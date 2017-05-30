Tracking The Sequoia Fund - Q1 2017 Update

During the quarter the fund added Liberty Media, Priceline, and Credit Acceptance Corp. It sold out of Costco and Tiffany’s.

Since its inception on 7/15/1970 an investment in the Sequoia Fund (MUTF:SEQUX) has returned 13.6% annually versus 10.9% for the S&P 500.

The fund is noted for its long-term value investing style, portfolio concentration, and outperforming in down years. For more background on the fund you can check out my original article here.

Sequoia's annual investor day was on May 19. The transcript should be on the fund's website shortly.

For the quarter the fund slightly underperformed the S&P 500.

The fund noted how 2016 ended with the S&P trading for 20.6 times trailing earnings, up 50% from five years ago and 25% above the 16.7 times average of the last 60 years.

To beat the markets the fund has to be both defensive and own great companies at reasonable prices. To the first the fund holds roughly 9% of fund in cash at the end of the quarter. This is a bit more aggressive that back in the 80's and 90's when the fund often held 15-20% of the portfolio in cash, yet still managed to beat the market.

During 2016 and early 2017 the fund has tightened up the portfolio. It has purchased Carmax, Charles Schwab, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Wells Fargo, Amazon, and Formula One Group and also added to long-term holding Dentsply Sirona. It also sold a number of smaller positions. That has brought the total number of positions in the portfolio to 26 from 33. Despite the high turnover in the fund's eyes, it still ranks in the 11th percentile for turnover.

During the first quarter the fund bought shares in the Priceline Group. The fund likes the company for the acquisitions made to form the Booking.com brand and its competitive advantages.

The fund was also buying Credit Acceptance Corp. It stated that it continued buying in the second quarter and plans to talk about the company in the second quarter letter.

Here's the activity for the quarter:

New Stakes:

Credit Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:CACC) provides financing products and services to automobile dealers in the U.S. The fund bought just over 363k shares during the first quarter as the price traded between $183 and $221. The fund indicated it continued buying in the second quarter.

Liberty Media (OTCQB:FWONB) is the John Malone affiliated media company. The fund was able to participate in an offer in conjunction with the Formula One acquisition. These are the remaining shares the fund was due from the offer.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) provides online travel and restaurant books through Booking.com and priceline.com. It also operates the online travel comparison website KAYAK. During the quarter the fund added 46k shares as prices ranged from $1,475 to $1,800.

Stake Disposals:

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is the warehouse provider of packaged foods, groceries, apparel, and appliances. It also provides additional services such as gas stations, pharmacies, and optical centers. The fund held a very small position in Costco, 0.14% of the portfolio, and sold it off during the first quarter.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) is the jewelry manufacturer and retailer known for its diamond collection and the Tiffany blue box. The fund established its position in 2012 when Tiffany's traded in the $50's and $60's. The fund exited the position during the first quarter as the stock traded between $76 and $97.

Stake Increases:

Hiscox Ltd. (OTC:HCXLY) saw an increase of 20% or less during the quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Between class B and class A shares, Berkshire accounts for 12.75% of the fund. The fund has been a long time holder of Berkshire and as recently as 1999 it accounted for over 30% of the portfolio. By 2009 Berkshire accounted for 20.2% of the portfolio. At the end of the year Berkshire accounted for 16.87% of the fund. During the quarter it sold 48% of its class B shares as it traded between $159 and $178. This appears to be regular profit taking and rebalancing for the fund.

Perrigo Company (NASDAQ:PRGO) is a developer and manufacturer of over-the-counter consumer goods and pharmaceutical products. The fund picked up just over a half million shares in the third quarter of 2010. The stock traded between $55 and $66.50. The fund trimmed its Perrigo position by about 13% during the second quarter of 2015. Prices traded between $183 and $215. It's been all downhill for Perrigo since second quarter 2015. During the first quarter of 2017 the fund sold 51% of its position as Perrigo traded between $65 and $87.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) is a wholesaler and retailer of industrial and construction supplies. The fund has owned FAST since 2001 and likes the company for its long-term growth opportunities and great management. It's a stock the fund plans to hold despite lofty valuations. The fund held just over 4 million shares from 2005 through 2008, before selling about 15% during 2009. Since that time the fund more than doubled its position to over 6.9 million shares at the end of the second quarter of 2014. The fund made a major addition in the third quarter of 2014, adding nearly 1.8 million shares between prices of $43.74 and $50.08. During the first quarter of 2016 the fund trimmed the position 26%, selling just over 2.3 million shares. The stock was volatile during that period and traded between $35 and $50. The fund sold another 24% in the second quarter of 2016. Prices ranged from $42.25 to $49. During the fourth quarter 0f 2016 the fund trimmed its position by another 38%. It now owns roughly 3 million shares. FAST traded between $38 and $49. The fund sold another 44% in the first quarter of 2017. FAST traded between $46 and $52.50.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A), and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) saw decreases of 20% or less during the quarter.

Kept steady:

Omnicom (OMC), Rolls-Royce (RYCEY), Constellation Software (CNSWF), Carmax (NYSE:KMX), Jacobs Engineering (JEC), Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY), Wells Fargo (WFC), Danaher (DHR), EMCOR Group (EME), Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), MasterCard (MA), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google Class A and C (GOOGL) and (GOOG), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Liberty Media Class A (NASDAQ:FWONA), Liberty Media Class C (NASDAQ:FWONK), Waters Corporation (WAT), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), and Croda International (COIHY).

Here's a snapshot of the activity during the quarter:

