's Aurora mine which is nearing a similar crunch time within the next 12 to 18 months.

The 2016 year-end reserve update for Aurora headlined with a 15% increase in proven and probable reserves for a total of 3.5M ounces. However, less than 200,000 ounces of this grand total is contained in the saprolite ore portion. Saprolite processing has been steadily increasing and was approaching 200,000 tonnes in Q1. The comparatively high saprolite portion explains the outstanding operational performance and low costs as discussed earlier, and Guyana Goldfields will need to keep saprolite consumption at least at current levels if it wants to achieve guidance with the present plant set-up.

This is certainly not an imminent problem at this stage, but now is the time to start addressing the implications of dwindling saprolite content in the company's reserves. And contrary to LunaGold, Guyana Goldfields appears to be set to do just that. Exploration is ramping up again in 2017, with a stated focus on finding near-surface oxide ore (i.e. saprolite); and the recently announced "expansion project" also provides milling and processing capacity in case saprolite discoveries prove elusive and gold production must switch to fresh ore only.

It is for these reasons that we don't see the announced expansion project as a growth initiative which the company can choose to undertake; but instead, we believe this expansion is a necessary development step to ensure the long-term viability of the Aurora mine and avoid duplication of the LunaGold disaster. We actually see it as yet another step in a drawn-out mine construction process, a necessity for Guyana Goldfields to reach the long-term steady state producer status other commenters are already and prematurely assigning to the company.

So let us look at this expansion project next, as outlined in a feasibility study presented by Guyana Goldfields earlier this year.

Expansion Project

Guyana Goldfields is proposing to expand the capacity of the plant at Aurora in two phases. The first phase only concerns de-bottlenecking the back end of the processing plant and comes with a $21M price tag. This measure would be sufficient to increase design throughput from currently 5,600 tpd to 8,000 tpd - assuming 25% to 50% saprolite content in the ore fed to the mill. In this context, it is interesting to note Q1 throughput already averaging 6,700 tpd, at 30% saprolite content.

Gold production is set to increase by 2018 once Phase 1 of the expansion is completed, to an average annual production of 220,000 ounces over a 15-year mine life, provided it can maintain the 8,000 tpd throughput rate. The second Phase of the expansion project will add another ball mill to beef up the front-end of the plant to ensure sustainable throughput at 8,000 tpd from hard rock ore, effectively cutting the company's dependency on saprolite ore. The Phase 2 mill expansion will come at an estimated cost of $27M. The company's exploration push needs to be viewed in this context as it seems to be targeting saprolite showings first and foremost. If this exploration program is successful, then Phase 2 of the proposed expansion and the associated expenditures could potentially be postponed.

Both phases of this expansion project can be financed comfortably from cash flow, and Phase 1 is in fact well covered by this year's cash flow alone as we have demonstrated earlier when reviewing the company's financial outlook.

N.B. the chart lists the C$ share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Guyana Gold has its primary listing in Canada and for liquidity reasons is best traded through the TSX.

Valuation

At a share price of C$5.46, and 173M shares outstanding at the time of writing the market capitalization computes to C$944M (or $660M in US currency) which is roughly equal to the enterprise value if we ignore the for-sale securities.

Considering this year's projected free cash flow of $50M, we see a 7.6% FCF yield at current market valuation (ignoring the one-off capex for Phase 1). Once Phase 1 of the mine expansion is implemented successfully free cash flow yield is set to increase to 9.8% as our model conservatively predicts FCF of $65M to be generated thanks to the improved back-end of the plant, starting in 2018. These numbers are well ahead of peers and make Guyana Goldfields look attractive by comparison. On the other hand, this apparent discount can be interpreted as a reflection of the execution risk Guyana Goldfields is still exposed to.

Computing an NAV for the Aurora mine is difficult at this stage, as much of these computations depend on assumptions regarding the success of the discussed mine expansion, and the success of ongoing exploration. We have modeled a wide range of different long-term cash flow scenarios based on various assumptions, and practically all of the resulting valuations exceed the current market capitalization, and quite a few of them by a factor greater than 2. In other words, an NAV angle on valuation confirms the view already spelled out above: the market is currently discounting Guyana Goldfields compared to other mid-tier gold producers, apparently pricing in significant risks.

(source)

Takeaway & Investment Thesis

Guyana Goldfields is still very much a gold miner in development mode. The expansion plan should be seen as a necessary and final step in mine construction, and current operational excellence should be seen as a function of availability of saprolite ore. The market seems to be coming to grips with this view, and jitters have set in as expansion plans take shape.

Looking at current valuations, and considering the company's outstanding track record in mine development, we find ourselves less concerned than the general market, and in fact quite prepared to argue that the present discount is already overdone. The Phase 1 expansion appears like a small adjustment in comparison to what has already been achieved at Aurora, and rewards will be plentiful when Phase 1 is completed. We submit that current valuation is over-emphasizing the risks and has started to lose sight of the potential rewards.

If we assume no further dilution and successful completion of the two expansion phases, we would assign fair value at around 5% free cash flow yield. Using the projected $65M FCF after 2018 as a yard stick points to a $1.3B enterprise value, or roughly double the current valuation. We target a share price of C$10 within 2 years as a result.

Majors are surely watching progress as well, but might be hesitant to act at the current juncture. We would not be surprised in the least to see an offer materialize as soon as the mine expansion is taking shape, and Guyana Goldfield has confirmed its full potential.

Admittedly, we are already tempted at the current share price; however, in looking at the chart, we seem to observe strong support just above the C$4.50 mark. The current trend seems to be on course to test this level before long, and we will be convinced buyers if it does.

