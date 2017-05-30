Dexcom's Implantable Blood Sugar Monitor Sales Rise

Dexcom Incorporated (NASDAQ:DXCM) is a medical device company focused on transforming diabetes care. The company is a leader in using implant technology to improve glucose management, with a novel specialized "therapeutic" glucose monitor enabling real-time tracking via cellular phone. Inadequate glucose monitoring is associated with serious complications of diabetes, including hospitalization and cardiovascular morbidity. The technology works as a "once per week" discrete sensor that is placed under the skin which connects to a transmitter that sends a signal to a display device. Glucose levels are able to be tracked over time to provide diabetic patients (or their remote families) information about daily or event-driven glucose fluctuations.

Diabetes is a profile of diseases that center around the hormone insulin and its modulatory effects on blood sugar. It is surrounded by a vast number of complications and comorbidity factors. A specific cell type in the endocrine pancreas, called Beta cells, are responsible for insulin production. In type 1 diabetes no insulin is produced, and is associated with an early onset in age. The more common type 2 diabetes has a later onset and is characterized by low insulin production. Prediabetes includes a subset of people beginning to show signs of type 2 diabetes with higher than normal levels of blood glucose, but not high enough to meet the threshold of pathology classification.

The American Diabetes Association and American Society for Diabetes estimates that over $245 billion dollars per year was spent in 2012 for treatment of diabetes or a diabetes-related healthcare complication. Complications of diabetes are broad and serious, including increasing risks of cardiovascular disease, nephropathy, neuropathy, retinopathy, risk of bacterial infection, and Alzheimer's disease (just to name a few). These problems can be even more dangerous to unborn children and pregnant mothers. Many screening and diagnosing techniques exist for blood sugar, and most involve daily pricking the skin with a lancet or small needle to analyze a drop of blood. These tests can be a source of chronic pain for some diabetics. Because these patients are prone to bacterial infection, repeated invasive diagnostics can be potentially dangerous because even with proper sterile technique bacteria can be introduced into diabetic patients.

In January 2015 FDA approved the Dexcom glucose monitor with which patients can follow glucose levels in real time and link up to five followers to remotely follow their glucose levels via secure connection to a smart device. Early versions of the technology were compatible with iPhone and Apple devices, and later became Android compatible for limited select devices in the U.S. (with full Android compatibility slated for mid 2017). In January 2017 Dexcom remote glucose monitors became compatible with Android devices overseas as well. This expansion of markets is starting to bear fruit for the company, which reported 22% growth of sales versus 1Q 2016 to $142 million. The company still posted a loss of $0.49 per share, or about $42 million. International sales are up 37% in 1Q 2017 versus 1Q 2016 (representing 18% of total revenue). Expenses have risen as well for the company, with increased sales force and research and development costs for its G6 program. 2017 guidance for DXCM is $710 to $740 million in sales, an increase of 25% to 30%.

DXCM's therapeutic G5 mobile has recently been given a non-adjunctive label from FDA and a CMS ruling providing for coverage. According to CEO Kevin Sayer, "Shortly after FDA's decision, Medicare issued a positive ruling for therapeutic CGM. And then late in Q1, we received additional coverage details from the regional MACs confirming that all people with diabetes on intensive insulin therapy will be covered under this ruling. This includes people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes." The CMS ruling has not yet translated into revenue, but the company guidance is positive and expects a significant (albeit delayed) impact of Medicare payments. The company estimates as many as 300,000 new U.S. type 1 diabetes Medicare patients and 500,000 new type 2 Medicare patients (20% of the total diabetic population) will fuel growth of sales. The goal for end 2017 is 270,000 patients for DXCM, but only 10,000 backlogged Medicare patients will likely contribute to this year's revenue. The company has also received positive data on its next generation G6 technology (which introduces advances in its calibration efficiency and 10 day sensory time) , and plans to launch it in 2018.

The company also recently published a first study focusing on continuous glucose monitoring in JAMA. The study showed that patients who inject insulin undergo a glycemic benefit due to continuous glucose monitoring. The study shows that diabetics with insulin pumps and injections can benefit from continuous glucose monitoring, showing a 1% A1C reduction after 24 weeks. A1C (HbA1c) levels reflect red blood cell glycosylation levels, which do not fluctuate in the short term like glucose levels do. For most diabetics, the general HbA1c target is less than 7%, indicating that continuous monitoring has a significant effect on long-term glycemic control. Because only about 30% of children and adults with diabetes meet the American Diabetes Association goal of A1C < 7.5% and < 7.0% respectively, there is a significant need for G5 mobile.

The company has recently raised $350 million in an offering May 8, 2017. DXCM plans to use $75 million to repay debt, and the rest for general corporate purposes. As of March 31, 2017 DexCom reported $181 million in cash, leaving us with an estimated $450 million runway. Some analysts regard DXCM as oversold based upon a relatively low RSI and trend analysis. Jim Cramer had a nice interview and report on the company and it has gotten some solid reviews, with 16 analysts consensus target at an impressive $90 per share. Cramer recommended raising its earnings estimates in lieu of Medicare approval, and trying to find an initial position on a pullback. Strong Bio concurs. DXCM is on the pullback watchlist, in anticipation of a possible yet perhaps overly optimistic $49 dollar entry if early data of it's bandage-like G6 monitor continues smoothly.

Risks for investing in this company certainly includes competition. Medtronic (MDT) recieved FDA approval in September 2016 for its closed loop insulin delivery system and diabetes low effort management system. DXCM's Kevin Sayer has stated that DXCM is working on automatic insulin dosing devices as well, and is involved in multiple partnerships that plan to launch artificial insulin dosing devices as early as 2018 (Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD), Tandem (NASDAQ:TNDM), and Bigfoot Biomedical). The company has recently raised plenty of cash, and combined with its respectable revenue growth should have plenty of cash to develop these projects, including G7 technology with a two-week sensory time. Other risks could include further delays in insurance system payments, Medicare red tape (which has already caused delays), FDA approval related concerns, and foreign regulatory authorization. The company has a growing cash burn, but increases in sales force expenses and research and development should pay off as a long term investment. Downside risk is significant in any company that is not profitable, but the company is hopeful that it can be cash neutral in early 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.