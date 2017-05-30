Are Investors Beginning To Lose Faith In Bond Funds? CEF Weekly Update

Exceptional outperformers, especially from Pimco, point to investors' individual demand and not intrinsic CEF performance as the key driver for these funds' high market prices and premiums.

Bond fund discounts have widened to levels seen at the start of the year, impacting pricing for many bond CEFs.

Last week was relatively quiet in closed-end funds, rounding up another week of complacency in this obscure corner of financial markets. However, the cracks in the sector that I mentioned recently widened in both equity and bond funds, where discounts rose on average.

For the week ending 5/19, discounts for closed-end equity funds rose from 5.48% to 5.76%, the highest level since early April but still far ahead of where they started the year at:

Source: Closed-end Fund Association

Meanwhile, bond funds saw a much steeper decline, with discounts rising from 3.22% to 3.66%:

That brings bond fund discounts to their highest point in April but also close to where discounts were at the start of 2017. Granted, bond funds have traded in a much tighter range than equity funds, but it also appears that we may be reaching a ceiling of just how much investors are willing to pay for bond-focused CEFs.

That is impacting many bond funds, but there are a few now quite familiar standouts who continue to see significant outperformance and unusually high premiums. They also have a common feature that indicates that demand for them is not driven by markets but by investor demand, geography, and demographics.

Biggest Discounts

Most CEFs with the biggest discounts have remained heavily discounted for a while, and the Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) remains the most discounted at a market price 17.7% below the fund's NAV, followed again by the Boulder Growth & Income (NYSE:BIF) and RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSEMKT:RIF):

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price DNI 1.69% 14.79 12.17 -17.71 4.93 BIF 1.43% 11.43 9.47 -17.15 4.33 RIF 2.24% 25.48 21.23 -16.68 6.22 GAM 1.24% 40.49 34.02 -15.98 0.85 ADX 0.62% 16.87 14.23 -15.65 0.35 GDL 4.68% 11.89 10.08 -15.22 6.35 RGT 1.71% 11 9.43 -14.27 1.48 GGZ 1.63% 13.94 11.98 -14.06 0.42 ISL 1.72% 21.73 18.68 -14.04 1.06 USA 1.08% 6.48 5.61 -13.43 9.27

Despite the heavy decline in energy and oil prices for 2017, no energy-focused funds are among the top 10. Equity funds remain unfavored by CEF investors, with 8 of the 10 most discounted funds being evenly split between having a U.S. stock and global stock focus.

However, there is a trend that is quite discernable: yields. The most discounted funds are also relatively low yielding, with the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund being one of the highest yielding. Note, however, that the General American Investors and Adams Diversified Equity Fund have misleading yields, since both funds use a variable large annual dividend payment that is not accounted for here (which is an annualization of normal dividends). ADX has a fund mandate to pay a yield of 6% or more, while GAM paid an over 9% dividend in November 2016. These funds' lack of a consistent and reliable dividend is apparently limiting their appeal to income-focused investors, regardless of the fund's actual market or NAV performance. ADX and GAM are up about 10% on average on their market price from a year ago and are up slightly higher year to date.

Biggest Premiums

Pimco continues to dominate the top 10 most premium priced CEFs, with 6 of 10 funds being in the top 10. Six funds are bond focused, two are U.S. stock focused, one is a utilities fund, and one focuses on mortgage-backed securities:

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price PGP 2.75% 11.19 19.85 77.39 8.87 CRF 1.45% 12.94 16.75 29.44 16.4 PHK 1.08% 6.83 8.81 28.99 10.99 RCS 1.28% 7.81 10.01 28.17 8.63 PZC 1.33% 9.91 12.54 26.54 5.74 CLM 1.30% 13.33 16.81 26.11 16.6 GUT 1.67% 5.56 6.8 22.3 8.82 PCQ 1.29% 14.24 16.84 18.26 5.49 PCK 1.38% 8.67 10.07 16.15 5.64 DMO 2.58% 21.44 24.86 15.95 11.34

In addition to tending to focus on bonds, the top most premium-priced funds also tend to be high yielding. The three exceptions, all Pimco funds, have one common characteristic that explains their presence in the top 10 list. Those three, the PIMCO CA Municipal Income Fund III, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund, and Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II, are sister funds with the same mandate and investment focus: California municipal bonds.

The demand for these is very easy to explain. California is well known for having high income state taxes and a large community of retirees. Retirees looking to find tax-free income in the state are clearly bidding up demand for these funds, and thus allowing them to have the largest premiums of any municipal bond fund (and having premiums that are exponentially higher than the average for municipal bond funds).

The other three Pimco funds in the top 10 are taxable and a bit more diversified: the PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund is a hybrid fund, the PIMCO High Income Fund focuses on high yielding taxable bonds, and the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc has a focus on a wide range of corporate and taxable bonds, although it too has lately targeted mortgage-backed securities in addition to several other Pimco funds and another investor favorite, the Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund.

The Future of Pimco's California Funds

The future of Pimco's California muni funds is uncertain. California's retiree population is set to grow by 64% from 2015 to 2035, at least according to one study, which could increase demand for these funds. Since Los Angeles is one of the main places where the growth is expected (68% growth from 2015), and Pimco's Newport Beach headquarters makes it relatively close to the high net worth retirees in this area, demand for these funds seems to have demographics on its side.

At the same time, higher premiums mean lower yields for bond funds, which can pressure funds to increase distributions to keep yield numbers up. That, however, puts pressure on the funds' ability to afford distributions, since, ceteris paribus, discounted CEFs can cover a higher market yield more easily than a fund selling at a premium.

Additionally, there is the issue of the municipal bond market being in something of a malaise. Following a run up in 2016, municipal bonds have had meager growth in 2017 that still keeps them down from a year ago. Until municipal bond buying accelerates or the Pimco funds' premiums decline, these funds will be significantly ahead of the broader market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.