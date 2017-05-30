37 segments of the market where I search for the most attractive investment ideas.

This article explains the background behind The Black Swan Portfolio and how I've designed it in practice. Rooted in the tradition of deep value investing, it is heavily influenced by great investors and writers like Seth Klarman, Murray Stahl and Nassim Taleb. You can find our last public performance update here.

What do you get as a subscriber?

The most important thing is that every month subscribers receive an investment idea that’s highly attractive at that time and fits well within the framework of The Black Swan Portfolio, which I own myself.

Subscribers also receive exit updates when I decide to close a Black Swan Portfolio position.

In addition, subscribers gain access to the portfolios through Sharesight’s software which allows them to run nine different reports on the portfolios and to examine the transparent track record. It includes:

- The Numéraire Repository of Value (left side of the barbell)

- The Black Swan Portfolio (right side of the barbell)

- A range of fundamental data

- Performance data

What is a Black Swan?

The philosophy behind this research service leans heavily on the Black Swan Theory as developed by Nassim Taleb. His definition as taken from The Black Swan:

What we call here a Black Swan (and capitalize it) is an event with the following three attributes. First, it is an outlier, as it lies outside the realm of regular expectations, because nothing in the past can convincingly point to its possibility. Second, it carries an extreme 'impact'. Third, in spite of its outlier status, human nature makes us concoct explanations for its occurrence after the fact, making it explainable and predictable.

Please explain the philosophy behind this service?

In investment management, the dominant Modern Portfolio Theory invests according to the efficient frontier:

Source: Scalable Capital

But the assumptions behind it, make it a flawed theory. Here are some of the assumptions it makes:

Risk is defined by volatility

Returns are normally distributed

Correlations between asset classes are constant

Investors are rational and risk-averse

Markets are efficient

I believe all of the above five assumptions are inaccurate to various degrees.

Unfortunately, I don’t have the solution how to fix these problems or what a perfect portfolio looks like.

Instead, the two virtual portfolios I maintain have distinct goals:

Prevent its owners' health, happiness and fortune from being affected Generate returns

These portfolios are referred to as the

Númeraire Repository of Value The Black Swan Portfolio

Together you could view the two as a barbell portfolio:

Safe assets on the left (Numeraire Repository of Value) and risky assets on the right (The Black Swan Portfolio). See diagram below:

The goal for the left side

When you build a bridge, you insist it can carry 30,000 pounds, but you only drive 10,000-pound trucks across it. And that same principle works in investing.

- Warren Buffett

The Númeraire Repository of Value has a primary goal:

- Prevent your welfare (defined as health, happiness and fortune) from being affected.

The left side or Númeraire should preserve purchasing power over time. I’m of the opinion cash or bonds are not a surefire solution to accomplish that.

That’s why I designed a virtual portfolio. The Númeraire should preserve purchasing power while the variations in the market value of its various components would not affect my health, happiness and fortune beyond my comfort zone.

Variations in the valuation of the left side holdings are acceptable. A 20% drop in a position that makes up 1/30th of the left of your barbell isn’t going to affect anyone’s health, happiness or fortune very much. Even though these may exhibit volatility it is important the left side holdings keep most of their purchasing power over time.

A core of cash or short-term treasuries can be tempting as a safe core but is very vulnerable to inflation. Under most circumstances it would turn out a safe core without much volatility, but under certain uncommon circumstances it would end up useless or not a safe core at all.

The virtual portfolio mainly consists of short-term inflation protected U.S. treasuries. There are also commodity ETFs, precious metals ETFs, Oil-royalty stocks, mining stocks and real estate companies which are included because of their extensive land banks. These are a liquid way to track the value of land.

Just like the aggressive portfolio, it is updated and improved over time.

Secondary function

- Hold ammunition

The barbell strategy is based on the premise it is better able to withstand severe crises. There are always some crises that are on top of mind at various points in time, but you can roughly divide them into four categories (Bernstein):

Inflation Deflation Confiscation Devastation

Whether you want to defend your entire portfolio or just the Númeraire to these risks depends on your preferences, circumstances and allocation choice between the sub-portfolios.

What’s unique about this approach is that at least part of your portfolio, the Númeraire, should hold up reasonably under all circumstances. Not every asset will hold up to each catastrophic event but I want it to be enough to reload the right side of the barbell.

Although allocating capital towards the Númeraire has a cost, usually referred to as cost-of-carry, it can generate returns after the catastrophe happens. At that point asset prices tend to be very, very low and a barbelled portfolio has the liquidity available to start buying. Spitznagel refers to this tactic as:

the roundabout is in practice a counterintuitive path—of acquiring later stage advantage through an earlier stage disadvantage—nearly impossible to follow.”

― Spitznagel, Mark, The Dao of Capital: Austrian Investing in a Distorted World

When the effect of holding extremely safe assets is modelled, it usually ends up hurting returns but reducing volatility. It can actually result in an improved Sharpe ratio. However, it is much more difficult to model the effect of holding an abundance of extremely safe assets but deploying them aggressively during times of crisis.

Freedom

Because the Númeraire gives me a very safe core and shouldn't be affected even when deep risks manifest, I am completely free to pursue returns aggressively through the offensive portfolio (The Black Swan Portfolio).

This is a critical freedom.

The Númeraire frees you from the shackles almost every investor, including or especially the professional investor, feels.

With every stock pick they are considering whether it is too risky. Every stock pick they have to consider what its addition is on the overall portfolio risk. They find something too cheap but they can’t buy it because there’s too much leverage. They find something cheap but they can’t buy it because it’s in Ukraïne. They would like to buy a stock but they already own too many industrials.

They end up with the riskiest portfolio of all; the same one everyone else put together.

The goal for the right side

o. Antifragility is desirable in general, but not always, as there are cases in which antifragility will be costly, extremely so. Further, it is hard to consider robustness as always desirable - to quote Nietzsche, one can die from being immortal.

- Nassim Taleb - Antifragile

The quote above shows Taleb is sensitive to price. He wants exposure to optionality but doesn’t want to pay excessively for this Black Swan exposure. In essence, he recommends a novel type of value investing where you buy securities at a reasonable or fair value with the attempt to acquire some form of embedded but overlooked/mispriced optionality.

That’s where the Black Swan approach starts to tie into classical value investing. In fact, someone like Seth Klarman of the Baupost Group is a prime example of an investor who utilizes many of the concepts Taleb put in theory.

Klarman is known for, at times, keeping lots of cash around, he invests in real estate, distressed bonds and takes a safety first approach with his stock investments. At the time I’m writing this, he holds large positions in a special situation play EMC (EMC) and Cheniere Energy (LNG) which is a LNG exporting facility with an investment case that revolves around 20-year contracts and solid counterparties. The third big investment is a large pharma called Allergan (AGN).

At the same time there are myriad small bets on biotech and mining companies in the portfolio. The portfolio has both a robust aspect, cash and solid investments, while generating exposure to positive Black Swans through the biotech and mining picks.

The goal for the right side of the barbell is to generate returns.

My approach is a deep value and special situation strategy where I heavily favor:

Owner/operated companies (both safer and generate higher returns) Deep value strategy (requires little forecasting because it doesn’t rely on future cash flows) Acquiring (hidden) optionality outside of the options market

My process basically looks like this:

Search strategy

There’s a list of 37 type of situations that attract me, as rich hunting grounds for Alpha, where I start searching for new investment ideas. Either academic research, experience or better investors than me have pointed me in these directions.

It’s not that I don’t screen on valuation metrics or look at 52-week lows, although the latter is quite rare, but I definitely don’t do alphabetic searching any more. It is not efficient enough.

Valuation

I usually don’t go to great lengths to value companies. I’m primarily looking for the most important thing. A driver, hidden asset, etc., that makes the undervaluation really obvious.

If you need to use a computer or a calculator to make the calculation, you shouldn’t buy it

- Warren Buffett

He who turns the most rocks wins

- Peter Lynch

This is by no means the result of laziness. Every minute I can save on complicated or extensive valuation models can be spent on uncovering better investment ideas. There are a number of reasons why I believe this is the best approach for now:

My search strategy is designed to avoid competition and uncover severely mispriced assets

Assets under management and the number of subscribers are limited (let me know if you need better liquidity or larger market cap ideas)

High diversification approach means I require many ideas and it lowers the minimum investment threshold.

Unfortunately, the majority of my time is spent on discarding ideas. Although all that work is completely invisible I hope it will be reflected in the track record of the service over time.

Review

Keeping tabs on companies and how the story develops. I believe it helps that I write about investment ideas and can check back if the story is still intact in black/white. The downside being it can be difficult to get away from ideas.

Risk management

Even though the Númeraire is liberating in the sense that there’s always that safety net, it is a mistake not to evaluate vulnerabilities of The Black Swan Portfolio (offensive portfolio). You don’t want to inadvertently load up on common risks that actually materialize quite often, say interest rate hikes, and have your offensive portfolio wiped out because of such a risk.

Even though you could reload from the Númeraire these risks manifest far too frequently for that to be a sustainable strategy while asset prices as a whole may not be all that depressed. Which limits the buying power of your reloaded offensive portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.