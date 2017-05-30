I've Joined Aerie Pharmaceuticals In Selling Its Stock

I look for the stock to trade back to the $40 to $42 range within the next few months.

I summarize why the company's products' commercial success may be threatened by a new potential competitor and by AERI's products' safety profiles.

The company didn't need the money desperately, so I think the stock sales are a tip off that management considers the current share price lofty.

Immediately after releasing positive Mercury 2 results, AERI sold $125M worth of its stock through the use of an ATM and a public offering.

After-hours on May 24, Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) announced positive results from its Mercury 2 Roclatan Phase 3 trial and the stock shot up by 40% (from $40 to about $56) over the next couple of days.

What got my attention, however, was that immediately after releasing the news, the company hammered the remainder of its ATM for $50M and did an additional offering for $75M, raising $125M in total. Now, if the stock were undervalued, why raise so much, so quickly? Particularly when, as of its 10-Q filed on May 3rd, it already had $207M in cash equivalents and had stated that: "We believe that our cash and cash equivalents and investments as of March 31, 2017 will provide sufficient resources for our ongoing needs."

My suspicion was that the company felt the current stock price rise was overdone and that it wanted to take advantage of the short-term price spike. After looking into the details and background of the company's products, I think that that conclusion is borne out, with particular concerns coming from the competitive landscape and the high frequency of AERI's products producing adverse events. I will discuss this in detail below, but before doing so, let me provide some background and context.

The Company and its Products

To get an understanding of the background to the company, its two main products (the monotherapy Rhopressa, and the combination drug Roclatan) and the history of their development, I could not more strongly recommend this SA article by author Matthew Michniewicz. According to his bio, Matthew is an optometry candidate, and hence he has a much better background in the field than I could ever approach.

With that said, in the following, I'll only add or summarize a few salient background points, and then assume readers will read his article for more info. Then in the remainder of this article, I'll focus on providing the additional information necessary to support my particular trading thesis.

For some historical perspective on what the company initially hoped to achieve, versus some setbacks it has undergone since then, I think it's helpful to review this slide deck from July 9, 2014. In particular, I draw attention to three slides.

The first shows how AERI was expecting to position its two related drugs. For patients with lower IOPs, Rhopressa was supposed to be the drug of choice, while patients with higher IOPs would be prescribed the more expensive combination drug Roclatan.

Key to this positioning was the idea that Rhopressa could compete with the two main standards of care, Timolol and latanoprost, for these lower IOP patients. In particular, note the first bullet point in the slide below which claims that Rhopressa is "clinically and statistically equivalent" to latanoprost "in patients with moderately elevated IOPs of 22 to 26 mmHg".

The failure of the Rocket 1 trial, which didn't even show non-inferiority to Timolol - let alone to latanoprost (which historically lowers IOP by more than Timolol) - forced the company to retrench, repurposing its Rocket 2 trial to reduce the treatment range of patients down from 26 mmHg to 25 mmHg. The company has since shown non-inferiority to Timolol in that subset of patients, but the idea of Rhopressa being "statistically equivalent" to latanoprost has fallen through, e.g. the most recent Mercury 2 results showed that Rhopressa wasn't non-inferior to latanoprost for the <25 mmHg patients (though it was for a subset of patients with even lower baseline IOPs). And as we'll see in a subsequent section, when it comes to adverse events, there's no question of the treatments being "clinically equivalent". Thus, compared to the hopes the company once had for its monotherapy, it's safe to say the actual results, though clinically successful, are (or will be) commercially disappointing.

The third noteworthy slide from the 2014 presentation shows the anticipated timelines for Roclatan, which had the NDA being filed in mid-2017. The presentation accompanying the most recent Roclatan Mercury 2 Phase 3 trial results now anticipates an NDA filing in the first half of 2018. Delays are common, so I'm not trying to disparage the company by highlighting this fact, rather, what I want to point out is that instead of being first to market with a novel drug in the space, AERI is likely to be behind a formidable competitor in B&L's Vesneo. I've devoted a whole section to this below, so I simply want to mention here that relative to the previously hoped for time frames, AERI is behind and this might cause it more commercial worries - and hence may explain why the company was so quick to sell shares at today's stock price.

Recent Roclatan Results

The latest Mercury 2 results are best captured by this slide:

The data shows mean diurnal reductions in IOPs of 7.6 to 7.9 mmHg from baseline depending on the time frame (from 15 days to 90 days). These are good results and are statistically superior to those achieved by the individual components applied on their own.

The treatment also comes with significant side effects, but before looking at those, let's now turn to the competitive environment, including a new potential competitive drug to see why, despite these positive results, AERI chose to sell stock as soon as it could.

Competitive Environment

The first point to note is that most existing drugs to treat OAG/OHT have come out of patent protection and are now available as generics. In particular, both Timolol and latanoprost are generics (of brand names Timoptic and Xalatan, respectively). That fact sets the pricing environment, though of course a new and better drug could command premium pricing, but the bar for "better" becomes higher and will include consideration of side effects.

Unfortunately for AERI, its two drugs aren't the only new drugs being introduced into the market, Bausch + Lomb / Nicox have filed an NDA for the once daily eye drop latanoprostene bunod (brand name Vesneo). The FDA has set a PDUFA date of August 24, 2017 for the submission. There's no guarantee that the drug will be approved (for example, just as AERI had to retract and then re-submit its NDA for Rhopressa due to manufacturing concerns, Bausch + Lomb received a CRL due to similar manufacturing problems), but all of the data appears positive.

This paper published by Dove Press does a fantastic job of summarizing the latanoprostene bunod clinical data and all my quotes and figures below come from it. For anyone wishing to understand the competitive landscape, I highly recommend studying the entire article. (Note that the article uses the acronym "LBN" for the drug, the "N" presumably coming from the fact that the drug is a "nitric oxide-donating PGA".)

The paper's conclusion includes these two powerful paragraphs:

Multiple preclinical and clinical studies underscore the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of LBN as an ocular hypotensive agent. The profound IOP-lowering effects of LBN monotherapy have been consistent and reproducible across trials, surpassing those of latanoprost or timolol monotherapy. Targeting of both the uveoscleral and conventional aqueous outflow pathways may account for LBN's robust therapeutic activity. Clinical trials demonstrate that LBN can offer, on average, approximately 1-3 mmHg additional improvement over latanoprost and timolol. This is not insignificant, as data from the Ocular Hypertension Treatment Study and Early Manifest Glaucoma Trial indicate that each mmHg reduction in IOP from baseline reduces the risk of onset or progression of glaucoma in eyes with elevated IOP.

The table below summarizes the entire clinical development program and shows the reduction in IOP demonstrated by the candidate drug. The two Phase 3 trials had IOP reductions as follows (my emphasis):

Apollo In addition, IOP decrease from baseline was superior at all nine time points in the LBN group (range =7.7-9.1 mmHg) versus in the timolol group (range =6.6-8.0 mmHg; standard deviations not reported), with P≤0.002 for each time point. Decrease in diurnal IOP was significantly greater at all three postbaseline visits for LBN (range =8.4-8.6 mmHg) compared to timolol (range =7.1-7.3 mmHg), with P<0.001 for each visit (standard deviations not reported). Lunar Reduction in mean diurnal IOP was also significantly greater at all visits (P≤0.034) with LBN compared to timolol (8.0 versus 7.3, 8.4 versus 7.5, and 8.4 versus 7.3 mmHg at weeks 2, 6, and 12, respectively; standard deviation values not specified).

The IOP reduction of 8+ mmHg for Vesneo compares very favorably to Roclatan's recent results. So then, what about side effects?

Side Effects (aka treatment adverse events)

To begin with, here is some safety data from the current standards of care (source):

And here's some of the safety data from Rhopressa (first two slides) and Roclatan (Mercury 1 & Mercury 2) next four slides:

Rhopressa data:

Roclatan data (which includes Rhopressa comparator arm):

Mercury 1:

Mercury 2:

The 6-month Rhopressa data show that 30% of patients discontinued treatment before 6 months with 19% dropping out due to adverse events. This compares to 12% and 2%, respectively, for Timolol in the same studies, and a historical drop out rate of 7% for latanoprost (for all reasons, the AE specific drop out rate was not cited).

The 3-month Roclatan data show between 10% and 15% discontinuations with 7% to 10% being due to adverse events. That compares to a 5% discontinuation rate for latanoprost with 0% to 2% being due to adverse events.

Greater than 40% of Rhopressa patients experienced conjunctival hyperemia, while more than 50% of Roclatan patients experienced the same side effect. This compares to 14% to 22% of latanoprost patients in this study, and 8% and 3% for latanoprost and Timolol historically.

AERI's unfavorable safety comparison data is really quite staggering.

What makes it even more problematic for AERI is the fact that its potential soon-to-be competitor has safety data that is many times better! See pooled data below.

Conclusion

I believe that AERI was quick to sell as much stock as possible upon the release of its Mercury 2 results because it realizes that its two potential product candidates have very unfavorable safety data relative to both the current standard of care and to a possible new competitor: Vesneo. Moreover, Vesneo's efficacy data appears to be as good or better than AERI's combination drug Roclatan such that the future commercial prospects for AERI are foreboding.

As a result, I have joined AERI's management in selling AERI stock with an expectation that the share price quickly returns to the $40-$42 range that it had been trading at prior to the release of the Mercury 2 data. Longer term, I'm pessimistic that the stock will maintain a billion dollar valuation, but for now, my interest is in trading the stock, not holding the short indefinitely.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AERI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.