Appian - This Successful Software IPO Still Has A Lot To Prove

While relative sales multiples look reasonable at 5 times' bookings, I think that Appian has a lot to prove at this valuation.

Investors do not seem to mind the slower pace of growth and increasing operating losses as of late.

Appian (APPN) has made a successful debut last week, as shares were in demand in the trading sessions, which followed its IPO. Appian offers companies and other non-commercial organizations a platform from which corporate applications can be developed, without the need to have extensive coding knowledge.

These applications allow companies to make the transition towards the digital world, and are in demand in this environment. While growth is reasonable, I am not that impressed with the (lack of) operating leverage displayed in recent times.

The Business

Appian describes itself as a so-called low-code software development platform, which allows companies and organizations to develop both powerful and unique applications, needed to fulfill their digital transformation. The company is relatively old for a software IPO as it was formed by four founders back in 1999. Each of these founders are still actively engaged in the management of the business.

The main benefit of Appian's platform is the fact that companies can easily build custom-made applications, which require little to no coding, thereby allowing notably smaller organizations to cut significantly on development costs. These applications are used to automate workflows, aid project development and build procurement systems, among others.

Appian's platform automatically translates creation of forms, records, and flows into data, which reduces the development process. With the company's Self-Assembling Interface Layer (SAIL), these applications can be deployed across mobile, desktop and tablets, without requiring customization regarding different screen sizes.

At the end of 2016, Appian claimed to serve 280 customers, of which 225 were commercial entities. The company reported a near 20% increase in revenues last year, as sales have increased to $132.9 million. Roughly half of these sales are derived from "professional services" which are mostly related to starting a new customer up and providing support along the way.

Subscription revenues, which are expected to comprise the majority of future total revenues, were up 45% last year to $60.0 million. The portion of subscription revenues for customers who have been acquired 3 years ago makes up 90% of total revenues derived from those customers, demonstrating the shift to a subscription-based business model.

Growth is driven by the benefits of the Appian platform, which requires little to no coding knowledge, while traditional software packages are too specific and inadequate to help in the digital transition. Of course, it does not hurt to spend a considerable sum on sales and marketing efforts as well in order to boost the top line results.

The Offering

Appian priced 6.25 million shares at $12 apiece, raising $75 million in gross proceeds in the process. The IPO took place right in the middle of the preliminary offering range of $11-$13 per share. Following strong aftermarket trading, shares have risen to $17 per share. With nearly 59 million shares outstanding, that values the company at a billion dollars. The company will operate with a net cash position of roughly $75 million following the IPO, roughly equivalent to the proceeds of the offering. That values operating assets at around $925 million.

As discussed above, Appian has grown its total sales by 20% in 2016 to $132.9 million. Solid growth did go hand in hand with increasing losses, as operating losses widened from $4.8 million in 2015 to $11.4 million last year. As such, offering proceeds will be necessary and used to finance current losses. Based on the 2016 revenue number, the operating assets are valued at roughly 7 times' sales.

Total revenue growth has slowed down to little over 6% in the first quarter of 2017 as revenues came in at $38.3 million. The moderating pace of growth comes as lower margin professional service revenues fell by 17% to $16.9 million. The lucrative subscription, software and other revenues were up 37% year on year to $21.4 million, actually accelerating from the 27% growth rate in Q4.

Disappointing is the lack of sales leverage and quality of growth. While the company benefited from overall revenue growth and the shift in the mix, which allowed gross margins to increase by 8 points to 67% of sales, the company posted an operating loss of $3.5 million. This compares to a $1.2 million profit in the first quarter of last year.

This loss can largely be blamed on a 52% jump in sales and marketing efforts, costing the company $17 million over the past three months.

That being said, the subscription-based model understates current revenue growth. Backlog was up $56 million in 2016, which suggests that bookings came in at $190 million last year. At this valuation, that values the modestly loss-making business at 5 times' annual bookings.

Final Thoughts, Avoid For Me

The risks for this billion-dollar company are evident. The company is losing money, which combined with this market valuation creates risks. Other risk include the dual class stock structure, which gives "regular" shareholders not their fair share of voting power.

Additional risks include the road to profitability and a continuation of the pace of subscription-based sales growth, as probably the biggest risk is competition from sizable players. Appian has to compete with the likes of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and established players like IBM (NYSE:IBM), SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), among others.

While the 5 times' booking number looks reasonable, in comparison to other SAAS-businesses, I am not that impressed with the pace of growth given the still relatively limited size of the company, and the big increase in marketing efforts. Another big risk is the fact that if Appian succeeds in making its customer make the digital transformation, they might become so big that they employ their own programmers, which makes that Appian could lose its biggest customers over time.

