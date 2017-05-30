A New Trend For Crude Oil?

Hedge fund short covering ahead of the OPEC meeting appears to have contributed to the price rise, and likely new short selling assisted in the price decline.

Introduction

Last week, we believed that the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) was heading higher after crude oil broke back above $49/bbl, and had taken a long position. Prior to the OPEC announcement, on 5/23 we sold our position, taking a small profit.

On May 25th, the crude oil market sold off dramatically, from a high near $52/bbl to under $49/bbl. The next day, the crude oil market recovered somewhat, closing the week at $49.80/bbl. If crude oil rallies back to $52/bbl (a USO price near $10.80/share), then we will look for a good set up to so short. Here are some of factors that we update weekly on crude oil and the USO ETF.

Below, we include charts for both USO and front-month crude oil. As investors in USO will know, USO's primary asset is front-month crude oil futures contracts; USO also holds cash as margin collateral for these futures contracts. As a result, USO almost perfectly follows the percentage price movement of the front-month futures contract in the short run. Keep in mind that USO will be rolling over its front-month crude oil contracts from June 6th through June 9th. This rollover creates time decay in the USO versus crude oil.

OPEC & Geopolitics

Last week's OPEC meeting did not provide any "surprise" that crude oil bulls may have hoped for, and the market sold off dramatically on Thursday. After reviewing the Commitment of Trader reports, John Kemp from Thompson-Reuters suggested a likely narrative for last week's price action.

In several of our recent weekly updates, we laid out our view that Saudi Aramco's planned initial public offering in 2018 should provide (direct and indirect) support to crude oil prices. There is evidence that OPEC members and hedge funds have been working together to support the oil price. This collusion remains very relevant, and we should not under-estimate the ability of financial intermediaries to affect the oil price, apart from supply and demand fundamentals.

Here is another relevant tweet from last week.

Whether one agrees with Mr. Cook's conclusions (that the oil market is run by middlemen for middlemen), one has to acknowledge that oil prices have seen extreme price variability while demand has remained in a relatively tight range.

Technicals and Sentiment

After studying a few charts in different time periods, we believe that the best summary view can be seen on the chart below.

Uptrend support was broken in early May, and since late February, we have seen three lower highs, and two lower lows. For the oil price to regain its uptrend view, it will have to break above the most recent lower high of $53.76 from April 12th.

Sentiment for USO peaked to extremely optimistic in the last couple of weeks, and after Friday's rally is back near excessive optimism.

Source: SentimentTrader.com

Commercial Positioning

From Tuesday's data from the NYMEX and ICE futures markets, we can see that hedge funds net long positioning has declined from its February 2017 peak. We will want to see updated commercial positioning before coming to a view of what the current commercial positioning might mean for the future price direction of crude oil.

Supply and Demand Fundamentals

The U.S. remains at or near record highs for crude oil, gasoline and diesel fuel. We have copied below a helpful summary of the current and historical supply and demand picture, which was produced by Ole Hansen, a commodity analyst with Saxo Bank. The total crude oil inventories in the U.S. are in the upper left corner. Total crude oil inventories are less than record highs, but highest ever for the current calendar week. Gasoline inventories have declined recently, but remain at or near record monthly highs.

The crude oil market has been oversupplied for many months, so the fact of oversupply is not the primary determinant for near-term price direction. In the short run, headlines and technical factors will likely dominate price direction.

Note: The USO ETF closely follows the front-month WTI crude oil futures contract on NYMEX, since it holds the front-month futures contracts as its primary asset. USO can be useful for short-term trading positions, but is not always a great candidate for "buy and hold" investors, due to time decay created by the normal structure of the futures market. We covered that briefly in an article that can be accessed here.

Note: All charts above were taken from TradingView. Unless otherwise indicated, the tables were created by Viking Analytics.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in USO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.