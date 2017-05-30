DRAM And NAND Strength Continues, Micron Will Too

Micron Technology (MU) is a strong growth play in the memory industry. The stock market is currently trading more on momentum than value evidenced by the Shiller P/E, premium over emerging markets, and massive growth in stocks such as Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), and AMD (AMD). Stocks driven by value investors, such as my other strong conviction buy recommendation on Gilead Sciences (GILD), are struggling to find necessary catalysts in this growth driven environment. Hence, a portion of one’s portfolio should be allocated to higher growth opportunities while the market remains hot. Micron fits the bill perfectly for growth at a reasonable price.

DRAM and NAND

Source: Bloomberg

Micron has seen explosive growth in revenue for the last few quarters due to increased pricing in DRAM and increased gigabits sold in NAND. In DRAM, the industry is experiencing much shorter supply than usual due in part to slower increases in bit capacity driven by the “death” of Moore’s Law. Market leaders Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) also have slowed down supply as they shift focus to profit (more on this below). NAND is seeing decreases in cost per gigabit and volume of gigabits sold due to 3D NAND rapidly increasing over planar NAND.

Most investors are concerned with the possibility that Micron will go through another boom and bust cycle, as it did in with its rampant growth in 2013 - 2014 and subsequent crash in 2015. These crashes occur because memory is commoditized, leading to price being the key differentiating factor. As with most commodities, supply and demand drives the whole business.

However, unlike oil and most other commodities, both DRAM and NAND supply are produced and controlled by only a few corporations facing less geopolitical risk. Demand continues to escalate as we move into next generation technologies such as machine learning, IoT, and cloud computing. SSD growth will continue to support industry growth as a whole. Following industry consolidation in DRAM, the market leaders in both DRAM and NAND are focused on profitability more than market share (for real this time). As a result, it is unlikely we’ll see another supply glut as we did in 2015 when Samsung flooded the DRAM market.

Furthermore, as spot and contract prices for DRAM increase, two key trends are emerging. One is that the fulfillment rate on contracts is decreasing because demand is outstripping supply and the spot price is over the contract price, meaning it is more profitable for Micron and others to sell on-demand rather than locked in a long-term agreement. Second is that while Micron has seen a stellar run up in the last year, it has increased at a pace slower (thank you Electric Phred for data) than the DXI (an index that shows DRAM demand and pricing aggregated into one).

Risk and Reward Consideration: Analyst Dependence

According to Cowen & Company, Micron’s stock price is 90% correlated with forward EPS. The chart below illustrates this point:

Source: Bloomberg

What this translates to is that investors pay close attention to what analysts say about Micron. While this can lead to euphoria, it can also make the stock a good diversification choice for one's portfolio. Consider this: We are currently in a bull market where stocks continue to rally further and further. If you have been conservative these last few months, you've likely underperformed the markets. Micron is the type of company that can help an investor capture some of the positive momentum without overexposing themselves. The image below illustrates how analysts have become increasingly bullish on the company since the bust of 2015:

Source: Bloomberg

When you are invested in this type of company which relies, at least in part, on Wall Street's opinion, you should be aware that your risk increases because even if the underlying fundamentals of the company remain strong, it only takes one downgrade to send a negative signal to the market. However, the opposite is true as well: As analysts become increasingly positive on the stock, it can continue to soar even if the fundamentals can't keep up. In this type of market, which do you think is more likely to happen?

Since we see that the spread between target price and current price has widened significantly since the beginning of the year, analysts have been improving their outlook on the stock which is partially reflected in Micron's approximate 36% return YTD. However, Micron's stock has not accelerated as quickly as both target price and the DXI index discussed earlier. So while it may seem Micron is an expensive company due to its recent run-up, keep in mind the industry as a whole is exploding even faster.

Source: Bloomberg

Samsung, the industry leader, recently reported results for Q1’17 and made multiple bullish statements on the DRAM market. As long as these types of comments and industry dynamics continue, which it appears they will at this time, analysts will keep their bullish forecasts. In terms of risk mitigation, the forward multiples for the whole industry are cheap right now at around 5 - 8x earnings through 2020 (range includes forward 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 multiples), which limits downside risk in the long-term given forward earnings yield is much higher than 10% over the next ~5 years.

Consider oil and gas (O&G), a commodity-driven industry that has suffered drastically since 2014 from supply gluts. The forward multiples in that industry average around 15 - 20x future earnings through 2020 (the range includes forward 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 multiples). The outlook has improved for O&G, but nowhere near as much as for the memory industry yet the multiples are twice as high. But more importantly (before someone points out the forward multiples for O&G have generally been higher), the rate at which the multiples are expanding in O&G is faster than the rate at which they are expanding in memory despite a less bullish outlook.

In fact, if we look at forward P/Es for Micron in particular, you'd see they are trading at huge discounts to their two-year historical average (one-year forward displayed below; similar trend for even further forward multiples). The primary reason behind this is rapid analyst forecast upgrades, but the industry as a whole seems to be following this trend of not accelerating as quickly as the upgrades.

Source: Bloomberg

Overall, Micron is a company that serves an interesting role in any investor's portfolio: It is driven by momentum. I would allocate only a small portion of your portfolio (if any) to a company like this which experiences drastic boom and bust cycles if you are older and closer to (or in) retirement. If you are younger, a moderate position is more appropriate given this industry as a whole should be well positioned as Internet of Things expands and data storage becomes increasingly burdensome in the operation of every business.

