This Report Matters Big Time For Stocks

The result could be forward gains for both stocks and gold if the Fed misses the signal on inflation.

The Personal Income & Outlays Report matters more than most economic data, especially at this point in time. The read on all three data points measured in the report are key to the performance of stocks today and in the days, weeks and months ahead because of what they imply about the economy, inflation and the Fed.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis of the U.S. Department of Commerce produced its monthly Personal Income & Outlays Report for April 2017 this morning in the premarket.

The report showed personal income growth of 0.4%, personal consumption expenditures (spending) up 0.4% and the Core PCE Price Index up 0.2%. Personal income and spending growth met economists' expectations published by Bloomberg. However, the Core PCE Price Index was hotter than expected at 0.2%, versus 0.1% expected. Even so, the year-over-year growth of the Core PCE Price Index was as expected, down to +1.5% growth versus 1.6% in March.

Consumer spending growth at 0.4% was actually better than expected because of an upward revision to March's figure. Spending in March was first reported unchanged, but the revision has spending up 0.3% in March. Given a higher basis for the calculation for April's growth, we should have seen this month's result fall short of percent growth expectations in order to actually meet the forecast for absolute dollar spend. Better consumer spending than expected should be celebrated by market investors (NYSE: SPY), (NYSE: DIA) & (NASDAQ: QQQ) today, but it's been overlooked since nobody reads bland economic reports. Maybe my clarification will help.

Spending was described by the Bureau as driven by purchases of vehicles, recreational goods and gasoline, all good signs with regard to consumer discretionary spending (NYSE: XLY) (NYSE: XRT). Spending for goods was up 0.7%, driven by durable goods spending up 0.9% and nondurable goods spending up 0.6%. It's all good news. Spending for durable goods is likely being aided by the recovering housing industry, consumers' better credit scores and access to capital from banks (NYSE: XLF) for purchases of homes (NYSE: XHB) and cars (NYSE: XLI). Spending for services was up just 0.3%, but it followed 0.6% growth in services spending in March.

Personal income growth of 0.4% was driven by growth in "compensation of employees," "wages & salaries," and "supplements to wages and salaries." What is your takeaway here? Well, it's that wage inflation is heating up, and that is something the Federal Reserve is going to be intimately interested in, or at least they should be. Gold investors should take my word for it.

The labor market has lagged all other sectors in showing price increase, as I'm sure all you grunts are aware of by now. Well, good news for you and good news for the current outlook for consumer spending and economic growth is also bad news on inflation. I think that on this news we should be seeing gains in both equities (NYSE: VTI) and precious metals (NYSE: GLD), (NYSE: SLV), assuming the Fed tone won't change yet.

Speaking of inflation, the Fed's favored gauge of price increase, the Core PCE Price Index comes packaged nicely in this report. It was hottish, with growth at 0.2%, against expectations for a 0.1% increase. I expect it will get hotter in the months ahead. On a year-to-year basis, it came in cold at 1.5%, as expected. I fear (not really) data like this could cause the Fed to get complacent and miss an important signal. So, in that case, stocks benefit on a soft Fed message, but savvy gold (NYSE: IAU) investors still do well on little Fed provided dollar (NYSE: UUP) protection.

This was the most important report nobody read today. I suggest investors think about its implications, because Janet Yellen probably is or should be. For more of my regular column on markets and the economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.