ISM Outlook - U.S. Economy To Accelerate Further?

Most of my readers know that I am a big fan of the US ISM manufacturing index. This index tells us where the US economy and the stock market are headed.

That's why I decided a while ago that I would include regional manufacturing indices in my research as well. These regional numbers are surveys that are published throughout the month. At the end of every month, 'I' have the data of five regional surveys that can be used to get a less volatile and reliable outlook of the following survey components:

Current business situation (comparable to the ISM index)

Shipments (not included in the ISM survey but very interesting)

New orders

Employment

Future capital expenditures

Especially capital expenditures are key when it comes to predicting business trends/cycles.

So, let's move over to the numbers of the month of May 2017.

Current business activities printed their worst month since the start of 2017. The index dropped 1.4 points to 12.8, which is 0.4 points above the December of 2016 print.

Based on this, I could expect to see an ISM index close to 55. However, I am not very sure whether we are going to see this number indeed. Both the Empire State and Richmond index erased all gains and indicated contraction(!). All other indices came in rather strong. I have never seen anything like it.

Shipments also hit the lowest level of 2017 after dropping about 5 points since the multi-year high set in March of this very year. This indicates about 5% non-defense capital goods shipments growth. Which is a very good coincident indicator.

New orders had a rather large drop (6.4 points) in May, This indicates new orders at about 60 points. A rather strong level considered that these levels are common in years of growth acceleration.

Employment also dropped, but is still fully backing about 200K new jobs in May. We will find out on the 2nd of June.

Last but not least: capital expenditures. This is the only part that went up in May (25.6 vs. 25.4 in April). The growth trend remains strong. There is no sign of growth slowing at this point.

Conclusion

The US economy is clearly not in an growth acceleration period. Growth is settling at above-average levels like we saw in 2013-2014. However, it is important that we finally get some coincident numbers up like durable goods. For now, I expect to see an ISM index of 55 points. The official expectations are at 54.6.

I will cover the ISM report in full detail either on my website or on SeekingAlpha.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a completely different opinion. You can also send me a direct message or tweet me @LeoNelissen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.