Foot Locker's Shares Are On Sale

Shares are priced to appeal to both value investors and to dividend growth investors.

Foot Locker has excellent metrics and they are trending in the right direction.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is a mall-based retailer of athletic footwear and apparel. Recently, Foot Locker announced that it missed earnings by two cents. That two-cent miss caused the stock to drop 16%. This article will cover why I think that Foot Locker offers both value investors and dividend growth investors an opportunity to buy shares of a quality retailer on sale.

Foot Locker earned $1.36 for the first quarter but Wall Street analysts were expecting $1.38. Same-store sales increased 0.5% versus Wall Street expectations of 1.5%. Missing those expectations has put Foot Locker shares on sale. See Chart 1 below.

Chart 1 - Foot Locker Weekly Chart

Foot Locker uses an omni-channel approach to selling its goods. It has over 3,300 stores in 23 countries. Additionally, it has a direct-to-consumer segment that operates several websites and sells through catalogs. The fact that most of its stores are associated with mall retailing contributed to the stock's decline, in my opinion.

When I look at the common metrics I view when considering an investment in a company, I like what I see. Foot Locker is profitable, has growing revenues, growing free cash flow, a low payout ratio, excellent returns on assets and equity, and lastly its shares outstanding have decreased. See Table 1 for recent metrics.

Table 1 - Foot Locker 5-Year Metrics

Source

To me, there is nothing not to like in Table 1. Foot Locker shows to be a well-run retailer with all of its key metrics trending in the right direction.

While same-store sales were disappointing, Foot Locker's management did say they were negatively affected by a stronger dollar and by delayed tax refunds to US consumers. The stronger dollar affects Foot Locker's international operations. Delayed tax refunds may just be an excuse, but I don't see consumers all of a sudden deciding they will not be buying athletic footwear and apparel the rest of the year. Foot Locker's management believes that the company will have double-digit earnings growth and mid-single digit same-store sales growth for the rest of FY 2017.

When it comes to returning money to its shareholders Foot Locker has a new 3-year, $1.2B share repurchase plan replacing its previous $1B plan. The company will continue to invest in its stores and its direct-to-consumer business segment. Its free cash flow provides plenty of opportunity to increase its dividend as well.

The risks to investing in Foot Locker is that mall-based retailers will see declining foot traffic that will adversely affect their revenues. Additional risks include price competition from other retailers and Nike (NYSE:NKE) - Foot Locker's primary supplier -using its supplier power to demand higher prices, thereby cutting into Foot Locker's margins.

All in all, I like the idea of buying Foot Locker's shares at this price. An investor at current prices is buying a solid retailer, with outstanding metrics, with a margin of safety. Foot Locker should appeal to both the value investor and the dividend growth investor at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long NKE