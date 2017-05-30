Barclays: CEO Made A Colossal Mistake But He Is Still Good For Shareholders

Otherwise, his track record in Barclays is quite impressive.

This will be to the detriment of shareholders if he is forced out.

He could still be forced out by regulators.

Jes Staley made an almost unbelievable error of judgment in the whistle-blowing affair.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) CEO Jes Staley has only himself to blame in the whistle-blowing affair. For a man of his professional experience to make such a colossal error of judgement and of such magnitude, is nothing short of astonishing - especially, given his outspokenness on the importance of conduct in the "profession of banking". The only explanation one can think of is his well-known passionate loyalty to colleagues, which perhaps have blinded him momentarily.

This is very much unwelcome noise for the stock. The regulatory reviews as a consequence of this event, may end up forcing him out of the CEO chair.

This is clearly not in the interests of BCS shareholders.

Make no mistake about it - Mr. Staley track record in running BCS for the last 18 months is impressive.

The right strategy for BCS

When Mr. Staley took over - most analysts "demanded" that he will shrink or dismantle the investment bank and keep BCS Africa.

18 months down the road & the sell-side looks quite silly.

Mr. Staley articulated a clear strategy of a well-diversified transatlantic bank - few are now doubting the strategy.

The tough decisions

Mr. Staley did not shy away from making tough decisions. There are numerous examples of this & I will list just a few:

Selling BCS Africa and cutting the dividend

A hiring freeze and 14k net staff cuts in the first 6 months

Accelerated unwind of non-core with a hit to P&L

Taking a capital hit on buybacks of expensive preferred shares, real-estate rationalization, conservative provisioning and changes to accounting policy on variable compensation

Eliminating the Cost To Achieve (CTA) culture of listing non-recurring expenses separately (e.g. structural reforms costs and redundancy payments)

All of the above, are difficult pills to swallow on a quarter by quarter basis - but long term, these are exactly the right actions to take.

Robust execution

Execution has been robust and disciplined. The structural reform agenda that includes the setting-up of the UK ring-fenced entity as well as a U.S. intermediate holding company is an extremely complex project to manage. By all accounts, it is progressing well and in an efficient manner.

Another great example is the set up of the Financial Resource Management unit (OTCPK:FIRM) in the international division which essentially looks to optimize decision-making around capital, liquidity and costs in the investment bank.

The results

Despite taking in lots of one-offs an non-recurring expenses in its Core unit - BCS manages to deliver double-digit RoTCE in almost every quarter in spite of higher equity allocations. Progressively, the Group results (including non-core) are converging to the Core results on a statutory basis. This in clearly demonstrated in the below chart from latest earnings report:

The capital shortfall?

This is the part of the story that Mr. Market doesn't buy into. The sell-side is concerned with a perceived capital hole -I have covered the details in this recent article.

I believe the concerns are unfounded - capital planning is the bread and butter of banking. It is unlikely BCS management is getting the trajectory completely wrong, unless there is a wildly unexpected event.

I think that in the next one or two quarters - BCS will comprehensively address the capital question (with sale of BCS Africa perhaps the catalyst). At the moment, these concerns translate to a discount being applied to the shares.

Final thoughts

We are at the final lap of the Barclays restructure - non-core will be absorbed by the core at the end of June. Will it be a "Moses on the mountain" tragic ending for CEO Jes Staley? Will he survive the regulators' scrutiny?

I think it will be close call - but he may just scrape through. I presume the BoE will prioritize not further destabilize the bank as opposed to making another public example if an American banker - especially so, given the solid progress and achievements made by BCS under his tenure.

My 12-month target for BCS is $14.

I provide independent and quality coverage of U.S., European, Asian, Canadian, and Australian large-cap banks - identifying long and short opportunities. If interested in the topic, feel free to add me as a "real-time follower" or message me if interested in a specific banking name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.