Avoid Qualcomm For Now

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) currently finds itself in the unenviable position of being sued by the U.S. government and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), with support from Samsung, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and others. Back in January, the FTC sued Qualcomm for anti-competitive business practices regarding the company's modem patents, while Samsung and Intel jumped on board against Qualcomm a couple weeks ago in what they obviously see as an opportunity to enhance their competitive standing in the mobile chip space.

Soon after the FTC filed its complaint against Qualcomm, Apple filed its own lawsuits against Qualcomm in multiple countries, taking aim at the latter's patent licensing practices. Among other things, Apple is alleging that Qualcomm charges excessive fees for the licensing of its patents and that Qualcomm withheld $1 billion in payments to Apple over a lawsuit in South Korea which resulted in an $853 million fine for Qualcomm.

QCOM was trading near $67 per share before these legal issues arose, but has lost close to 15% of its value since that time over fears that licensing sales, Qualcomm's primary source of revenue, could take a hit from the lawsuits (in addition to any settlement payments).

QCOM data by YCharts

I want to provide more color on these lawsuits, which some readers might already be familiar with, because it's essential to understanding the potential danger these suits pose to Qualcomm's current business model.

Qualcomm has a ton of patents. Perhaps the most valuable of these relate to wireless communications and more specifically, the company's modem business. While Qualcomm uses these patents to develop their own processors and modems used in modern smartphones, a significant portion of their revenues come from licensing out their modem patents to other manufacturers. That last part is the core issue of these lawsuits.

Qualcomm's modem patents are vital to industry-wide standards, and are therefore meant to be licensed out on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory ("FRAND") terms. The FTC claims that Qualcommhas done the opposite and has leveraged its patents to threaten and charge higher fees from smartphone manufacturers. Specifically, the FTC alleges that Qualcomm charged higher licensing fees if a company decided to utilize a modem maker other than Qualcomm, essentially putting a tax on competing modem products. Another allegation was that the price of these licensing fees have been disproportionately high compared to the relative value they contributed to a smartphone. Qualcomm, of course, denies these allegations.

There also is a portion of the FTC lawsuit that explains why exactly Apple decided to file suit against Qualcomm only recently. In the suit, there are details of an alleged deal between Apple and Qualcomm that provided Apple lower licensing fees for modem patents in exchange for Apple's commitment to only use Qualcomm modems for five years. This was highlighted as an example of how Qualcomm's practices were anti-competitive: because of Qualcomm's allegedly excessive fees, modem competitors like Intel had no shot at competing for the same business.

The deal, which would have ended this past year if it was actually in place, explains why it wasn't until now that Apple started using Intel modems. And if the FTC's allegations are to be believed, then Apple might be paying a higher-than-usual licensing fee from Qualcomm because of its use of non-Qualcomm modems.

There have since been countersuits by Qualcomm over withheld royalty payments, and the back-and-forth arguing has continued.

What are investors to take away from all of this? How will this affect Qualcomm? The simplest answer is that this will result in another near-$1 billion fine, which was the result of lawsuits in South Korea and China already, and business will proceed as usual. If this ends up being the result of these lawsuits, Qualcomm will be in the clear and I imagine the stock will get a substantial boost. However, in my opinion, this time feels different.

If it were just other companies suing Qualcomm, we'd likely see a settlement and that would be the end of it. However, the current lawsuits against the company cut to the very core of its business model. The reason Qualcomm has such a cushy profit margin and the level of cash flow it has is primarily due to the licensing fees it receives. Sure, the company won't go broke if it is forced to reduce its fees, but the value of the company will certainly be diminished. This, in my opinion, is why the market's reaction to these lawsuits has been so pronounced while similar lawsuits against large companies are paid little mind. The licensing business, which is such a vital part of Qualcomm's business model, is being specifically targeted.

There are two primary worries right now for Qualcomm that have informed my personal view that avoiding QCOM is the optimal move:

1) That Apple will drop Qualcomm altogether as a modem supplier over this dispute, which would significantly hurt Qualcomm's revenues (though not its licensing revenues).

2) That the FTC lawsuit results in a slash to Qualcomm's licensing revenues, which would be a blow to profit margins and cash flows.

Regarding 1), which doesn't have much to do specifically with licensing but is still important, I actually see this as a legitimate possibility mainly because of a claim that Qualcomm has made in a lawsuit filed against Apple. Apple loves to have as much competition as possible for the components of its iPhones in order to get the best profit margin possible, so it makes sense that the company would want to use modems other than Qualcomm's. For the iPhone 7, Apple used both Intel and Qualcomm modems, but Qualcomm is alleging in a lawsuit that Apple throttled the performance of an iPhone 7 with a Qualcomm modem when comparing it to a model with an Intel modem. Based on this throttling, Apple concluded that there was no discernible difference between the two when the Qualcomm modem was superior, which Qualcomm alleges violated California law.

And just from an objective point of view, Qualcomm's modems are better than Intel's for the most part. Despite this, Apple seems eager to use Intel modems instead, to the extent that, if Qualcomm is to be believed, it intentionally made Qualcomm's modems look worse than they actually are. In my opinion, Apple is looking to distance or completely free itself from Qualcomm due to its excessive licensing fees, and cutting Qualcomm's modems out if its iPhones is one way to punish the company for those fees. Of course Apple will still have to pay the licensing fees, but it will not be rewarding those fees with content in its phones.

Where this will end up is unknown, but it certainly seems as if the two companies aren't on good terms right now. If Intel can provide cheaper modems with similar performance, I see a possible scenario where Apple drops Qualcomm's modems from its phones completely. If this occurs, Qualcomm will feel serious pain. This is a significant risk that, while it may not come to pass, should concern investors.

Regarding 2), this is obviously a risk that the market is factoring into the stock price. Similar to 1), it is impossible to know where this lawsuit will go, but the expressed desire of the FTC in its complaint was to "undo and prevent Qualcomm's unfair methods of competition." If a court agrees with the FTC's assertions and allegations, this will significantly hurt Qualcomm's value as a ruling in line with the FTC's desires would strike at the heart of how the company operates and makes money.

The reason I see QCOM as a stock to avoid for now is due to the effect that the lasting fears and concerns regarding these lawsuits will have on the price going forward. In my opinion, the potential risks to Qualcomm's business model, and therefore the company's value, from these suits are legitimate enough that they will keep QCOM's share price subdued for the time being, or at least subdued relative to the market as a whole.

With that said, I certainly don't think investors currently holding shares of QCOM should sell because of these risks, but the potential for an unfavorable outcome from these lawsuits should give investors pause before pulling the trigger at the current prices.

Best of luck!

