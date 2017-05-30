Chicago Bridge & Iron: Reviewing The Risks

Following weaker than expected Q1 results, Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) management lowered EPS guidance to $3.50-4.00 given cost overruns at 2-3 projects. Additionally, top-line guidance was reduced given a smaller market opportunity relative to the last two years, in addition to overall "sluggishness" in core end markets. This updated backlog and revenue target reflects one of our previous bear-case scenarios of $9.5-10.5 billion.

More troubling, the recent stock sell-off also appears to be on the back of extended leverage ratios and possible convenant breaches to come over the next few quarters. Naturally this scenario should scare off investors, and at the very least, keep fresh capital at bay. However, we believe that this sell-off actually presents special situation investors with an interesting opportunity.

CS Divestment

Currently investors are very concerned about leverage, leaving little room for any further operational missteps:

CBI Debt To Capital (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Management stated however that they intend to sell their Capital Services segment for approximately $775 million. While some might argue this was a rash decision as it is a reliable and recurring cash flow stream, it's unfortunately necessary given the currently stressed capital structure. This inflow will help reduce the debt burden of $2.4 billion to less than $1.7 billion. Additionally, we are still firmly against the meager dividend payout of $0.24 annually.

Westinghouse Appeal

Westinghouse recently filed for bankruptcy restructuring and is in pursuit of $2 billion from CBI. While we've read that CBI provided an estimate closer to $300-400 million being an appropriate, we can't support that claim at face value. Currently, court proceeds are still in progress, and it's rumored that court hearings and a settlement will be reached by year end.

Assuming a possible arbitration, our ball park estimate falls between $500mm to $1 billion. All that said, if CBI is required to pay out of pocket, CBI will provide payments overtime; which could help avoid a technical default within existing covenants.

Core Markets

It's the first time in over two years that CBI finally booked more projects than it burned. In our last report back in September, we forecasted that core markets would begin stabilizing: "Despite there were aggregate delays across a variety of geographies, particularly in emerging markets, we can see that these opportunities should remain strong over the long term." Well two-three quarters later, here we are.

Most investors are disappointed with the, once again, reduced revenue guidance. Although we suspect that the "backlog bottom" has been reached. To substantiate this claim, both crude oil and natural gas prices have clearly stabilized relative to 1 and 2 year comparisons. As of Q1, the book-burn ratio was 1.4x, and we suspect that it will remain over 1x and thus translate to more than $10 billion in annual revenue going forward.

Estimates

Here's where it gets tricky and analysts often have trouble forecasting. Given CBI contracts are both fixed and cost reimbursement, there's a lot of volatility in earnings and cash flow. Fortunately, management reduced EPS guidance and clued us in that OCF will exceed net income this year.

So what can investors expect in terms of EBITDA and levered free cash flow longer term? Although it makes sense to be accurate in terms of a forecast, we prefer to be conservative with our estimates.

Based on $10 billion in sales, we provide an EBITDA margin range of 4-6%, reasonably below historical levels:

CBI EBITDA Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Keep in mind the declines shown in 2015 and 2016 were related to nuclear cost overruns. Separately, the table we created below shows three different scenarios that expect will materialize going forward:

Of course, these forecasts are simply ball park estimates. Given near-term uncertainty, it's difficult to estimate cash flows with precision. However, we are assigning the highest probability to the middle scenario, which makes the stock look fairly attractive. We also conducted a secondary cash flow reconciliation, backing out earnings related to the capital services segment, which resulted in a 250mm-300mm FCF output.

Bottom Line

Unfortunately we were early with our buy call at $29 pps, but at $19.8, the equity appears exceedingly cheap. Management will do all it can do avoid a covenant breach. Assuming the projects mentioned on the call finish with minimal added costs, as reflected in the guide, investors should be in the clear.

At $20pps, the stock trades at a normalized FCF multiple of just 10x or less. We believe that the company has enough levers to avoid distress, even if that includes equity dilution. Overall, this current valuation, at <10x FCF, appears compelling for a discernible leader in the O&G EPC space. Thank you for reading and please comment below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CBI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.