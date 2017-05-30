Nvidia's Value At $80? Not Likely

The reality is that gaming does exist and that, based on what I believe to be conservative assumptions, Nvidia' is roughly fairly valued.

Instead of getting in to a back and forth on a qualitative basis, I grant him an even better truth: Nvidia's gaming segment is worthless starting 2017.

Thesis

A fellow contributor has argued that Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is worth $80 a share based on Nvidia's supposed declining gaming market share. Even if this was true, even if Nvidia's gaming segment ceases to exist in 2017, Nvidia would still be worth far more than $80 a share. To illustrate Nvidia's tremendous lead in their other segments, I'll be pretending that their gaming unit will be completely non-existent starting 2019. The results are encouraging, NVDA is still worth about $100 a share when excluding the gaming segment.





Introduction

Investors that are comparing NVIDIA to AMD are clearly missing the forest for the trees. AMD is a gaming company, as much as it would like to be recognized as something more, the current data illustrates that it is, in fact, nothing more than a gaming company. Nvidia, on the other hand, has expanded into incredibly promising avenues like AI and deep learning, usually associated with self-driving cars.

Some notes

I know that the comment section in these articles can get very heated, so before I start, I'd like to disclaim that this is in no way a judgment of the author or any other articles he has produced. I am simply replying to his core thesis around Nvidia. In other words, I'd like to explicitly emphasize that this is not an invitation to bash anyone, it is to stimulate value-added discourse. Disagreements, especially concerning stocks, drive growth and value.

Lastly, this article presupposes that readers have at least a basic understanding regarding Nvidia and its business segments. This is because I'd like to focus completely on the valuation and certain arguments.

$80 a share thesis

Specifically, I'd like to address a fellow contributor who states that Nvidia is worth about $80 per share. The price target is mostly based on gaming revenue:

" From what we could gather, NVDA lost market share of appx. 5 percentage points based on our GPU industry model in the prior quarter and the figures were partially inflated due to build-up in Nintendo Switch, which NVDA recognized the revenue for, which helped to offset the impact."

He follows with:

"But, what we could gather from Romit Sha at Nomura Research is the increased likelihood of continued expectation misses on consumer gaming revenue, as analysts were overly optimistic on enthusiast GPU demand, mostly due to difficulty in comps, and loss of unit share despite the diminished competition at the high-end of the GPU market."

and concludes with:

"Also, absent of material ASP expansion, we view the NVDA thesis as flawed. We're not saying ASPs will decelerate. But this is mostly driven by ramping demand for consumer PC gaming, which lifts the tide for both AMD and NVDA. "

It is pretty safe to say that my fellow contributor is not very optimistic about the company's prospects. Obviously, he doesn't believe that Nvidia's gaming segment is completely dead. That is just something I'm assuming to show how incredibly valuable Nvidia is sans its gaming revenue.

Instead of refuting every argument on a qualitative basis, I'd like to take a shortcut requiring more desperate methods. What if we pretended that Nvidia's gaming segment disappeared starting 2017? Perhaps, that would result in an intrinsic value of $80 a share. Before I show you the model, I'll need to explain my assumptions.

Assumptions

1) A wacc and discount rate of 10%. This is because Nvidia has a pristine balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents cover the total amount of liabilities (short and long-term debt, payables, taxes, capital leases deferred taxes etc.) two times over.

2) Gaming revenue does not exist starting 2017. I've already explained why I am assuming this.

3) Visualization revenue continues its relatively lackluster growth of 8% a year until 2026.

3) The datacenter growth. I feel I need to be extra detailed regarding my explanation here, especially since my fellow contributor believes that there is no "material datacenter demand" since "datacenter spending tends to grow most in Q1' or Q4' of any given fiscal year, as enterprise demand is contingent on end of fiscal year budgeting, or initial fiscal year budgeting."

This argument is perhaps the easiest to refute because there is no data provided to back this claim up and the argument assumes that budgets are not re-adjust in 2Q or 3Q. Instead, budgets are set at the beginning or end of the year and remain at pre-set levels despite any possible incentives to alter the budget. So, if this is the case, why did Nvidia's data center revenue triple in 3Q16 vs 3Q15, or why did the company's 2Q16 data revenue double from 2Q15 levels? Clearly, companies are not operating on fixed and inflexible budgets. The reality is that running a business places a company in a very competitive environment and it would not be prudent to forego improvement, because "budgets are only set in 1Q or 4Q". Although I do not dismiss the notion that some companies do in fact apply this kind of frustrating bureaucracy. I'm simply saying that NVDA's customers, can't afford this type of bureaucracy.

Now that we've got that out of the way, I can apply my own forecast. I assume datacenter growth slows down considerably. Instead of almost tripling again, it grows by a CAGR of 62.5% until 2020 and 20% each year thereafter until 2026 after which the growth will be 2% per annum.

Of course, these are big numbers, even considering Nvidia's recent performance. Allow me to explain. The AI industry is set to grow enormously. This article forecast the TAM (total addressable market) to be $38.8 billion by 2025. This one hints at $36 billion in 2025 and this one at $47 billion in 2020. Most seem to believe that, at least until 2020, the industry will grow at a CAGR of 62.5%. Of course, my forecast implies that Nvidia will be able to compete until at least 2020. Since Nvidia is currently by far the market leader and since AI is there primary focus, I do not see much evidence to infer a lower CAGR.

Based on the fact that NVDA is currently the market leader, one could realistically suppose that it will grow even faster. In fact, based on the provided guidance and previous quarter performance, it should be obvious that the datacenter segment will grow by more than 62.5% this year.

I am quite confident that Nvidia will be able to keep up its lead. Consider some, albeit admittedly not completely unbiased, comments from Jen-Hsun Huang, CEO of Nvidia (highlights are my own):

" AI is going to eat software. Whereas Marc [Andreessen] said that software is going to eat the world, AI is going to eat software, and it's going to be in every aspect of software. Every single software developer has to learn deep learning. Every single software developer has to apply machine learning. Every software developer will have to learn AI. Every single company will use AI. AI is the automation of automation, and it will likely be the transmission."

This comment validates the potential market size of AI.

Regarding the origin of Nvidia's market lead:

"We've been in the area of deep learning for about six years. And the rest of the world has been focused on deep learning for about somewhere between one to two, and some of them are just learning about it."

And finally, regarding Nvidia's ability to keep their lead:

"In the beginning, the first inning feels like - it feels pretty casual and people are enjoying peanuts. The second inning for some reason is shorter and the third inning is shorter than that and the fourth inning is shorter than that. And the reason for that is because of exponential growth. Speed is accelerating.

And so from the bystanders who are on the outside looking in, by the time the third inning comes along, it's going to feel like people are traveling at the speed of light next to you."

These comments allow us to infer that the progress in deep learning is something that evolves exponentially. The later you start, the harder it is to catch up. Put differently, you'll have a very big lead if you've started a lot earlier like Nvidia has.

4) Automotive segment. The projections here also appear fairly high at first. I've set a 20% CAGR for the next two-year which subsequently increases to 30% until 2026. Again, pretty high numbers. Again, allow me to explain. The automotive segment, while promising, is virtually non-existent today. By 2020, there will be 10 million self-driving cars according to BI Intelligence estimates.

For a comprehensive list regarding driverless vehicle forecasts, see here. The list includes prominent figures like the US Secretary of Transport. More importantly, every major car maker is on the list acknowledging the imminent domination of self-driving cars. If we compare that with Nvidia's total addressable market currently, basically Tesla and some dabbling automakers, it becomes quite evident that, even if they were to supply an extremely small size of this TAM, they could quite comfortably grow by 20% and 30%, respectively.

The model

Finally, we can inspect the model:



Excluding the gaming segment, Nvidia would be worth roughly $100 a share.

Adding back gaming

The blacked out line represents my gaming segment forecast. I have applied a compounded average decline of 5%, which results in a share price of $112 a share, but since the gaming segment itself is growing, this isn't very realistic.

In my opinion, a more realistic assumption would be to apply at least a 15% growth rate since gaming is growing rapidly and, the more widespread VR grows, the bigger the TAM in gaming will become. Although, I must confess that 15% seems very conservative considering that Nvidia's 2Q17 gaming segment grew by 49% YoY.

A $137 share price is slightly below the current share price, which suggests that the company is currently roughly fairly valued. However, I would caution readers from drawing this conclusion since I have been very conservative with regards to my gaming growth rate because this article is predominantly about Nvidia's value sans gaming.

Conclusion

One can not realistically argue a $80 price target based on declining gaming market share. Nvidia remains at the forefront of AI and AI itself remains at the forefront of humanity. Even if AMD manages to take the lead in gaming, NVDA will still manage to grow its gaming segment even if just grows slower than before.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.