Foot Locker: Opportunity On The Sell-Off

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) reported subpar earnings last week, sending shares plummeting 16%. First quarter EPS was $1.36, which fell short of analyst expectations of $1.38. Comparable same-store sales increased by 0.5 percent, whereas analysts expected an increase of 1.5 percent.

The earnings report appeared to confirm widespread concerns about weakness in the retail sector, which led to a sharp sell-off. However, I believe that investors both misinterpreted and overreacted to the earnings report, which I believe has created a buying opportunity. I'll explain why below.

Delayed Tax Refunds

Delayed IRS tax refunds were a reason widely cited for Foot Locker's miss, with CEO Richard Johnson mentioning that,

"While U.S. store traffic was down in the quarter, the drop was entirely driven by February which we believe was heavily influenced by the delayed tax refunds."

Given the dramatic sell-off, it appears markets interpreted this as another example of company management making excuses to justify poor performance. This is a reasonable conclusion, given that a company's management often blames poor earnings on outside factors outside of its control.

However, in this case I do believe that the delayed tax refunds were the primary reason for Foot Locker's relatively poor Q1 performance. Widespread delays have been heavily covered in the media and were cited by other retailers including Finish Line and Shoe Carnival.

Retail Weakness

One of the most widely-covered trends in the investment community has been the so-called "retail apocalypse", a trend in which the rise of online e-commerce sites such as Amazon (NYSE: AMZN) has led to multiple high-profile retail store bankruptcies and declining foot traffic in malls. Household names including Sears (NYSE: SHLD), Radioshack, and Macy's (NYSE: M) have all suffered as a result of this phenomenon.

I believe part of why Foot Locker's share price dropped so drastically post-ER is because the numbers seemed to indicate that Foot Locker was finally becoming another victim of the weakness in the retail sector. After all, the company does operate over 3000 retail stores and has a large presence in malls and other shopping centers.

However, I don't think this holds true for a number of reasons. First off, Foot Locker had been performing relatively well up until last week's drop:

Its shares have been on a sharp uptrend for the past five years and have steadily increased since June 2016, a time where many other retailers were getting pummeled. This discrepancy is important to note as if Foot Locker really was becoming another victim of retail weakness, why didn't the company start to show signs of weakness sooner? After all, retail weakness has been widely recognized since early 2016, if not earlier.

Foot Locker posted impressive numbers for Q4 2016, which marked its third-straight quarter of accelerating earnings. The fact that the company hadn't shown weakness until Q1 2017 leads me to believe that delayed tax refunds and the strong dollar were legitimate one-time reasons for its weak earnings report.

The Sportswear Industry

The sportswear industry has continued to thrive in spite of weakness in mall foot traffic and the retail sector. Several prominent sportswear companies have admittedly struggled, including Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) and Lululemon (NYSE: LULU). However, I would argue that weakness in those names have been more than offset by Adidas (OTCQX: OTCQX:ADDYY), which has been performing impressively. The company's shares have more than doubled in less than a year, and its North America sales have been on an absolute tear:

Adidas's recent outperformance is proof positive of the fact that the sportswear market in both the US and globally continues to thrive. There were some concerns that Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Under Armour's relative underperformance over the past several quarters meant that the global athletic wear market was weakening, but I believe those companies' losses have been more than offset by Adidas's gains.

Adidas's athletic footwear market share in the United States is currently at 11 percent, which is the highest it's been in a number of years. The reason why I mention Adidas is to make the point that the sportswear industry is the most competitive it's been in years: Adidas has a ton of momentum; Nike is licking its wounds that Adidas has inflicted and is sure to retaliate to maintain its dominance in the sportswear industry; Under Armour is working diligently to recover from its abysmal performance over the past few quarters; and Puma has performed impressively lately as collaborations with pop stars such as Rihanna have paid off.

This increasingly competitive atmosphere is sure to pay dividends for Foot Locker as the company sells all of the above companies' merchandise. Although this point has been made before, I decided to reiterate it here to ensure that readers are aware of just how fierce competition currently is and how this should be a positive catalyst for future share price growth.

I also do not believe that online retailers like Amazon pose a significant threat to Foot Locker. I believe shoes are a bit different than most goods in that comfort and sizing are of the utmost concern. Shoe sizes differ from manufacturer to manufacturer, and each person's personal preferences in regards to cushioning, sizing, etc. make purchasing shoes online more difficult than buying an iPad or some other product of that nature.

Valuation

Foot Locker appears valued relatively similarly to its peers, as per this industry comparison chart:

While Foot Locker does appear to have a relatively high price-sales ratio, this can be contributed to its superior operating margins and profitability relative to its peers. I would attribute this difference in profitability to robust demand for athletic apparel and footwear, which the company specializes in.

Foot Locker has also done a solid job of increasing profitability, as gross margins and net income margins have steadily increased for the past five years as per the company's 10K report. The company has also created several wholly-owned subsidiary brands such as Lady Foot Locker and Kids' Foot Locker in order to appeal to a wide consumer base, which should help the company in the long-run.

As competition in the sportswear industry intensifies, I believe product innovation and advertising efforts among the sportswear companies I mentioned to increase, which should bode well for Foot Locker. I expect sales and earnings to continue accelerating, which should lead to future share price appreciation in the long-term.

Conclusion

Fears about a retail slowdown have been overblown in Foot Locker's case, and the company should be a beneficiary of increased competition in the sportswear industry and a growing global athletic wear market.

I believe last week's sell-off was unwarranted and that there is room for future share price appreciation.

