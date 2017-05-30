Protalix BioTherapeutics: A Novel Enzymes Innovator For Orphan Diseases

Background

Previous two years witnessed significant share price recession in the biopharma market, which relates to the legislative concerns that could potentially lower drug prices. In this background of uncertainty that gravitated into pervasive market fear, even firms that are genuinely innovating and delivering life-saving therapeutics suffered similar fates. The BioShares Biotechnology Products Fund (NASDAQ: BBP), an aggregate holding of more than 30 life science companies, receded from its 2015 peak of $37.41 to $21.90 in early 2016. Amidst this ambiguity arises opportunities as investors' pessimism is starting to abate in the latter months of 2016.

Renewed optimism is seemingly based on the realization that medical innovation necessitates adequate funding via premium pricing. For a typical medicine, it takes substantial capital in the $1B ballpark to fund development from bench research to commercialization: the decade-long process has a failure rate of more than 95%. With improved outlook in recent months, BioShares appreciated by more than 70%. Riding on the 2017 biotech bulls is the Israel-based firm, Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE: PLX), which focuses on protein innovation to treat rare genetic diseases. Founded in 1993 by Dr. Yoseph Shaaltiel, Protalix commenced as a greenhouse company in Kiryat Shmona, a small town in Northern Israel. Corporate strategies centered around the development of proprietary proteins with superior clinical profiles; the execution of late stage clinical trials; and the advancement of early pipeline products into clinical development.

Compared to 2016, Protalix shares recently traded 100% higher. After the phase 2 data release for cystic fibrosis on April 12, 2017, the stock tumbled by more than 50%. Nonetheless, the stock is highly undervalued and unknown to whale investors (as indicated by a mere 8% institutional ownership). There are only two analysts - Peter Welford of Jefferies & Company and Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju of Rodman & Renshaw - covering the firm.

All that being said, we shall elucidate a non-traditional SWOT on Protalix to provide investors with an in-depth analysis of the firm's growing intrinsic value. Corporate strengths and weaknesses, as well as market opportunities and competing threats, shall be salient topics of presentation in this Integrated BioSci Research.

Corporate Strength

Evidence of strength is revealed in Protalix's disruptive drug innovation platform coined ProCellEx that is being employed in the therapeutic development for orphan diseases (defined as conditions that occur in less than 200,000 patients nationwide). As the first and only plant-based therapeutic enzyme synthesis system, the said platform successfully produced taliglucerase alfa (Uplyso), which demonstrated stellar efficacy and safety in treating Gaucher disease. Interestingly, Uplyso sales recently increased to meaningful figures per se. Gaucher asides, ProCellEx also shows promising drugs development for the treatment of the orphan diseases (cystic fibrosis and Fabry) as well as the autoimmune condition (ulcerative colitis). Notably, our research shows that innovating drugs for the highly profitable orphan diseases market (especially Fabry disease) is highly likely to pay off big in the long run. Moreover, it is comforting for shareholders that the firm also has adequate capital to fund its current drug development.

Disruptive ProCellEx Platform

"Asides the potential favor by regulatory agencies to expedite approval, this innovative methodology has key advantages in the development and production of enzymatic medicine."

Leveraging on its expertise in plant biotechnology, Protalix successfully innovated a novel method for developing and producing protein therapeutics inside plant cells that is known as ProCellEx. With distinctive strengths, the platform can build its presence in specialized markets that include the following: inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis) and rare genetic conditions (cystic fibrosis and Gaucher as well as Fabry diseases).

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci Advisory

Utilized as enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs), therapeutic proteins (also known as enzymes) are produced inside mammalian cells in stainless steel bioreactors. Since animal viruses are capable of attacking human cells, these enzymes can be contaminated. "The complexity of manufacturing (using highly complex biological process) results in a number of risks, including the risk of microbial contamination," according to the pharmaceutical giant Shire Plc. (NASDAQ: SHPG). Contrary to enzyme synthesis using animal cells, ProCellEx produces similar enzymes that are free from viral contamination due to the animal viruses' inability to infect plant cells.

Asides the potential favor by regulatory agencies to expedite approval, this innovative methodology has several key advantages in the development and production of enzymatic medicine. Employing flexible polyethylene plastic bags that are easy to set up and dispose of, ProCellEx can quickly produce drugs for testing as well as to scale up production.

The other edge is that plastic costs less than steel, which enabled Protalix to enjoy a low initial capital of investment. By investing in innovations that incurred a lower initial cost while having substantial upsides, Protalix's strategy resonates with the wisdom of the Dhandho Investor, Mohnish Pabrai.

Furthermore, Protalix is highly unlikely to infringe on the intellectual property of others due to its application of plant cells rather than animal counterparts. Interestingly, the firm's differentiated biotechnology can produce certain difficult-to-synthesize enzymes more easy than other systems.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci Advisory

Substantial Orphan Disease Market For Lysosomal Storage Diseases

"ProCellEx has the potential to develop stellar ERTs to add to the currently available and unavailable treatment repertoire for many diseases in the largely unmet orphan diseases market."

As a group, lysosomal storage diseases are due to the deficiency in either quantity or function of a protein that is a metabolic enzyme. This leads to the buildup of toxic metabolites in the lysosome, which is the storage and digestive organ of the cell (organelle) found in various systems in the body. As the metabolic products accumulated over time, they interfere with the functioning of the cells in the body, thus causing a plethora of non-specific as well as specific symptoms. The treatment, ERT, either replaces the deficient proteins or enhances the function of amenable enzymes. In addition, the removal of the build-up substrates is another therapeutic option.

There are currently 50 identified lysosomal storage disorders, of which many conditions do not have any available treatment. Our analysis shows that ProCellEx has the potential to develop stellar ERTs to add to the currently available and unavailable treatment repertoire for many diseases in the largely unmet orphan diseases market.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci Advisory

Investing in orphan diseases is seemingly the new trend for biopharmaceuticals investing. A firm can charge a premium price for its developing drug that treats rare diseases. And not only that this is viewed favorably by the regulatory authority, the approach also ensures profitability for the company as well as the availability of lifesaving drugs for patients. Despite the vast potential applications of ProCellEx for drug innovation to treat many lysosomal storage diseases as mentioned, we shall discuss only its pipeline development for Gaucher and Fabry.

Meaningful Revenues from The Gaucher Disease Franchise

"We do not expect Uplyso sales to increase substantially to a figure near the sales of a blockbuster. Nonetheless, $42M in Uplyso annual sales are meaningful for a small cap developing biopharma."

As an autosomal recessive lysosomal storage disease ("LSD"), Gaucher is caused by a deficiency in the enzyme glucocerebrosidase. In the absence of the said protein, the molecule upstream that is glucosylceramide cannot be broken down. Bound to a sugar, the mentioned fat molecule slowly accumulates in the lysosome and are distributed to various bodily parts (the bone marrow, lungs, spleen, liver and, less often, the brain).

The deposited fat is toxic and interferes with various cellular functions, thus, causing a myriad of symptoms that include the following: tiredness (the common sign of low red blood cells); easy bruising as well as bleeding (the manifestations of low platelets); and severe bone pain as well as easily broken bones (the indications of disordered calcium metabolism).

In a compensatory mechanism, the spleen ramps up the production of those specialized blood cells involved in clotting as platelets are lowered. Similar to how a bodybuilder's rigorous exercise causes an increase in muscle mass, the spleen's overtaxing effort to increase platelets results in the enlargement in size coined splenomegaly. The hypertrophied spleen inside the stomach then manifested as abdominal distension.

As with other lysosomal storage diseases, the standard of care for Gaucher is to replace what is lost via ERT which alleviates the symptoms and sufferings overtime. In May 2012, good news came to patients with Gaucher as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approved Protalix's taliglucerase alfa. Under the brand Elelyso, the first plant-based ERT was authorized as a long-term treatment for type 1 Gaucher disease. Four months thereafter, the Israeli Ministry of Health also gave the nod.

Since approval, Elelyso has been commercialized mainly in the USA by Protalix's commercial partner, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Nonetheless, sales have yet to achieve blockbuster results while Protalix was bound by the Pfizer Agreement to absorb 40% of commercialization and development expenses.

October 2015 marks what was seemingly the turning point for shareholders. In the exchange for $36M upfront payment from Pfizer and to be absolved from commercialization expenses, Protalix transferred all worldwide rights, including in Israel, to Pfizer with one key exception, Brazil. Under the brand Uplyso, Protalix continues to sell taliglucerase alpha to the Brazilian Ministry of Health ("BMH") via an agreement made with its subdivision, Fundacao Oswaldo Cruz, back in June 2013. As part of the deal, Pfizer also invested $10M in 5.6M shares of Protalix. And the firm is expected to continue to supply Pfizer with taliglucerase alfa.

The deal adjustment rewarded Protalix on Dec. 27, 2016, when the firm procured the $24M order from the BMH. "Shipments are to start in mid-2017 and continue through the end of the year, in increasing volumes. The size of the final shipment of this order represents annual revenues of approximately $42 million," according to Protalix press release. President and CEO Moshe Manor enthused, "This order will further bolster our liquidity, and we expect it to bring us close to the breakeven point for the fourth quarter 2017."

Despite favorable developments for Gaucher, we do not expect Uplyso sales to increase substantially to a figure near the sales of a blockbuster (that is at least $1B annually). Nonetheless, $42M in Uplyso annual sales are meaningful for a small cap developing biopharma. In other words, it can help to offset the operational spending in developing other drugs.

Greatest Unlocked Value in The Therapeutic Innovation for Fabry

"There are hidden strengths and substantial unlocked value for Protalix, which reside in its therapeutic innovation to serve the unmet orphan disease market that is Fabry."

Affecting one in 35,000 newborns worldwide, Fabry disease is a rare genetic lysosomal disease due to a key enzyme deficiency. Lacking the protein coined alpha-galactosidase A, patients suffering from Fabry are unable to break down the fat named globotriaosylceramide. This lipid builds up mainly in blood vessels, thus causing narrowing complications.

As the building up of fat is progressive, patients suffering from Fabry can experience the life-threatening functional compromise of key organs, including the heart, kidneys and the brain. Just like Gaucher disease, the gold standard treatment for Fabry is to replace the defective enzyme.

There are currently three therapeutics utilized for the long-term management of Fabry. Generating approximately $1.2B in yearly sales, the Fabry disease market is growing at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 10%. Of those medicines, two are enzyme replacement therapies. Agalsidase beta is the ERT that is marketed by Genzyme, the subsidiary of Sanofi (NYSE: SNY). Sold under the brand Fabrazyme, it generated $716M in fiscal 2016. The other ERT Replagal (commercialized by Shire) procured roughly $441M in sales for fiscal 2016.

In May 2016, a new drug in its own class was approved by the European Medicine Agency ("EMA") to treat Fabry disease. Under the brand Galafold, this therapeutic helps abnormal enzymes to fold properly, thus restoring its function, at least to certain degrees. Pioneered by Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD), Galafold can benefit 30% of all Fabry patients (whose proteins are not extensively damaged and are amenable to folding therapy).

Despite being on long-term ERT, Fabry can nonetheless afflict suffering to patients through kidneys insufficiency and failure. And this is due to the body's innate defense mechanism to make antibodies that, in and of themselves, clear out enzymes (not made inside the body itself). As antibody production is increased, an ERT gets further eliminated, thus limiting the drug's efficacy.

Protalix investigational ERT for Fabry disease, pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX-102) can circumvent the aforementioned limitation. Using ProCellEx, PRX-102 is linked to a polyethylene glycol ("PEG"). Linking a drug via a PEG is the method that is tried and true. Many therapeutic designers, for instance, AntriaBio (OTCQB:ANTB) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI), employ such a technique that results in increased drug stability and its half-life prolongation.

More interestingly, there is a lower level of antibody formation associated with PRX-102 that can be a key to extending the level of active drug in circulation. Ultimately, the longer duration of active enzymes in the blood the more efficacious ERT, which translates into fewer injections for patients.

Results from earlier trials (the phase 1 and 2 studies) that investigated the safety and efficacy of PRX-102 in 10 patients over 6 months to a year suggested favorable outcomes. With the duration of two weeks of active enzyme in the blood stream for PRX-102 versus half a day for Fabrazyme, the data is encouraging for Protalix.

After a year, patients treated with PRX-102 showed a lower estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) reduction than those treated with Fabrazyme: -1.8 vs -3.8, respectively. As a measurement of kidneys function, the lower eGFR declined suggests that PRX-102 is more efficacious than Fabrazyme. Positive impact on heart function and meaningful pain reduction were also observed. Taken as a whole, those strong results indicates that pegunigalsidase alfa can have stellar safety and efficacy.

In addition, there was only a 19% antibodies formation for PRX-102 versus a significantly higher percentage (74%) for Fabrazyme. As alluded, the more antibody being produced (against the drug), the less efficacious it will be. Interestingly, all patients treated with PRX-102 who developed antibodies became normalized (or seronegative) one year after the treatment. Moreover, it is not known as to why Protalix's ERT has a much lower level of antibody formation.

"PRX-102 has a different PK (pharmacokinetics) profile, which is probably the cause for the new low formation of antibodies, it has the potential for reduced immunogenicity," according to Professor Raphael Schiffman, Director of the Institute of Metabolic Disease at Baylor Research Institute in Dallas, Texas.

In 2016, Protalix commenced two pivotal trials to investigate whether PRX-102 can demonstrate safety and clinical superiority over existing ERTs. The BALANCE trial - a phase 3 randomized, double-blinded investigation - compares PRX-102 to Fabrazyme in 78 patients previously treated with Fabrazyme. Kidney function is being measured (as the study's primary endpoint) for the two groups over 2 years. Interim results will be obtained at the end of the first 12 months (in 2018). If positive, the company anticipates initial filing with the European Medicine Agency ("EMA") as well as other authorities outside the US. The other study coined BRIDGE is an open label, single arm switch-over trial to assess comparability and potential for superiority in the safety and efficacy of PRX-102 versus Replagal.

At this point in the drug development process (prior to the outcomes of the larger and more reliable BALANCE phase 3 trial), it can be premature to conclude the definitive results of clinical safety and efficacy. In addition, data from the BRIDGE study should be interpreted with a grain of salt: the single-arm investigation has no comparator for unbiased analysis.

Nonetheless, if PRX-102 can show strong overall trial results, it can potentially become the new gold standard (the drug of choice for Fabry disease) treatment. With our differentiated expertise in trial data analysis, we assessed an over 80% certainty within 10% standard deviation that it will pass the BALANCE trial.

And if PRX-102 is to become a blockbuster drug as well as the new gold standard treatment for Fabry, Protalix can potentially realize much more value for shareholders than it had been delivering with Uplyso. Furthermore, the data suggests that there are hidden strengths and substantial unlocked value for Protalix, which reside in its therapeutic innovation to serve the unmet orphan disease market that is Fabry.

It is notable that even in best case scenario that PRX-102 became the new standard treatment for Fabry, other therapeutics, including Fabrazyme, Replagal and Galafold are good drugs with demonstrated clinical safety and efficacy. Having a shorter duration of active medicine in circulation can be beneficial in dosing precision (that translates into a more reliable safety profile). Furthermore, some patients will respond better to certain medicine over others regardless of the clinical data. Personal preferences aside, this could be due to genetic differences among individuals. Regardless of the etiology, there is always be a market for existing therapeutics - Fabrazyme, Replagal, and Galafold - that have been lifesaving for patients suffering from Fabry. Similar to our prognostication, analytical research from Life Sciences Capital revealed that multiple drugs in the orphan diseases market can generate substantial sales either at or near the blockbuster range.

In the less favorable scenario, in which PRX-102 is only authorized as the second-line treatment, patients can still benefit from another medical innovation. The drug would give them an additional choice. Nonetheless, how the future unfolds for PRX-102 remained to be seen: concrete future trial data results to be shown and, more importantly, actual sales to be generated.

Potentially The Gold Standard Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis

"Despite the favorable phase 2 data recently reported, shareholders should wait for the results of the phase 3 trial to get more conclusive answers regarding the efficacy and safety of alidornase alfa. If PRX-110 can demonstrate positive results in the larger phase 3 trial, then it has a good chance to be approved, (and to procure at least several hundred million dollars of sales in this orphan disease market)."

The cystic fibrosis ("CF") market is another niche that Protalix can unlock substantial value for shareholders. As a rare genetic disease, affecting 70,000 people worldwide, cystic fibrosis is due to mutations in the genes responsible for transporting chloride and water (that is the CFTR genes). Due to these defects, the body produces abnormally thickened secretions in the lungs that cause ineffective germs and debris clearance, thus leading to increased lung infection and damage. Moreover, this blockage can cause the compromise of pancreatic and gonadal functions.

Current management is based on the nature of the disease that, in and of itself, is chronic with intermittent exacerbations and superimposed on a gradual decline in lung function. Acute exacerbations are treated with antibiotics. Regardless of the severity, all patients are strongly recommended to undergo genetic testing for selected mutations to see whether they qualify for treatment with Kalydeco ("ivacaftor"), which is a CFTR modulator. Patients who are at least 2 years of age with amenable mutations are strongly recommended with the mentioned drug. In addition, those who are at least 6 years old with the F508del mutation is recommended with Orkambi (that is lumacaftor-ivacaftor combinations). Furthermore, there is low-quality evidence supporting the use of chest physiotherapy (to dislodge the thickened mucous in patients with sputum production to prevent lung infection and damage).

The two approved drugs for the treatment of CF mentioned, Kalydeco and Orkambi, were innovated by Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). These drugs modulate CFTR protein to enhance chloride and water transport, thus improving mucous secretion. Prescribed to approximately 40% of CF patients on top of other treatments, Kalydeco and Orkambi procured $1.6B for Vertex in 2015. The rationale for the combined blockbuster sales of those two drugs is due to the premium pricing of the orphan diseases market. Kalydeco and Orkambi cost roughly $300,000 and $250,000 in annual treatment, respectively. It is important to be cognizant that rare and orphan diseases are often neglected. Therefore, their innovation arguably warrants premium pricing to encourage new development.

The other drug Pulmozyme, a DNase, known as dornase alfa, also procured substantial sales due to its premium pricing. Pulmozyme is the drug of choice for patients with moderate to severe cystic fibrosis. The said drug works by chopping up the DNA fragments found in lung secretions, which reduces mucus thickness to improve pulmonary functioning. Costing roughly $10,000 annually, Pulmozyme is manufactured and sold by Genentech, a firm that merged with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) in 2009 as one of the largest M&As in the biopharma space. Even when costing less than Kalydeco and Orkambi, Pulmozyme sales procured $678M in 2015 due to it being the first-line treatment for all patients with moderate to severe disease. And despite being a safe and efficacious drug, Pulmozyme's efficacy is reduced due to the enzyme actin (found at a significant level in the lungs) that inactivates DNAse.

All that being said, ProCellEx can circumvent the aforesaid limitation by linking to a molecule that neutralizes actin to form alidornase alfa (also known as PRX-110 or AirDNase). Perhaps by preventing actin from inhibiting DNAse, the data from phase 1 and 2 suggested that PRX-110 is safe (and has improved DNAse activity as well as sputum viscosity over Pulmozyme).

Based on the interim data analysis from the phase 2 study of alidornase alfa, patients treated with PRX-110 shows a meaningful clinical improvement in lung function, as measured by forced vital capacity (FEV1). And this correlates with the DNA content as well as the sputa viscosity.

On April 12, 2017, Protalix released the full results of the phase 2 trial, a 28-day switchover from 16 patients who used Pulmozyme and then treated with PRX-110. Prior to alidornase alfa treatment, all patients underwent a 2-week washout period. The primary endpoint of the trial was the increase in percent predicted FEV1 (ppFEV1), which is a measurement of lung functioning.

Accordingly, 3.4 increased in ppFEV1 from baseline in patients treated with PRX-110 were observed. In addition, there were 2.8 ppFEV1 increased in patients compared to when they initially finished their Pulmozyme treatment. Furthermore, when compared to the data of 74% of patients treated with Pulmozyme on top of the CFTR modulator Orkambi, only 2.5 increased in ppFEV1 was found (for those patients on the mentioned multi-drugs regimen). What this suggests is that PRX-110 may be more efficacious than both Orkambi and Pulmozyme. As for safety, alidornase alfa was well tolerated with no serious adverse event reported.

"The efficacy and safety results of alidornase alfa are very encouraging as they demonstrate data that are clinically relevant which brings new hope to CF patients living with this devastating disease," said Professor Eitan Kerem, Chairman of Pediatrics, Head of The Cystic Fibrosis Center, Hadassah University Hospital, and a Principal Investigator in the clinical trial. "I look forward to taking part in future clinical studies of alidornase alfa as I believe it has the potential to become a gold standard treatment for all CF patients."

Despite the favorable phase 2 data recently reported, shareholders should wait for the results of the phase 3 trial to get more conclusive answers regarding the efficacy and safety of alidornase alfa. If PRX-110 can demonstrate positive results in the larger trial, then it has a good chance to be approved (and to procure at least several hundred million dollars of sales).

Based on previous data and alidornase alfa's mechanism of action, our analysis showed more than 75 percent chances that the drug will post positive data in the phase 3 trial. And in the best scenario that it becomes the new standard of care for cystic fibrosis, the market for Kalydeco and Orkambi will still sustain: their sales won't be significantly affected. As previously mentioned, the research on drug pricing/sales for orphan diseases from the Life Sciences Capital indicated that multiple molecules can generate substantial sales for the same orphan condition. Similarly, even if Pulmozyme is to become the second-line treatment, its annual sales would only be insignificantly reduced, if at all.

Substantial Market for Ulcerative Colitis

"Assessment at this phase is considered intelligent speculation at best. Even if approved in the future, sales of OPRX-106 may not be meaningful due to the strong competition from established anti-TNF drugs."

Perhaps the largest market where Protalix can potentially increase its revenues is in the autoimmune diseases market. As conditions that are caused by the body immune systems mistakenly attacks itself, some autoimmune diseases of interest are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis as well as inflammatory bowel diseases (Crohn and ulcerative colitis).

Moderate to severe autoimmune diseases are often treated with biologics such as anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF), notably infliximab, to calm the immune system. Research shows that the combined sales of various anti-TNF drugs (Remicade, Humira, and Enbrel) for rheumatic disease exceeds $30B in 2015. Currently, anti-TNF is given via an injection. Despite having safety and efficacy, injections can be painful and inconvenient. If there is an oral formulation, patients should prefer it over an injection per se. To serve the aforesaid unmet needs, Protalix is developing OPRX-106 as the first oral protein therapeutic.

In the animal study, the data shows that OPRX-106 can be delivered locally at higher doses, thus translating into a potentially more efficacious treatment with fewer adverse effects. In addition, Protalix is conducting a phase 2 trial for OPRX-106 in 20 patients with mild to moderate untreated ulcerative colitis. Those individuals are given a daily oral dose of the medicine (and follow up in 8 weeks to assess the pharmacokinetics and safety as well as tolerability.

It is imperative to be cognizant that despite the large market for autoimmune diseases, the conundrum of innovating oral therapeutic enzyme remains. For decades, attempts have been made to develop oral insulin. All efforts have been met with disappointment. Moreover, it is quite early in the drug development process to assess the prospect of OPRX-106 with any definitive conclusion.

Assessment at this phase is considered intelligent speculation at best. Even if approved in the future, sales of OPRX-106 may not be meaningful due to the strong competition from established anti-TNF drugs. Nonetheless, as more data is available, the prospect of this oral therapeutic enzyme might change.

Strong Financials

We employ three metrics in assessing a biotech's financial statement: the first is that there is ample cash to fund their drug development; the second is that dilution is not excessive, and the third is that debt-to-equity is not burdening. In viewing Protalix's balance sheet, we noted that the firm has $48M in cash as of March 31, 2017, which should fund operations into 2019. In the figure below, we approximated that the company would strengthen its cash position to $65M due to the increasing Uplyso sales.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci Advisory

For the past decade, shares outstanding increased from 67M to 100M. To fund its drug development, Protalix issued roughly 33M shares. For a development-stage biotech, this is rather conservative. Furthermore, short-term debt is only $24M while there is no long-term debt. Altogether, these metrics signify a firm that is resourceful in its operational spending.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci Advisory

And based on our financial model, the increasing cash flow from Uplyso sales (estimated at $49M) should offset the operational spending of $43M for the $4M net profits in 2017.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci Advisory

Potential Weakness

"As a small capitalization biotech company that is relatively unknown, Protalix may not have the extensive resources of a large biopharma to fully realize ProCellEx's potential."

In this section, we shall analyze the likely weaknesses in this investing thesis based on the various drugs in development. For Uplyso, there isn't much growth in the Gaucher franchise. In addition, the selling of a drug to a single customer entails significant risks, as partnership termination means complete cessation of revenues.

For PRX-102, the sole weakness is the BRIDGE study that utilizes a single-arm, thus leaving it with no comparator for unbiased analysis. Hence, data from this study should be interpreted within its context.

Despite promising prospects of AirDNase in the treatment of cystic fibrosis, it can be premature in the development process to stake conclusive claims regarding PRX-110's safety and efficacy. Accurate and reliable data with statistical significance pertaining to the outcomes of the future phase 3 trial are needed to make more definitive claims. Similar weakness applies to OPRX-106 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis: only early clinical data is available. It would also be extremely difficult to cut into the market of the established drugs (anti-TNF injections) that have been used for more than a decade, as previously mentioned.

Furthermore, as a small capitalization biotech company that is relatively unknown, Protalix may not have the extensive resources of a large biopharma to fully realize ProCellEx's potential. Larger biopharma partners are needed to provide the resources and funding for the Protalix's growing pipeline. Nonetheless, the future partnership might not be fruitful, as larger firms tend to have an overall negotiating advantage. Notably, disadvantageous deals can potentially arrest ProCellEx's key developments.

Market Opportunity

"Our research suggests that the PRX-110 has a high chance of capturing roughly $800M in the cystic fibrosis market."

The market opportunity for lysosomal storage diseases (as part of the orphan diseases market) can be substantial. As mentioned, there are 50 lysosomal storage diseases, of which many do not have any available treatment. Improved therapeutic options are also in demand. In addition, the key strength of innovating drugs for an orphan disease is the premium pricing (to procure a high-profits margin, as previously mentioned). Moreover, developing drugs for this orphan diseases market can yield many potential blockbusters.

As follows, let's analyze the orphan diseases market opportunity for Gaucher. Despite that growth has stabilized for Uplyso, more than $42M in annual sales can, at least, balance out operational spending (so long as the company sustains its working partnership with the Brazilian Ministry of Health). That aside, our research suggests that the PRX-110 has a high chance of capturing roughly $800M in the cystic fibrosis market. Furthermore, PRX-102 has a strongly favorable chance of procuring blockbuster sales for the Fabry franchise in the foreseeable future.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci Advisory

Perhaps the largest market opportunity for Protalix resides in the development of oral anti-TNF for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. If OPRX-106 proves to be successful in later trials, it can potentially tap into the vast market for anti-TNF that generates more than $30B in annual sales. It is worthwhile to reiterate that capturing such a market is not an easy task due to the strong moat of existing treatment options.

Competing Threats

"Another notable trend is that these firms do not outcompete each other by lowering drugs' price, thus, maintaining stable sales growth for all competitors."

For Gaucher disease, the ERT from Genzyme coined Cerezyme (imiglucerase injection) sold $794M in 2016. The other ERT, Fabrazyme, procured $716M in sales for the same period for Sanofi. Replagal, commercialized by Shire, also generated $441M in sales for 2015. In that same year, its sales were down 12% compared to 2014 (but up 1% on a Non-GAAP CER basis). For cystic fibrosis, Kalydeco and Orkambi procured a combined $1.6B in 2016 for Vertex. Roche's Pulmozyme also generated $685M in sales in 2016. Taken altogether, the trend for those mentioned drugs is, surprisingly, steady growth. No particular therapeutic seemed to cannibalize the sales growth of others.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci Advisory

Similar to our research finding, Life Science Capital reported that significant markets opportunity exists for different therapeutics treating orphan diseases, as alluded. Competing drugs can generate substantial sales that are either at or near the range of a blockbuster. Notably, the premium drug pricing for orphan diseases enabled companies to enjoy a substantial profits margin. Moreover, it negated the need to decimate the sales of competitors. Arguably, the premium drug pricing for orphan diseases is justified. And this is due to the rare nature, the lack of treatment options, and the lengthy as well as the low success rate of the innovation process.

The aforesaid research also showed that the first-to-market drug for a particular orphan disease tends to procure the highest sales figures, thus achieving the most market success. Moreover, other medicines that come later (as is the case for Protalix) can, nonetheless, procure substantial revenues in this niche market. Another notable trend is that these firms do not outcompete each other by lowering drugs' price, thus maintaining stable sales growth for all competitors.

Approved therapeutics aside, other potential threats are the plant-based enzyme synthesis innovators. However, they develop therapeutic enzymes in the whole tree rather than solely in plant cells like Protalix. As a result, this prevents them from enjoying the key advantages of ProCellEx as we elucidated. In addition, gene therapy is another hypothetical threat. If gene therapy can prove efficacious and safe in curing diseases, it can wipe out the market for all competitors. Nonetheless, the analysis of the whole tree ERT as well as gene therapy is beyond the scope of this research.

Catalyst Timeline

"Our analysis revealed that there isn't much value for Uplyso beyond the $42M to $60M ballpark sales for this year."

In the figure below, we provided a summary of key catalytic events for shareholders. As follows, total revenues from Uplyso sales in Brazil is approximated at $42M for 2017. Of note, Pfizer will continue to purchase the supply for taliglucerase alfa (that they sell to the rest of the world under the brand Elelyso). Purchase orders, thus far, have generated subpar revenues. However, that may pick up steam to add more revenues to Uplyso's $42M sales. Even if sales ramp up, our analysis revealed that there isn't much value for Uplyso beyond the $42M to $60M ballpark sales for 2017. Uplyso asides, the other catalyst was the phase 2 data for cystic fibrosis reported back on April 12. Later this year, we anticipate the full reporting of the phase 2 data for ulcerative colitis.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci Advisory

"The earliest catalyst for Fabry that can unlock substantial value for shareholders will occur in 2018 at the phase 3 trial's interim data analysis."

Among the catalysts, we are most interested in those relating to pegunigalsidase alfa as the potential treatment for Fabry, as we believe the peak value of Protalix's pipeline resides in PRX-102. Accordingly, the phase-3 BALANCE trial that studies PRX-102 versus Fabrazyme commenced in 2016. Enrollment is expected to complete in 2017. After a year of study, interim data analysis is set for 2018: this is a critical point for Protalix. As alluded, the earliest catalyst for Fabry that can unlock substantial value for shareholders to occur in 2018 at the phase 3 trial's interim data analysis. If the results show non-inferiority (the performance not worse than a comparator), Protalix can file for new drug application ("NDA") in Europe and non-US territories. However, if interim results are stellar (to indicate superiority), the trial can be halted early and PRX-102 to file for an early approval.

After the interim data release, the BALANCE trial will run for an additional year to assess for superiority versus Fabrazyme (if superiority is not yet achieved). In addition, the single-arm Replagal switch-over trial will then commence (and to run for 12-months). Thereafter, if PRX-102 can post superior results, Protalix will file with the FDA to be replaced as the new gold standard treatment for Gaucher. In other words, PRX-102 has the potential to become the first-line treatment to replace Fabrazyme. And its approval, as well as launch, are expected to occur in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

As mentioned, there is seemingly no (market moving) catalyst for the said molecule this year. Nonetheless, the subsequent three years has major catalytic events that, if and only if proven positive, can increase Protalix's intrinsic value drastically. And if the scenario of an early trial stoppage like with the Flint trial of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) is to occur, the share price can appreciate multiple folds.

"The earliest catalytic event for cystic fibrosis (the phase 3 trial's interim data release in 2018) could substantially increase or decrease Protalix's intrinsic value according to the trial's results."

The other therapeutic that can drastically increase Protalix's intrinsic value is PRX-110 (alidornase alfa) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. In 2016, the interim data for the phase-2 trial was positive. Moreover, full results of the phase 2 trial reported on April 12, 2017, was also favorable. Despite what was seemingly positive data, the market's reaction was unfavorable: share price depreciated by more than 40%. It is normal to witness share price moving in opposition to the firm's intrinsic value in the short term. All that mentioned, there isn't much excitement in 2017 for this franchise.

Furthermore, we anticipated Protalix to commence and complete patient enrollment in a phase 3 study for PRX-110 as well as to report interim data in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively. As follows, the earliest catalytic event for cystic fibrosis (the phase 3 trial's interim data release in 2018) could substantially increase or decrease Protalix's intrinsic value according to the trial's results. Contrast to the paradoxical market reaction regarding the phase 2 trial outcomes, the market is highly likely to respond positively to the high-quality data results of the phase 3 trial. If alidornase alfa is proven superior to Pulmozyme, it can gain roughly $800M in peak sales (versus Pulmozyme's $680M). It is also reasonable to speculate that 2017 may bring unexpected news for Protalix shareholders in the form of a partnership for PRX-110. And if that is the case, the intrinsic value of PRX-110 (and of Protalix) can be augmented with an ideal partner.

"At this early stage in the innovation process, the forecasting of OPRX-106's chances of success in later clinical trials can be done, but the accuracy and reliability might not be meaningful."

Despite that the market for anti-TNF is $30B, it is highly difficult for to OPRX-106 to outcompete established competitors even if the molecule can prove non-inferiority in safety and efficacy. We, physicians, are unlikely to change our prescribing habits; and we prefer to put patients on drugs with years safety and efficacy data. Furthermore, at this early stage in the innovation process, the forecasting of OPRX-106's chances of success in later clinical trials can be done, but the accuracy and reliability might not be meaningful. The food-for-thought is whether it is worthwhile to further develop OPRX-106 if price competition will moot its intrinsic value. Contrary to the potential oral enzyme to treat ulcerative colitis, the orphan drugs like the ERTs for Fabry disease and cystic fibrosis reward firms with significant profits margins. It is also easier for Protalix to cut into the mentioned orphan diseases market.

Favorable Valuation

We appraised Protalix using the sum-of-the-parts method and comparative market analysis with appropriate discount factors (relevant to biosciences investing). Given that most therapeutics have an estimated 5% chances of success from bench research to commercialization, only 5% of peak revenues estimates should be applied. In contrast, for a drug that has a much higher chance of demonstrating superior efficacy, or at least non-inferiority, (like PRX-102) in trials, a smaller failure rate discount (10% of peak sales estimate) should be employed.

The second discount is the loss of investment opportunity (aka the opportunity cost), which accounts for the decade-long process of developing a drug. Using the rule of 72 and assumed an 8% annual compound growth rate (72 divided by 8%), our calculation yielded a discount factor of 1/2. In other words, the capital invested elsewhere rather than in Protalix should double in about 10 years (that is if the investors can compound at the 8% market benchmark). To discount for the mentioned opportunity cost, one should divide the enterprise's capitalization by 2.

In using comparative market analysis, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20 is applicable to most small cap biosciences. The multiplication of P/E with net earnings yields the enterprise value (or the market cap). The result then needs further discounting to account for operational spending.

Various calculations below detailed the value of Protalix's marketed medicine and drugs-in-development, which altogether summed up its enterprise's intrinsic value. Commonly referred to as the true worth of a business, the intrinsic value changes over time. New developments, for instance, positive trial data results, can substantially increase the franchise's worth. On the other hand, negative data outcomes can reduce it as much as 90%.

Accordingly, the value of marketed therapeutic is $42M in annual revenues, which represents Uplyso sales in Brazil for the Gaucher disease program. As for the value of developing drugs, the calculation is elucidated below. In the arithmetic, $100M represents sales for PRX-102, taken as a 10% success rate times the peak sales estimate of $1B. Likewise, $80M revenues for cystic fibrosis was calculated from a 10% success multiplied by the peak sales estimate that is $800M.

$1B peak sales of PRX-102 x 10% failure rate discount = $100M

$800M peak sales of PRX-110 x 10% failure rate discount = $80M

Peak sales of OPRX-106 was excluded, as the data weakly supports it as this point

Value of developing therapeutics = [ ($100M Fabry disease + $80M cystic fibrosis) / 2 operational spending discount ] / 2 opportunity costs discount = $45M

Value of both marketed drug + developing drugs = [$45M + $42M] = $87M discounted drugs value.

20 P/E of small cap biotech x $87M discounted drugs value = $1.74B enterprise value

At this stage in Protalix's life cycle, our calculations yielded an enterprise value of $1.74B, the equivalent to $4.2 per share. The said valuation is 60% higher than the $2.6 average target price of the two Wall Street analysts covering the firm.

Integrated Biosci Score

Using both quantitative and qualitative variables, we ascribed Protalix with an Integrated BioSci Score of 70%. This figure took into account key factors, including mechanism of action, chances of clinical trial success, competitiveness, Wall Street factor, cash-to-debts, and risks versus rewards.

Conclusion

With ProCellEx, Protalix is developing an enriched pipeline that is increasing in intrinsic value as various drugs are advancing into later stages of development. The most notable strength in this investing thesis is that Protalix is gearing up to capture the lucrative niche market of orphan diseases. The innovation of life-saving therapeutic for rare diseases can become a highly profitable venture for the firm. This is due to the premium pricing characteristic of this niche market. Moreover, the unique plant-based therapeutic enzyme production platform has key advantages such as low cost, free from viral contamination, as well as strong intellectual property protection. In addition, our analysis revealed that these therapeutic enzymes have an overwhelming chance of success in clinical trials as well as in the market in the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, the main weakness relates to the lack of phase 3 clinical data that are needed to stake more conclusive claims regarding the safety and efficacy of these drugs. The other weakness is the lack of resources until more partnerships are formed (for the full realization of the unlocked value in Protalix's pipeline). The opportunity for its pipeline development for the orphan diseases market is highly encouraging. And despite the hypothetical threats, the data shows otherwise. There are enough markets for multiple drugs that treat rare diseases to generate substantial sales. Furthermore, the recent market depreciation of Protalix made it a significant bargain, as both the margin of safety and the upsides have widened drastically.

It is noteworthy for the biotech investors to be cognizant that despite the substantial upsides and favorable chances of success for Protalix, investing in a developmental stage firm incurs high risks and volatility. Any negative data (or indication of negativity) can nosedive the stock. And while it is uncertain whether Protalix's intrinsic value will be fully realized, the widespread fear associated with biopharma investing has been assuaged. As the final note, the serious biotech investors should take a look at the highly asymmetric investing thesis of this therapeutic enzymes innovator.

