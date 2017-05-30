AMD's Assault On Intel Is Barely Noticeable

Thesis

I recently read an article touting AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) superior product, so superior, that it is about to steal a substantial amount of market share from Intel, halving Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) operating profits in the next two years. In this analysis, I presuppose that AMD does indeed possess a product so superior, but argue that it will not result in huge market share gain. The reason for this is that companies face basic financial realities like working capital constraints and a limited borrowing base.

Introduction

INTC will likely retain more than half its current market share. To read the full article arguing INTC's demise, read: "Intel may lose half of its market capitalization." Intuitively, this statement comes across as possibly hyperbolic. After investigating the underlying assumptions needed to suppose that claim, I'm quite confident that it is, in fact, extremely unlikely.

There are a couple ways to deduce whether this statement is likely to come true or not without actually understanding much of the underlying technology, as I presume most readers are no experts on chip manufacturing. Luckily, one doesn't need to be.

The crux of the argument is that AMD will steal at least 10% CCG market share and 20% DCG market share in the next two years resulting in a 34% operating income decline. I say at least since this is the author's optimistic scenario. The pessimistic scenario is a 20% CCG loss combined with a 30% DCG market share loss resulting in an operating income decline of 59%.

Some interesting assumptions arise from these projections:

1) Intel will not be able to compete

2) AMD will have the financial capacity to fund the ramp up

3) AMD will grow its revenue by roughly 200% within two years even though the company has guided for a 12% growth this year

4) AMD's management is not guiding accurately for whatever reason

Let's grant assumption one for a minute and assume that Intel will not be able to compete. After all, what fun would it be to attack the biggest assumption on which the theory is based? Although, I would like to state that, of course, intuitively one can sense that this is probably inaccurate.

In any case, let's move ahead to number 2.

AMD's financial firepower

A 20% CCG loss and 30% DCG loss would result in a $11.8 billion revenue loss for Intel and a $4.4 billion loss in operating income. The author explicitly states that AMD will be the sole cause for this loss. In other words, we can almost transfer $11.8 billion revenue from INTC to AMD. I say almost because we have to adjust for AMD's likely lower price point. Let's say that AMD gains this market share at a 32% lower price. This means that AMD's revenue will increase its revenue by $8 billion, while its current revenue stands at $4.2 billion. In other words, AMD will roughly triple its revenue in two years. Remember, we're supposing that the market share transfer is realistic.

The other question is, does AMD actually have enough money to do this? After all, selling products requires additional expenditure in COGS and SG&A. Recognizing this is important because these expenditures are incurred before revenue is recognized. We can figure out how much money AMD needs by looking at its working capital and cash conversion cycle. The cash conversion cycle answers the question: How many days does it take a company to pay for and generate cash from the sales of its inventory?"

Basically, it allows a company to recycle previously used cash while preferably adding more cash to be used. A short cash conversion cycle (CCC) is typically considered positive, while a negative CCC is even better but rare. AMD's cash conversion cycle is 77 days. In other words, it takes AMD 77 days to buy inventory and make chips, market them and collect the cash. This, in turn, means that the company can "recycle" one dollar roughly five (4.8) times a year, which means that funding their current working capital requires about $900 million which enables the company to generate about $4.2 billion in revenue. The company currently has a surplus of about $1.1 billion in working capital of which roughly $950 million is cash.

Lastly, we assume that ramping to triple the amount of revenue will not result in any growing pains and that this can be done with the CCC remaining at current levels. We can now conclude that AMD would need about $1.8 billion to fund this ramp up. Put differently, AMD is about $800 million short. The story is a tad bit more nuanced than that. AMD wants to maintain a minimum cash level of $600 million.



Source: Company presentation

This means that the company would need an additional $1.5 billion to fund this master plan. This number could be significantly less, but the company approximately breaks even on free cash flow - and will do so for the foreseeable future - so it is not adding cash to its balance sheet.

Why not just borrow?

I can imagine this to be the first reaction to reading "AMD is about $800 million short." True, in the grand scheme of things, $800 million doesn't sound like a lot. The more important question, is $800 million a lot of money relative to AMD's capital structure and earnings power?

AMD has three notes outstanding:

6.75% Senior unsecured notes due 2019, $600 million

7.50% Senior unsecured notes due 2022, $500 million

7.00% senior unsecured notes due 2024, $400 million

-

Total net carrying amount: $1.4 billion

All of AMD's debt is unsecured which indicates that AMD could perhaps borrow an additional $800 million or so. I also note that the company will need to refinance $600 million in debt due in 2019 March, which could perhaps complicate the market share takeover a bit. But is AMD even willing to take on more debt? From analyst day:

"We are focused on the debt load, we want to continue to reduce the debt, bringing down the debt, lowering the interest expense is a big goal for us over the next couple of years."

and…

" Like I said earlier, the debt load on the balance sheet had $1.7 billion plus is still too high."



In other words, AMD's executive is not willing to borrow any additional funds. Another solution would be to issue equity. Well, $1.5 billion is about 15% of its current market cap, and while I have no doubt that AMD investors would subscribe, it would still push the share price down significantly so this seems very unlikely.

Disagreeing with management

Some might disagree that AMD will continue to break even in terms of free cash flow. Let's consider the facts. AMD has clearly stated in its recent quarter that its long-term gross margin goal is 40%. In other words, COGS are supposed to be about 60% of revenue. The author disagrees:

"Another key factor that many analysts miss is the fact that AMD's cost structure for the x86 processor appears to be superior to that of Intel (see image below). With both Intel and AMD at the 14 nm process node, the die size of Zen is smaller than Intel's equivalent - indicating a likely lower cost structure."

How much lower the cost structure will be is something readers are left guessing. If only we could consult someone with in-depth knowledge about the company's products and cost structure. For example, it would be really nice if we could consult management.

Luckily, John William Pitzer, an analyst at Credit Suisse, already asked this question for us in the most recent earnings transcript:

"But to the extent that your old gross margin target was sort of 36% to 40%, I'm just kind of curious. To what extent can you get to that 38% midpoint just by moving your current market share mix towards Ryzen?"

Lisa T. Su, CEO, replies:

"So the long-term guidance, 36% to 40%, I think we have multiple ways of getting there. "

and…

"it is not anticipating that we gain a significant amount of share over our historical numbers."

AMD might have a lower cost structure but it is definitely not resulting in a better gross margin. Of course, one could argue that they are simply pricing their products far too low. Which would spawn a curiosity regarding why they would need to compete on price since their offering is vastly superior. In any case, lower cost structure or not, low gross margins will remain.

Please, note the keyword "long-term guidance" here.

We can further investigate what is implied by long-term guidance by visiting the analyst day transcript:

"So from what we see today and the strength of our products in 2017 and 2018, our expectation now is that in 2018 our gross margins will be in the low-end of our previously guided long-term range, so greater than 36% in terms of growth really on the strength of those premium products."

In other words, management is expecting gross margins to be around 38% in 2018. This doesn't imply a superior cost structure at all.

Lisa T. Su further clarifies:

"again long-term we're defining as 2020"

and…

"We believe that the margin range for our company will be somewhere between 40% to 44%."

So the long-term - 2020 - margin is expected to about 40% to 44%. INTC has much higher gross margins than this.

In any case, a 40% gross margin would still result in a break even-ish free cash flow.

How much will AMD damage Intel?

Well, not that much really. If we assume that all of AMD's 12% revenue guidance is as a result of market share taken from Intel, it's going to cost the company $1 billion in revenue in 2017. For the second year, I assume a 20% growth rate. Using the author's own figures of 50% operating income, the reduction would be $735 million, or 6% of INTC's current operating income.

There is no doubt that this is not a good development for INTC, but it is nowhere near as severe as has been propagated by some.

Final thoughts

So, in summary, even if AMD did actually have an extremely superior product, it would not be able to cut INTC's operating income in half. Over time, perhaps, but to steal such an enormous amount of value in two years requires a sizeable war chest, which AMD does not possess. This analysis highlights the difference between story investments and financial reality. How good a product or service may be, it still needs financial firepower to execute. And, sometimes, acquiring the needed firepower is not easy. AMD's financial limitations are giving Intel some room to breathe. Simply putting some numbers in a spreadsheet doesn't cut in the real world.