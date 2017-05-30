Emotions Are Running High On Bank Of America, But Can The Stock Break Out?

First lesson in business is don't get emotional about stocks - it clouds your judgement.

- Gordon Gekko, "Wall Street"

Reading the comments after SA Contributors' articles often provides a keen insight into the general direction of thinking with regards to the merits of a particular stock or investing idea. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) seems to evoke a great deal of emotion from the SA community. In the past few weeks alone, there are at least seven articles on SA favorable to BAC and three unfavorable articles. I try to approach each investment decision without any emotion, relying instead on the data and the analysis. My analysis shows me that the company is fundamentally sound, but the stock's best days are behind it, at least in the short term. If you own it, fine. If you are considering buying it today, I would recommend waiting for a better entry point.

Rising short-term interest rates and increased capital returned to shareholders are the primary drivers to support the stock going forward. However, continued political uncertainty and some economic clouds should serve as a damper on overall market enthusiasm. Valuation, though, is critical to any investment decision, and I believe that BAC is priced appropriately. I do not think investors will be rewarded with market or above-market returns at this price point. Buying the dips continues to be the best bet.

BAC has come a long way since the depths of the financial crisis. Net revenues rose steadily from 2005 until reaching a peak of $120 billion in 2009. Driven by investment management, investment banking and trading profits, the company was a powerhouse on Wall Street and Main Street - and then the financial crisis hit. Non-interest revenues have declined in every reported segment since that time, with the exception of investment and brokerage services, which has increased just 7%. Card income, service charges and trading are all down significantly, meaning 30% or more, since the company's peak. Over the past five years, total non-interest revenues have decreased 2.7% annually, and 2016 was no exception, with revenues down 3.2% from 2015.

Net interest income shows a similar picture. Interest income is 32% lower than its highest point in 2010, and we can thank the global central banks for that as they have kept interest rates at historic lows for the past eight years. Conversely, interest expense is 58% lower than the peak, again due to lower interest rates which the company adroitly passes on to savers. Remarkably, the company's interest rate spread is only about 75 basis points lower today than it was in 2008. The company has done a terrific job minimizing the damage to net interest income despite the most challenging interest rate environment in history. Overall, total net revenues are 30% lower than they were in 2009, and have declined 2.2% annually over the past five years. It should be noted that the company managed to eke out a small increase in 2016, with net revenues rising 0.9% over 2015's levels. So far in 2017, Q1 net revenues were higher than Q1 2016 by about 7%, which is obviously a favorable sign.

BAC Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Looking at the company's expenses, we can see that management has done an exceptional job controlling expenses, particularly compensation expense. Compensation expense is lower by 14% since it peaked in 2011. The compensation expense ratio has also improved, down to 0.38 in 2016, compared to the high of 0.43 in 2012. Management has reduced headcount by about 28% since the financial crisis, as branch closures and automation have reduced the need to maintain headcount in many areas. Compensation expense per employee has increased about 3% annually over the past five years. However, revenue per employee has increased about 4% annually over this same period, illustrating increased productivity.

Total operating expenses are 34% lower than at their peak in 2010. The company's efficiency ratio was bouncing around at the early part of the decade between 0.75 and 0.85. But, it has improved recently, ending 2016 with a ratio of 0.66, the best since 2009.

It should be noted that the provision for loan losses has improved significantly since the financial crisis. In 2009, the company reported over $48 billion in provisions for loan losses, which was 41% of net revenues. By 2014, that number was down to $2.2 billion, or less than 3% of net revenues. Investors should be aware that it has increased each of the past two years, to $3.6 billion, or 4.3% of net revenues in 2016.

Investors have to look all the way back to 2006 to see the high water mark for pre-tax income and net income. That year, the company posted $32 billion and $21 billion, respectively. After that, pre-tax income declined each of the next five years to a $230 million loss in 2011. The low point of net income was a year earlier, when the company posted a net loss of $2.2 billion. Since then, though, BAC has generated solid pre-tax and net income results. Net income increased 13% in 2016 to $17.9 billion, and diluted EPS increased 14.5%, aided by the repurchase of over 300 million common shares.

BAC Operating Income (Annual) data by YCharts

Overall, the company's results of operations have shown dramatic improvement since the financial crisis nearly destroyed the bank. Top line revenue growth has certainly been a struggle, but 2016 showed some signs of improvement. The expense picture is much improved, and the bottom line profits have really taken off in recent years, culminating in 13% growth in net income in 2016.

The balance sheet has also shown notable strengthening. Ten years ago, the company had $1.5 trillion in total assets, comprised heavily of loans. Since then, assets have increased 4% annually to over $2.2 trillion at the end of 2016. Loans remain the largest component of total assets, but are now about 40% of the total. Debt securities, which are mostly mortgage-backed securities and US Treasuries and Agencies, are the next largest component of total assets, and debt securities have increased from about 12% of total assets at the end of 2007 to almost 20% of total assets at the end of 2016. BAC has seen enormous growth in deposits, which have increased at over 6% annually over the past ten years to about 58% of total assets. Finally, long-term debt has increased about 4% annually over the past decade. Total liabilities as a percentage of total assets has not changed too much, decreasing from a high of 91% pre-crisis to about 88% at the end of 2016. Consequently, total equity has increased from about 8% to 9% pre-crisis to over 12% at the end of 2016.

BAC Total Assets (Annual) data by YCharts

It is a challenge to increase the capital of a company with over $2 trillion in total assets. Nevertheless, common equity has more than doubled from about $100 billion at the end of 2005 to $242 billion at the end of 2016. The capital structure leverage ratio has decreased from over 12x in 2008 to 9x in 2016. As evidence of the improving capital reserves, the bank has been approved for increased stock repurchases and dividends. In fact, the declared dividend increased 25% in 2016, and the company added an additional $1.8 billion of share repurchases this year, on top of the already approved $5 billion repurchase plan. The 2017 CCAR will be announced late in June, and it is expected that the company will continue to increase its share repurchases and dividends.

Bank of America's balance sheet is much improved since the financial crisis. Strong deposit growth has led to an increase in loans to generate interest income and securities to manage liquidity and risk. The company has strengthened its capital position via the issuance of preferred and common equity.

Investors should be aware that the potential for losses in BAC is fairly high. We can look at the historic charts to see the magnitude of losses that investors have endured at various times while holding BAC during times of crisis. In 1998, the stock dropped about 50% during the Long-Term Capital episode.

BAC data by YCharts

After the dot-com bubble burst, the stock dropped again by about 50%.

BAC data by YCharts

Following 9/11, the stock dropped by 30%.

BAC data by YCharts

Finally, investors who held the stock from late 2007 to early 2009 saw about 95% of their investment evaporate!

BAC data by YCharts

In each of these situations, the stock recovered to move on to new highs. The point is that banks are at the center of the economy, and when the economy falters, bank stocks suffer badly.

BAC hit a recent low of about $11 in February, 2016 as fears of rising interest rates and a vote for Brexit took hold. The stock closed at $17 on the eve of Election Day, and quickly increased 47% to over $25 in early March of this year on the hopes of regulatory and tax reform from the Republican Congress and President Trump. At its current price of $23.21, investors have been rewarded with a 111% return, before dividends since the February low. But at the current level, the stock is back to where it was in November of 2008.

BAC data by YCharts

At the current price, the stock is trading at 14.7x LTM earnings and 0.96x book value. The P/E ratio is slightly below its five year average, but the P/B ratio is slightly above the five year average. Compared to its peers, it is trading at a slight premium based on the P/E ratio, but at a slight discount on P/B. My present value models all show an intrinsic value well below the current market price, likely providing a floor in the case of a prolonged bear market.

BAC PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

It is evident that Bank of America is a much stronger company than it was even five years ago. The stock gains of late reflect the improvements made at the company and its prospects for future growth. I do believe the company can continue to generate positive earnings growth going forward, especially if interest rates continue to rise, albeit slowly. Investors should be aware of the clouds on the macro-economic horizon, with auto sales slowing and recent retail sales lower than expected.

Additionally, it is becoming clear that any meaningful regulatory or tax reform is likely going to be delayed because of the current investigations of the Trump administration. Investors have to consider the ramifications of these political developments. For the weeks and months following the election, much was made of the market rallying due to enthusiasm for Trump's agenda. BAC rallied 47% over a very short period of time, and the P/E went from 12x to 17x and the P/B went from about 0.7x to over 1x, the highest in the last five years. Surely, it has pulled back some, including a 6% single day drop on the day it was revealed that President Trump allegedly asked former FBI Director James Comey to drop the Flynn investigation.

BAC data by YCharts

It is safe to say that investors were worried that the Trump agenda is not exactly a risk-free trade. At times, political risks are low; however, I think many would agree that the political risks both here and abroad have risen in recent months. Do not misinterpret my analysis as a political hit-piece; I am merely explaining that investors have to consider the political risks and regulatory prospects as part of the investment decision making process.

The bottom line is that BAC is a fundamentally sound bank with improving fundamentals. While the prospects for more stock repurchases and higher dividends is high, the stock, like many others in the sector, will have trouble breaking out. The uncertain political environment should provide some volatility in the weeks and months ahead. These would be good opportunities for new investors to get into BAC at discounted prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.