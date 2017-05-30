Investors Should 'Get High' On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

The company is called Zynerba Pharmaceuticals. While the name is up some 25% since I first positively profiled it six months ago, further upside seems likely.

"The point of modernity is to live a life without illusions while not becoming disillusioned" ― Antonio Gramsci

Today, we take a look at my favorite "back door" cannabis play. This is a biotech developmental concern trying to harness the power of cannabinoids to treat a multiple range of afflictions. I first wrote about this intriguing small cap concern on Seeking Alpha on Dec. 27th when it was trading at just under $15.00 a share. It now trades at $19.00, but if events fall into place I still believe there is plenty of upside in this "quasi-marijuana" concern.

Company Overview

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is a Devon, Pennsylvania based clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating next-generation synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics via transdermal delivery. The company's wide ranging indications include: epilepsy, osteoarthritis, fragile X syndrome, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company's pipeline is focused on two transdermal solutions, which are ZYN002 and ZYN001. Furthermore, the company has retained the global right to both of their lead product candidates. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a market capitalization of approximately $250 million and trades for just north of $19.00 a share. The stock broached over $25.00 a share before a recent pullback.

The company has an eventful 2017 so far: the company exceeded target enrollment of the phase 2 STAR 1 clinical trial for ZYN002 CBD gel in adult epilepsy patients; continued enrolment in their phase 2 STAR 2 open-label extension clinical trial for ZYN002 CBD gel in adult epilepsy patients; exceeded the company's target enrollment of the phase 2 STOP clinical trial for ZYN002 CBD gel in adult osteoarthritis patients; is on track to initiate the phase 1 trials of ZYN001 by the 1H of 2017; strengthened the senior management team via three key additions; and strengthened the company's financial position with a follow-on offering that raised $58 million in gross proceeds. The company has made some major strides in 2017, and the rest of the year promises to be just as eventful with numerous catalysts ahead.

Pipeline:

The company believes that synthetic THC and CBD delivered via transdermal systems is an improvement on orally delivered, botanically derived cannabinoids. The company believes that drugs that are administered orally can lead to safety and efficacy issues, including low bioavailability. Zynerba Pharmaceutical's competitive advantage is two-fold. Firstly, orally administered cannabinoids require multiple doses throughout the day, which leads to compliance issues. A transdermal approach has an ease of use factor. Lastly, botanically derived cannabinoids can create significant challenges/issues for drug manufacturers. Zynerba's product candidates are synthetically manufactured per FDA/CGMP regulations. Synthetic manufacturing provides for consistent potency and eliminates issues of impurities in the product.

ZYN002:

This product is a CBD gel created from synthetic CBD, which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid. The gel creates for a transdermal delivery in which the drug enters the circulatory system through one's skin. ZYN002 is currently being advanced under three different indications, which includes epilepsy in adults with focal seizures, fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis. All three indications are currently in phase 2 of clinical development. Furthermore, the drug has been granted an orphan drug designation for fragile X syndrome. Lastly, it's worth mentioning that company has reason to believe that the transdermal delivery of CBDs may be superior to orally administered CBDs. An in vitro study, entitled "Identification of Psychoactive Degradants of Cannabidiol in Simulated Gastric and Physiological Fluid" found that CBD is degraded to THC in an acidic environment such as the stomach. The company has reason to believe that degradation may lead to increased psychoactive effects. A transdermal delivery system of CBD, like ZYN002, avoids the gastrointestinal tract and the potential stomach acid degradation.

ZYN001:

This product is a THC pro-drug that utilizes a drug patch for the transdermal delivery of the drug through one's skin and into the circulatory system. ZYN001 is currently being advanced under two different indications, which includes fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company believes that the transdermal delivery of THC is an improvement over an orally administered drug. THC delivered orally causes high peak levels of THC in the blood, leading to increased psychoactive side effects. This means that ZYN001 may be more tolerable due to more consistent blood levels. A patient won't experience the same sort of peaks and valleys, that they would with an oral THC drug, on a transdermal THC therapeutic.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of March 31, 2017, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals had cash and cash equivalents of $77.5 million, compared to $31.0 million in December of 2016. Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were $5.5 million, and general and administrative expenses were $2.2 million. The company stated that their current financial position provides them with a long runway: "The company believes that the current cash position of $77.5 million is sufficient to develop five Phase 3-ready programs and, assuming support from the FDA to move forward, initiate at least one Phase 3 program and fund operations and capital requirements into 2019."

Overall, Wall Street has a favorable outlook on ZYNE's prospects. The median analyst price target currently sits at $32.00 a share, which represents an upside of over 60% from present trading levels. On April 1st, 2017, Oppenheimer placed a buy rating on the stock and set a price target of $29. An analyst at Oppenheimer stated, "We continue to like ZYN002's differentiated transdermal profile that may offer improved tolerability vs. oral CBD, particularly in adult epilepsy since it avoids first-pass liver metabolism and the GI tract." Since May 9th, seven analyst firms have reiterated Buy ratings on Zynerba with price targets ranging from $28 to $35.

Outlook:

Zynerba has plenty of desirable traits to recommend it within a well-diversified biotech portfolio. It has multiple "shots on goal", is targeting lucrative markets, strong analyst support and is well-funded to move its pipeline to the next level which should take its stock along for the ride.

"Errors do not cease to be errors simply because they're ratified into law." ― E.A. Bucchianeri, Brushstrokes of a Gadfly

