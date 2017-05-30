This May Be The Start Of Abbott Laboratories' Upside Trajectory For 2017

Abbott Laboratories succeeded in reducing acquisition price for Alere, which is more in line with current market conditions.

The company expects to benefit from impending overhaul of regulatory framework in China in nutritional segment beyond 2017.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is one of those few companies which managed to surpass both analyst expectations as well as their own guidance in EPS performance in 1Q 2017. And yet, the company,has continued with its conservative guidance for 2017.

With a market capitalization of around $75.5 billion and annual revenues close to $20.8 billion, Abbott Laboratories seems to be coming out of the shadows of its complicated acquisition in 2017. I believe this company is considerably undervalued as compared to its peers and hence a solid buy opportunity for investors. In this article, I will explain my thesis for favoring Abbott Laboratories as investment option in 2017 in greater detail.

Abbott Laboratories is banking on core laboratory and point of care segments as major drivers for future growth

While molecular diagnostics has been on a slow growth trend due to planned scale down of the company in all testing areas except in infectious diseases, both core laboratory and point of care diagnostics have been witnessing a robust rise in demand. With the launch of new Alinity instruments for immunoassay, clinical chemistry, blood screening and point-of-care, this trend will definitely continue in 2017. In late 2017, Abbott Laboratories plans to launch alinity instruments for hematology and molecular diagnostics in Europe, while the same are scheduled to enter USA in 2018. This may prove to be a much needed boost to the company's molecular diagnostics segment in future years.

St.Jude Medical has catapulted Abbott Laboratories to a leadership position in medical devices segment

Announced on April 28, 2016, Abbott Laboratories' acquisition of St.Jude Medical is seen as a fast track way for the combined company to reach a leading position in every area of the $30 billion worth cardiovascular market. The acquisition has added to both Abbott's existing portfolio as well as research pipeline and can make the combined company a dominant medical device player in other three areas such as vision care, neuro-modulation, and diabetes care. The deal is also set to strengthen Abbott laboratories position in medical devices segment in 100 countries in the world. Including revenue expansion opportunities as well as cost benefits, acquisition of St.Jude is expected to result in pre-tax synergies close to $500 million by year 2020.

While synergies of the Abbott - St.Jude Medical deal are fairly obvious, the main question is about the timelines by which they will be materialized.

In April 2017, Abbott Laboratories was issued a warning letter with reference to faulty devices manufactured by St.Jude Medical at its Sylmar facility. While FDA has currently continued with the review of a new MRI compatible implantable cardioverter-defibrillator or ICD manufactured at this site, it definitely increases uncertainty related to the device's approval.

Abbott Laboratories considers this problem to be manageable. The company believes that its expertise in GMP may help satisfactorily address FDA's concerns.

Despite reduced acquisition price, uncertainty related to Alere business continues to haunt Abbott Laboratories

Alere has definitely added a robust point-of-care testing portfolio, a very attractive segment in the in vitro diagnostics segment, in Abbott's kitty.

However, till date, Alere has caused loads of buyer's remorse to Abbott Laboratories. Since the announcement of the deal on February 01, 2016, things took a very ugly turn. In its 1Q 2016 earnings conference, Abbott first lamented about Alere failing to publish its 10-K results for the previous year. The situation continued in 2Q 2016 and was only remedied in 3Q 2016.

In March 2016, U.S. Department of Justice or DOJ issued a grand jury subpoena to Alere, questioning the company about its sales practices Asia, Latin America, Africa, as well as certain matters that fell in the ambit of U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

In July 2016, Alere received another subpoena from U.S. DOJ, this time, seeking records for the company's Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare billings related to patients tested at company's Austin, Texas pain management laboratory, all the way back to year 2010. Further, there were also some permanent device recalls for Alere due to faulty results.

November 2016 bought in more bad news. Alere lost Medicare reimbursement status for the diabetes division of its subsidiary, Arriva Medical, on charges that it had claimed compensation for 211 deceased people.

Abbott Laboratories considered these adverse developments to be material and sought to terminate the purchase agreement by offering penalty of around $30 million to $50 million. Alere, however, refused to budge and continued with its claim that Abbott should complete this transaction. Hence, in 2016, both the companies were locked in a legal battle over this issue.

However, on April 14, 2017, both companies amended their original acquisition agreement and hence conclusively ended the litigation. While the new acquisition price has been reduced by around $500 million to $5.3 billion, it does not imply that problems with Alere have vanished.

Abbott will still have to bear the brunt of litigations, investigations, and product recalls related to Alere. These problems will definitely affect the combined company's profitability, at least in the short term.

Despite regulatory uncertainty in China, Abbott Laboratories is confident of regaining growth for its nutritional segment beyond 2018.

Multiple competitors and subsequent oversupply in pediatric nutrition segment in China has been a major emerging market challenge for Abbott Laboratories since 2016. However, with new food safety laws expected to be implemented by end of 2017, Abbott is confident of recapturing its market share due to flexible and extensive supply chain and manufacturing network. The company has also realized importance of digital distribution channels and is making a conscious effort to shift to them from traditional modern sales channel, historically considered to be the company's strong area.

I consider Abbott Laboratories to be an undervalued asset

Abbott Laboratories is currently trading at EV/Sales LTM multiple of around 4.07x, slightly lower than the median multiple which is around 4.13x. The forecasted average three year revenue growth rate for the peer group is around 4.0% and the median EBIT margin is 23.1%. Abbott Laboratories is expected to grow its revenues at 12.0% in the next three years on CAGR basis and has a forecasted three year average EBIT margin of around 22.0%.

If we run a regression with forecasted EBIT margins on independent axis and EV/Sales LTM on dependent axis, Abbott Laboratories' risk adjusted EV/Sales multiple comes to be around 4.04x. However, if the regression line is shifted to the right to account for the company's much higher than average forecasted revenue growth rate, the EV/Sales multiple needs to be in the range of 4.4x to 4.5x. Based on these values, Abbott Laboratories' risk adjusted market capitalization comes to around $ 86.8 billion to $89.0 billion. The number of outstanding shares forAbbott Laboratories is around 1.73 billion. Hence, the company's risk-adjusted target share price should be in the range of $50.1 to $51.5, which will be a return over current share price of around 14.6% to 17.7%. Hence, retail investors can consider adding this stock to their portfolio in 2017.

