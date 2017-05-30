Berkshire Hathaway: Measuring Performance

Long-time readers of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A,BRK.B) annual reports may have noticed a change in the opening pages of the latest report. From 2010-2015 there was a discussion on intrinsic business value. Two of this figure's three key elements were presented to readers. First, there was per-share investments - stocks, bonds, and cash equivalents. Second, per-share pre-tax earnings from sources other than investments (including investments would produce a double counting) and underwriting. Starting in 2015 insurance underwriting was included, as Warren Buffett felt that insurance results had significantly stabilized, as catastrophe coverage had been deemphasized within Berkshire. In fact annual underwriting income averaged $1,434 per-share over the past decade, and Berkshire then had 13 consecutive years of underwriting profit, totaling a significant $26.2 billion.

The third element in calculating intrinsic business value is how effectively retained earnings will be used in the future. Because this obviously can not be precisely calculated, Buffett never offers an exact number, stating two equally informed individuals can arrive at two different figures with neither being wrong. But it was still very helpful for readers to have the two quantitative figures.

It was with some surprise to find that this discussion was missing from the opening of the 2016 annual report. In its place we got a table that included after-tax earnings of operations including interest and dividends from investments, and another column of capital gains. Annual capital gains are of course mostly meaningless when judging performance, but very significant over the long-term. All this is also useful information, but I'm not sure why it replaced the intrinsic value discussion of years past.

Warren Buffett has personally warned of changing yardsticks:

Yardsticks seldom are discarded while yielding favorable readings. But when results deteriorate, most managers favor disposition of the yardstick rather than disposition of the manager.

This doesn't appear to be the reason for Berkshire's actions here, however. This isn't the first time this two column intrinsic value discussion has disappeared. The discussion first appeared in the 1995 report, and lasted until 1999. It reappeared in 2005 and stayed until 2008. Most recently, as mentioned previously, it was included in the 2010-2015 reports.

What is strange is that Buffett always makes sure to emphasize the importance of these figures, calling them central to estimates of Berkshire's value and promising to update the results regularly. Meanwhile book value figures, long ago sinking into obsolescence with Berkshire, and acknowledged as being so by Buffett, maintains its position right at the start of every annual report. The odd result is a continued focus on figures of increasingly limited use, and sporadic coverage of figures much more useful.

Readers may note that in 2000 and 2009, when the intrinsic value discussions stopped being highlighted, were particularly down years for Berkshire, perhaps leading one to wonder if 2016 was particularly problematic. This isn't the case. While there were problems with Burlington Northern Santa Fe, largely the result of structural changes in coal as well as low oil production and pipeline displacement, the inclusion of Precision Castparts was a significant benefit. In addition the market value of equity securities received a significant boost thanks to gains in such holdings as Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

I'd wager that in the future the intrinsic value discussion will appear once again. Meanwhile, with some digging through Berkshire's reports, the figures are easy enough to compile on your own. Here is an up to date chart:

Year Per-Share Investments Per-Share Pre-Tax Earnings 2010 $94,730 $5,926 2011 $98,366 $6,990 2012 $113,786 $8,085 2013 $129,253 $9,116 2014 $140,123 $10,847 2015 $159,794 $11,186 2016 $168,509 $11,450

If insurance underwriting income per-share($1,118 in 2015, $1,296 in 2016) is included, as Buffett began in 2015, per-share pre-tax earnings would be $12,364 in 2015 and $12,746 in 2016. A very simple valuation method is to use a multiple of per-share earnings, which is then added to per-share investments. Using a conservative 10X, intrinsic value would be $295,969. Or around 19% over where shares currently trade.

It's also important to remember that no particularly set or amount of statistics will tell the whole story. For example, a particularly important area with Berkshire is having relatively young and capable managers for the inevitable succession that will need to occur once Buffett, along with Charlie Munger, are no longer with Berkshire.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.