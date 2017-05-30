Natural Gas Price Seasonality In June: What To Expect From The July Contract

The June (M) contract expired on May 26 and the July (N) contract became the front month (or prompt contract), which will be traded for most of June. What do we know about seasonal patterns in June (i.e., for the July contract)? Click here to see future expiration dates.

Please note that throughout this article we will refer to the July contract by its futures contract symbol, "N." Click here to see a full list of codes and symbols in futures.

Seasonals are certainly not the only basis for a trade and they can be skewed by one-off events or coincidences. They are just one among many tools, but are something to keep in mind every time the calendar turns.

Historically, N contract has been the most bullish natural gas contract of all. Over the past nine years, its returns have averaged 6.60% (from open to close). Average returns over the past five years have been more modest, but no less impressive - just slightly over 5.80% (see Figure 1 in the chart pack below). However, these averages actually conceal more than they reveal. You may recall that last year, July contract was up 36% (from open to close). This was the single most bullish performance for any natural gas contract that we have seen in our nine years of trading (see the chart below). Understandably, last year's results completely distort historical statistics of average returns for July contract. In fact, if we exclude extremely bullish performance in 2016, average returns will amount to just 3% over 2008-2015 period.

Source: Bluegold Research

*Notice that 12-month running average return (orange curve on the chart) is approaching a historical record. Over the past 103 months of observations, this measure has never been above 4%.

What N contract gains in potential rewards, it losses in volatility. Indeed, July contract has historically been the most "unstable." Its standard deviation over the past nine and five years was 0.137 and 0.187, respectively. The level of returns has fluctuated from +35.99% to -11.25%. This is an extremely wide range, compared to other contracts (see Figure 2 in the chart pack below).

In 55% of cases the general trend has been bullish (see Figure 3 in the chart pack below). Furthermore, when bearish trends do form, they tend to be weaker than bullish trends. The average return for the bears has been -4.60% vs +15.60% for the bulls (see Figure 4 in the chart pack below).

Please note, that past performance is not indicative of future results. This is especially true when trading one of the most volatile contracts (July) for one of the most volatile commodities (natural gas). We call for extreme caution when trading N contract and would recommend to focus on money management rather than on potential rewards. Remember, that being outside the trade and wishing you were in, is so much better than being inside the trade and wishing you were out.

Indeed, historically strong bullish returns for N contract may not hold this time around. On May 26, our forecast for natural gas consumption in June started to trend downwards and we have therefore revised up our storage forecast. Currently, we do not expect inventories to decline below 5-year average until mid-September.

Source: Bluegold Research

