Global Oil Demand: Very Strong

A few months ago, I published an article here on Seeking Alpha where I discussed global oil demand trends. What I found was that the EIA's (Energy Information Administration's) demand for oil continued to be revised higher. I've also noticed the same kind of trend with IEA (International Energy Agency) data. With new reports suggesting that demand may actually weaken this year compared to prior forecasts, I figured it would be a wise idea to see if this is reflective in forecasts or if we should still trust higher demand expectations. I also intend to give my thoughts on what it should all mean for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

How I'm performing my analysis

Before I begin, allow me to walk through my methodology. Using each month's monthly reports for the IEA and EIA, I will compare their forecasts for 2017's demand to the other months. So, for instance, if I looked at January 2016's report, I would be looking at the demand growth figure the EIA had forecasted for 2017, as calculated by the difference between 2016's projected demand and 2017's projected demand. For the IEA, it should be noted that estimates for the subsequent year do not start to be made until June of the preceding year.

A look at the IEA

In my last piece on global oil demand, I looked at both the IEA and EIA. For this one, I will start off with the IEA because, quite frankly, it's the more conservative of the two organizations. As you can see in the graph below, the IEA's demand growth forecast has been fairly stable. If the organization is accurate in its assumptions, we can see that demand growth this year compared to next should be around 1.3 million barrels per day. It has fluctuated in a narrow range of 1.2 million barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

This may seem like a pretty open-and-shut case. After all, these changes are all quite small and the flat-ish line is an indicator that they don't expect any changes. However, what you should keep in mind is that the IEA regularly revises prior year demand figures. If you account for this, in essence keeping the same base demand figure used in June of 2016 for 2016's projected demand (it'll be January, 2016's for the EIA's numbers), you can create the graph below.

*Created by Author

The blue line shows the same data as the prior graph, but the green line shows what the demand growth figure is if, instead, we had kept the same base demand growth estimate. This may seem like an odd approach to take, but the fact of the matter is that prior demand revisions should be factored into demand changes for the year since they were earlier understatements of demand. Using this approach, we can see that, although this number has recently pulled back a little bit, adjusted demand for this year stands at 1.80 million barrels per day, 0.50 million barrels per day more than what the IEA thought it would around a year ago.

The EIA's numbers are even larger

Now that we looked at the IEA, let's take a gander at the EIA. In the graph below, you can see the yearly demand growth forecast for 2017 compared to 2016 using the same methodology as above. As you can see by looking at this, demand growth rose from 1.42 million barrels per day in January of 2016 for this year to a high of 1.63 million barrels per day by January of this year. Today, the number for year-over-year growth stands at 1.56 million barrels per day, which is a bit lower, but it's at least above April's forecast of 1.49 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

Clearly, we see more fluctuations here, but the numbers also appear to fall in a fairly narrow range. However, after we make the same exact adjustment where we use the EIA's original (January 2016) base, the situation becomes fascinating. If the EIA is accurate in its assumptions, demand growth has been revised so high that we're seeing an adjusted year-over-year increase in demand of 3.11 million barrels per day. This is 1.69 million barrels per day higher than (more than double than) the January 2016 forecast. From January of 2017 through May's report, we've seen an increase of 1.10 million barrels per day, on a net basis, due to revisions.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Right now, it seems to me that ,no matter how you look at it, global demand (if the EIA and IEA are accurate) is incredibly robust. Does this mean that we'll see this trend continue? Certainly not. However, with the EIA's adjusted demand growth higher than it has been for 2017 compared to last year, and with the IEA's still quite higher (just 0.10 million barrels per day off of the highs), it seems unlikely that the picture will change. Obviously, we'll need to keep an eye on this data in the months to come to see if downward revisions could arise but, if the past is any indicator of the future, oil bulls have at least one reason to sleep soundly at night.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL, AREX, LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY