Disney: Buy For Future China Growth

Shares of Walt Disney Corporation (NYSE:DIS) are up about 7% over the past twelve months, and I consider shares to be very attractively priced for investors with a relatively long time horizon. There's value here based on the company's ongoing history of share buybacks and (sometimes volatile) dividend increases. In addition, given the diversity of the business and the potential presented by entry into China, there's no reason why the shares should trade at a discount to the market in my view.

I outline my reasoning below by reviewing the financial history, and by forecasting the dividend going forward. In addition, I want to talk briefly about the stock's current valuation in relation to Chinese opportunities specifically. In my view, investors with a 5-10 year horizon should snap up shares at these levels.

Financial History

The financial performance of Walt Disney has been remarkably steady over the years. Both revenue and net income have in general been steadily climbing since 2011, although both dipped slightly in the first two quarters of 2017 relative to the same period in 2016. That said, earnings per share in the most recent two quarters were up, aided by the company's ongoing share buyback program. It seems to me that management is quite shareholder friendly, in light of the fact that since 2011, they have returned $32 billion to shareholders through buybacks and just over $10 billion in dividends.

Not all is perfect in the Magic Kingdom, though. Specifically, there are some risks present in regard to future obligations. Specifically, the company faces about $88 billion of total future contractual obligations, many of which are due relatively soon. Please note that I'm referring to "Total Contractual Obligations" as distinct from "debt" because "borrowings" represent a relatively smaller percentage of obligations in this case. For example, "borrowings" represent only about $27 billion of the $88 billion of total contractual obligations. Focusing only on debt would therefore be myopic and not particularly helpful.

Fully 43% of future obligations are due in more than 5 years, and 42% are due within the next five years. Thus, the level of debt and other obligations that are due relatively soon are somewhat troublesome to me. To my mind, this isn't sufficient reason to not invest, as the cash on hand seems adequate, but I will watch the level of debt here relatively closely.

Modeling The Dividend

It may come as a surprise to some of my co-authors on this site, but predicting the future is actually quite challenging. One of the ways I use to make the task easier is to engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, and focus in on the one variable that I consider to be most relevant. In this case, I want to hold all else constant, and "move the needle" on dividends.

Over the past 6 years, the dividend per share paid by Disney has grown at a CAGR of ~24%. This has been a function of dividend payments that have grown at a CAGR of 20.5% and a 14% reduction in share count since 2011. It would be irresponsible to assume that this dividend growth rate will last, so in an effort to be conservative, I'm going to assume a much slower dividend per share growth rate. I like my surprises to be pleasant ones, and if I'm too conservative in my forecast, I'm less likely to receive a nasty shock in future. That said, I don't want to be unreasonably conservative, so I will assume a dividend growth rate of 12% and 8% going forward. Given that the dividend for 2017 is set around $1.56, the first year of the forecast will actually be 2018.

When I hold all else constant and forecast Disney's dividends in this way, I infer total returns between 33-48%, depending on the growth path of dividends. I consider these to be very reasonable rates of return so I'm comfortable buying the shares based solely on the dividend growth I'm inferring. Under the most conservative of my assumptions, investors would still enjoy a CAGR of 8.5%, which I consider to be quite acceptable given the (relatively low) business risk here.

The Shares and China

In my view, the potential for the Chinese market in general and the Shanghai Park in particular has been poorly analyzed in my view. Very generally, the fact that Disney seems to enjoy the protection of the Chinese government is astonishing in my view. The Chinese government is actively supporting the venture by cracking down on counterfeiters. I have spent a fair bit of time in different parts of Asia, and this move is unprecedented. For a government to step in and actively try to stop counterfeiting is a sign that the government is serious about making the partnership a success.

In regard to the Park in Shanghai, analysts went from being wildly optimistic in their forecasts to being wildly pessimistic. For instance, their initial expectation was for park attendance in the order of 15 million visitors annually. This was a very optimistic figure in light of the fact that after many years of operations, Disney Tokyo only brings in about 16.6 million visitors annually. After only three months, analysts seem to have migrated from being massively optimistic about the Park to being massively pessimistic. By October of last year, they were starting to fret that Park attendance numbers were going to be only about 7.3 million visitors per year. Since the park has just seen its 10 millionth visitor, it seems that the trend for attendance is accelerating. 10 million visitors is still less than what analysts initially expected, but I'd argue that 15 million is too optimistic a number, and I'd point out that the rate of visitation is increasing. After the first quarter, the park was on track to generate 7.3 million annual visits. After a year, they've done 37% better than early attendance figures indicated that they would. This should be a lesson about being premature in our conclusions about how a business is doing. We should also learn to take analyst forecasts with a grain of salt. They were incorrectly optimistic, and then the switched to being incorrectly pessimistic.

Additionally, it might be challenging for investors to put the scale of this operation into some kind of context. More than 330 million people live within a three hour train or car ride from the Shanghai Park, and so expectations about 20 million annual visitors eventually don't seem that far-fetched.

Lastly, there are obviously non-park assets that generate revenue in China, and these shouldn't be understated. For example, the film "Zootopia" has proven extremely popular with Chinese consumers, and it did $235 million in box office in that country. This asset should build on the success of others like "The Dragon Club" and "The Lion King" among others.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for DIS would turn Bullish with a daily close above $108.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle Pattern, which we see as a bottoming process for the shares. From here we see the shares rising to the $114.00 over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when what see on the charts supports the fundamentals. Today we may buy DIS Call Options which will provide us with approximately 29x leverage on our LONG trade (for details on the call option, please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $106.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $114.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe DIS is a solid addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

Conclusion

Given the potential from dividend increases, and the Chinese market in particular, Disney shares don't deserve to trade at a 28% discount to the overall market in my view. Additionally, with an EV/EBIT ratio of ~12.5, the shares are trading with an implied earnings yield in the neighborhood of 8%, which I consider more than adequate for a globally diversified company like this one. In my view, investors who have a long term focus would do well to buy this growth company that is trading like a value company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DIS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.