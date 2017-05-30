Splunk: One Alarming Number

The stock still remains on the top end of the sector related stock valuations.

Decelerating revenue growth and an alarming increase in share counts is holding back the stock.

After about four months since last writing about Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), the stock is right back in the channel from the last three years. The big data analytics company is worth an incredible $8.9 billion highlighting the problem for years now.

After FQ1 earnings, the stock dipped back down to $62. Will Splunk finally breakout above the current lid on the stock?

Splunk allows companies to harness unstructured data and use it to make real time decisions that covers operations from IT to application delivery to cybersecurity compliance. The software provided by the company allows customers to use business analytics and machine learning. For these reasons, the market has constantly provided the stock rich valuations.

The data analytics company again beat analyst estimates for the quarter. Splunk has basically done this since going public back in 2012.

My investment thesis though has focused on a consistent richly valued stock. Despite the revenue growth rate that historically topped 40%, as mentioned in the opening the stock has traded flat for years now.

Slower forecasted revenue growth that will dip to about 26% for the year isn't helping. Still, the stock isn't seeing much traction despite consistently churning out fast growth due in part to this nugget in the earnings call.

According to CFO Dave Conte, the share count is expected to see fast growth on a quarterly basis:

...you should use a fully diluted share count of approximately 143 million shares in Q2 and increasing that about 2 million shares per quarter thereafter.

Splunk reported a diluted share count of 139 million to end FY17 so the 2 million additional share count per quarter is an ongoing drag to results. Adding 8 million shares this fiscal year is a 5.8% drag on every financial metric.

SPLK Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

This chart appears to capture more of the GAAP share counts that don't fully count outstanding stock options. Regardless, the chart accurately reflects the trend. Using a roughly 100 million share count starting 2013, the share count has surged 40% and is on a pace for nearly 50% growth by the end of the year.

The impact is much more meaningful as the revenue growth rate decelerates. In essence, the forecasted 26% revenue growth rate for FY18 only amounts to roughly 19.5% per share growth when accounting for the share count surge.

When considering that revenue growth per share dips below 20% this year, investors aren't buying an exceptionally fast growing stock anymore. Compared to some industry stocks like New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) and Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA), Splunk still remains an expensive stock trading at 7.2x forward sales estimates.

SPLK PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The key investor takeaway is that per share growth isn't what one might expect just looking at the headlines. The alarming share count growth has played a huge impact in the lack of stock gains for Splunk and appears set to cause more problems going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.