PepsiCo: Hot Not Only For Income Seekers

In our DCF analysis, we have come up with an upside potential of 10% to 27% for the next 24 months.

However, we think growth is not a problem because the company has strong margins and balance sheet.

Some analysts think the company is too aggressive in terms of free cash flow usage when revenue growth is weak.

PepsiCo has been strong beating the revenue and EPS estimates for the fourth consecutive quarter with figures of $12.05B and $0.94 per share.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) as an outperformer beating its largest competitor Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) by 12% in the last twelve months, although the S&P500 index gained 15.2% over the same time period. It is evident how the gap between the two stocks has become wider since the end of June 2016:

(Source: Google Finance)

One may look back at the Coca-Cola's quarterly results, particularly at Q2 2016, to find the missed revenue estimate sending the stock down. Historical revenue growth figures have shown weakness in the case of Coca-Cola and strength of PepsiCo. Just by comparing Q4 2016 revenue growth rates, it looks like PEP has found its way back to the positive territory, while KO has continuously struggled throughout the fiscal year:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

As of Q1 2017, PepsiCo posted $12.05B in revenue, which is 2% ahead of the revenue figures one year ago. The same period's net income is $1.32B: a margin of 10.95% versus the margin of 7.85% in Q1 2016. PepsiCo has shown a solid performance getting back to its historical revenue highs. The portfolio breakdown is showing positive changes in terms of organic growth in segments like AMENA (both for food and beverages), ESSA (positive in food and negative in beverages), and Latin America (positive in food and negative in beverages):

(Source: Company's Filings)

The highly diversified product assortment has been a real advantage for the company, especially because it has stayed intact with the healthy trends.

The developing markets' continuing growth suggests results may get even higher by the end of 2017, should the course be kept unchanged. This implies the revenue growth figures should at least be in line with the company's own estimates, and net income per share should be close to the EPS guidance of $5.09 for FY2017:

(Source: Google Finance)

Some analysts say the company is spending too much of its free cash flows on its investors in terms of buybacks and dividends rather than investing in growth opportunities. If we look at the dividend history, we can see constant dividend growth. The payout ratio has been growing continually topping at 80.6% of FY2015 net income as revenue tumbled in the same time period:

(Source: Morningstar)

The increase in payout ratio can a negative sign given the fact that operating cash flows have decreased recently below its previous level, but all in all the trend is positive with the cash-to-total assets figure at 12.8% in Q1 2017 versus 11.60% in 1Q2016. We support the positive outlook stated on Q1 2017 earnings call:

"So for 2017, we continue to expect: approximately $10 billion in cash flow from operations; net capital spending of approximately $3 billion; approximately $7 billion in free cash flow, excluding certain items; cash dividends of approximately $4.5 billion - recall that we previously announced a 7% increase in our quarterly dividend, to begin with the June payment, and this would represent the 45th consecutive year in which we have increased our dividend; and share repurchases of approximately $2 billion" (Source: Q1 2017 Conference Call).

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

Let us turn to the margins and see how PepsiCo compares to the peers. Surprisingly, PEP is doing worse than Coca-Cola with a gross margin of just 55.1% and a net margin of 10.1%. The peer mean for gross margin is slightly lower at 48%, while the net margin is a bit higher with 11.3%, which implies that there is room for improvement. As for the management efficiency metrics, PepsiCo is ahead of peer mean in terms of both ROE and ROA with 58.4% and 9.4%, respectively. The peer mean is lower with figures of 19.6% and 6.1%, positioning PepsiCo as the leader in the beverages sector:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

In terms of leverage, we should mention that the company has a higher D/E metric of 334.2% versus the peer mean of 142.8%. This is a consequence of its aggressive shareholder compensation policy:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

Although the company does have a lot of debt relative to equity and assets, its net debt-to-EBITDA metric of just 1.8x is the best among its peers:

DCF Analysis

Finally, we would like to show the results of our DCF model which imply a 10%-27% upside potential. Our assumptions are the following:

- Revenue growth of 1% for the next 5 years and 0.5% thereafter;

- The EBITDA margin of 21% in 2017, 22% in 2018, and 23% thereafter;

- The net margin of 12% in 2017-2018 and 13% thereafter;

- The CFO margin of 16% in 2017, 17% in 2018, and 18% thereafter;

- The CapEx margin stays unchanged at 5% of projected revenues;

- WACC is at 6%;

- The EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.9x (as estimated for the NTM period) is used to arrive at the terminal value.

The assumptions are quite conservative but still imply a solid upside potential. The growth model estimates a target price range of $119 to $192 per share, or a 4% to 60% upside potential, in the base scenario. The EBITDA multiple model projects a price range of $119 to $134 per share, or an upside potential of 4% to 16%, in the base scenario:

(Source: Author's DCF model)

(Source: Author's DCF model)

Conclusion

We see that PepsiCo is a solid performer with strong cash flows justifying its accelerating dividend payout ratio and higher-than-average debt levels. Even the conservative 0.5% free cash flow growth rate in perpetuity gives a significant upside potential to current and prospective investors. We therefore recommend buying the stock with a target price range of $119 to $134 per share in the next two years.

