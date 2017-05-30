PepsiCo: Vita Coco And Valuation

One of our favorite holdings, PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), is in talks about potentially acquiring All Market Inc., the owner of Vita Coco. Vita Coco is the top selling brand of coconut water on the market. This investment makes a lot of sense, as PepsiCo under CEO Indra Nooyi, has been shifting the company's product portfolio away from just junk food and gearing it more towards the health conscious consumer.

It was recently reported that PepsiCo is looking to purchase Vita Coco for less than $1 billion. All Market's owners are looking to sell the company for $1 billion. Negotiations have started, but the acquisition is not yet a sure thing.

Vita Coco, was founded back in 2004 by two friends in New York. The brand now dominates a 26% share of the coconut water market, worth $2.5 billion. Ziko, the Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) owned brand is the second strongest brand. The coconut water market is expected to reach $5 billion by 2022 and is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22%.

PepsiCo generated about $7.4 billion in free cash in 2016, and has a strong track record for remaining free cash flow positive year after year. FCF as % of sales has remained greater than 10% since 2013.

PepsiCo has the free cash and flexibility to acquire a All Market without making a major dent in the company's cash position. Acquiring Vita Coco would instantly give the company yet another brand that in a matter of years will bring in $1 billion in revenue. PepsiCo currently has 22, $1 billion brands and brings in over $63 billion in revenue annually.

Our Take:

PepsiCo has had a great start to 2017, with its share price up over 12% thus far. PepsiCo is the type of wide moat non-cyclical investment everyone needs in their portfolio.

PepsiCo continues to improve productivity, as evidenced by its operating margins improving by nearly 230 basis points year over year. PepsiCo also continues its stellar track record of return on invested capital, it currently stands at nearly 16%.

Even though we continue to see PepsiCo as a stellar investment, one has to consider its current share price. We loved PepsiCo as an investment when it was around $100 per share, however we see the company fairly valued at $116 per share which represents a 2017 P/E ratio of 23.

The share price is trading higher than $117 and if you look at the 5-year chart, PepsiCo is too extended to add here. As a long term PepsiCo shareholder, a good entry is to try to add at the 50-week moving average or below it. If you look at the chart, PepsiCo does not trade around the 50-week moving often, and every time it has, it has represented an outstanding entry. We remain long PepsiCo and like the value and revenue growth Vita Coco could bring to the table.

