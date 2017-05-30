Bank Of America: I Don't See It

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has failed to impress investors over the past three months and I see no reason for the disappointment to end. With rising uncertainty at the White House and the elimination of book value discount, I believe that Bank of America has no upside in the near-term.

Trump Promises

Trump stocks have been taking a beating recently as Mr. President seems to be busy putting out fires rather than passing business friendly policies. It's been more than four months since the inauguration yet nothing substantial has been enacted, tax reform and the infrastructure plan is all being put on the back burner.

We should be mindful of how the administration is carrying out its promises because they were a big part of the reason why Bank of America rose more than 30% in the weeks after the election.

Tax reform would have the most direct and measurable benefit. Reducing the corporate tax rate to 15% would have generated an extra $1.3 billion of profits in Q1 based on $6.6 billion of pre-tax earnings, or an extra $0.12 in EPS. This is not an immaterial amount. Even though Trump hasn't been making much progress, Wall Street analysts are still baking in benefit from tax reform in 2018. Such a projection is quite optimistic in my opinion if the health care reform is any indication, and I can't imagine a scenario where the tax plan actually came in better than expected (e.g. tax rate being reduced to lower than 15%) since the budget isn't exactly balancing.

Increasing infrastructure spending was seen as another catalyst that could help Bank of America, but we haven't received anything tangible yet. Trump's infrastructure plan could lead to more investment banking activities, leading to increased profits in Global Banking and Global Markets, which together made up more than 50% of operating segments' net income (i.e. excluding "other) in Q1. Unfortunately, the infrastructure plan is suffering from the same delays as tax reform is thanks to all the drama at the White House.

Historical Discount Eliminated

The stock is currently trading at historical highs based on the book value. Bulls have been saying that Bank of America has been cheap for a long time, and they have been correct right up until the election. Trump was the catalyst that allowed market to recognize the stock's cheapness and then close that valuation gap. However, when the discount disappears, so does the upside. Bank of America's big attraction was that one could buy a dollar of assets for 70 cents; there was a big margin of safety and the upside was substantial should the discount to be eliminated. Today, the stock has a P/B ratio of 0.95.

Even though there is technically a discount, does it really justify the risk? The upside is 5%, beyond which investors would be overpaying for assets. Now there is nothing that says the market can't push the stock beyond the book value, but we shouldn't expect the irrationality of the market to generate returns.

Takeaway

The fog at White House does not provide a clear path for growth for Bank of America. The stock has been trading at elevated levels since the election; and even though I believe that the appreciation is justified given that the macro environment is more favorable than before, I don't see why the stock is a good deal today. I just don't see upward surprises. In fact, I only see downside risks, as the Trump narrative could be in jeopardy if there are more delays on the political front.

The stock is no longer a great deal based on its book value either. Currently investors are not overpaying for assets, but the risk-reward is no longer so one-sided that the stock can be labeled as a bargain purchase. Investors that got in before the Trump bump made their money as the discount has narrowed substantially, but where's the upside going forward?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.