Diamond Offshore: Playing The Cycle In All The Right Ways

Buy low and sell high. This is perhaps the simplest sounding idea when it comes to investing. In theory, it makes perfect sense, yet in reality only very few actually implement this strategy. For professional money managers, they wouldn't be caught dead with an out of favor stock on their books at quarter-end for fear of losing clients, and for individual investors, they are often frozen with fear and unable to actually buy companies that are truly cheap. After all, stocks do not get cheap for no reason. They get cheap because traders and investors are reacting to negative events or the prospect of negative events. The problem for most investors is that they never actually buy a truly cheap company because they are too frightened to buy when the pessimism is at extremes. Even when obvious facts stare at them in the face, they cannot escape the negative fears about everything that could go wrong.

For those who have been around long enough, they understand that certain industries run through very predictable cycles. One of those is offshore drilling. This sector, which is vitally important to the functioning of the global economy, goes through boom and bust cycles that can make even the most level headed and rational investors nauseous. Essentially, we go through a period of extremely low oil prices which discourages investment in new production. After years of underinvestment, global demand growth overwhelms supply, leading to production deficits. These production deficits drive oil prices higher, which entice massive increases in expenditures for oil exploration and drilling. Years later the increased spending materializes in the form of increased production, leading to the next crash in price. There's an old saying in the commodity trading world, "The cure for high prices is high prices" and "The cure for low prices is low prices." This holds true today. It's not different this time.

Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) understands the extreme cyclicality of the offshore drilling market and they may in fact be the best operator in the sector when it comes to controlling its behavior at the tops and bottoms of the cycle. In 2008, when Diamond Offshore was flush with contract revenue coming at them from every possible angle, they began paying enormous special dividends. While others rushed to order dozens of new rigs, Diamond flooded shareholders with cash. Today, with contracts few and far between, Diamond Offshore is stockpiling cash in anticipation of being able to acquire distressed assets or distressed companies. This is nothing new for Diamond Offshore. The company was created through distressed asset purchases back in the 1980s and 1990s. Looking at the history of Diamond Offshore, we see that Jim Tisch of Diamond Offshore's parent company Loews Corp. (NYSE:L) began buying the assets of failing offshore drillers in the 1980s oil price collapse. In the early 1990s, Diamond Offshore acquired 39 offshore drilling rigs from Murphy (NYSE:MUR) for $372 million, a price that is less than half of what a single newbuild deepwater semi-submersible would cost today.

The distressed asset prices in the late 1980s and early 1990s were a result of a glut of oil production, which was a delayed result of enormous amounts of capital chasing oil projects due to the record prices in the 1970's energy crisis. With commodities like oil, booms sew the seeds of the next bust, and vice versa. Today's glut of offshore drilling rigs is a result of massive amounts of capital chasing the record high prices of 2008. With a sustained period of $100 plus oil prices, nearly every offshore drilling rig that existed in 2009 was under contract and working. The flood of cash that resulted led many companies such as Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) to borrow billions to purchase newbuild rigs, some of which are just now entering service due to the multi-year lag between orders placed and rig delivery.

Since it should be clear to anyone who studies the history of the industry that one decade's bust is the next decade's boom, investors today should be considering the opportunity sitting right in front of them today. The offshore drilling sector is vital to the global economy. It supplies nearly one-third of all global oil production, a number that simply is too large to be replaced. The continued low prices of today have created multiple years of contraction in oil investment, a situation which has no precedent in the oil industry. With most oil capital currently chasing shale production, a source which is cheap to go after but depletes rapidly, there exists a large and growing chance that we face a huge supply gap going into the next decade.

To highlight the future opportunity within the sector, this quote is from the Diamond Offshore annual report:

"Annual oil demand is expected to continue to grow at slightly more than 1 million barrels per day over the next decade and a half. Stacked against conservative estimates of production decline, the industry will likely need to find and develop approximately 40 million barrels per day of new production. Onshore, including unconventional shale, cannot fill this gap alone." "Of this shortfall, the deepwater segment will have to find an estimated 9 million barrels per day of new production in addition to projects that have already been sanctioned and approved- This is more than what is currently produced by deepwater today. To meet this production requirement, our customers will need to return to very active offshore drilling programs in the coming years." - Marc Edward, President & CEO Diamond (Letter to shareholders, 2016 Annual Report)

Today, all of of Diamond Offshore's 6th generation rigs, which happen to be the most distressed area of the market, are under contract until 2019 at dayrates over $400,000 per day. Diamond Offshore is not only profitable, they are on track to increase revenue sequentially from Q1 to Q2. This will be the first increase in years. They are solidly free cash flow positive and are stockpiling cash in anticipation of opportunities to purchase distressed assets or to acquire companies at fire sale prices. In the first quarter of 2017, Diamond Offshore produced $71 million, or 52 cents per share, of free cash flow. This money was used to repay all outstanding short-term borrowings. With no further debt maturities until 2019, Diamond Offshore is free to stockpile cash to one day acquire rigs at stressed prices, or even acquire entire companies at stressed prices.

A couple of quotes from the Q1 conference call give investors a clear look at Diamond Offshore's strategy going forward:

"Diamond Offshore is positioned to generate significant free cash flow over the coming years that can be deployed in our variety of ways." "We cannot control the deepwater market, but we can best position Diamond for the eventual recovery and as such, the efficient use of capital remains our focus." - Marc Edwards Diamond Offshore President and CEO

This is not the time for investors to run scared of offshore drillers. This is exactly the time that they should be running towards them. The cyclicality in the space is extreme. At the top of the cycle, drillers place orders for rigs at prices that can easily exceed half a billion dollars each. The biggest concern for buyers at the top is that the shipyards won't deliver the rigs on time. At the bottom of the cycle, owners of under-construction rigs pay millions of dollars in deferral or cancellation fees to avoid taking possession of the rigs. These cycles take many years to play out, but the important thing to remember is that this is a self correcting cycle. The cure for today's low prices is low prices.

Diamond Offshore is solidly profitable with a strong parent company in Loews. At the top of the cycle, this was a $140 stock. At the top of the cycle, rather than borrowing billions to order new rigs, this company was declaring gigantic special dividends of up to $8.00 per share. Over the period between just 2007-2010, Diamond Offshore declared cumulative dividends exceeding $23 per share, nearly double the current stock price. Over the entire cycle, 2006-2015, Diamond Offshore declared $42 per share of dividends, nearly three and a half times today's stock price.

Here at the bottom of the cycle, while others sell assets at distressed prices, Diamond is solidly profitable and waiting. Recently, Seadrill sold three rigs for $225 million, or $75 million each. As the market continues to suffer, the opportunities are created. For Diamond Offshore, the opportunity exists to buy assets at pennies on the dollar that can be put to use in the future when times are better. For individual investors, the opportunity exists to acquire a solid company at pennies on the dollar when compared to the old all-time highs. Enjoy.

DO data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long DO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.