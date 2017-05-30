Miners: Leading The Way Lower, Or A Coiled Spring?

If one believes that gold and miners are heading higher, our indicator suggests a solid preference for GDXJ over GDX.

Gold miners are lagging the price of gold, so either they are a coiled spring prepared to unleash higher, or they are signaling that gold is ready to move lower.

Introduction

We write weekly reports on the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD), SLV, and the Vaneck Gold Miner's Index (NYSEARCA: GDX). This week, we published our expectation of a continuing uptrend for both gold and silver.

In our gold miner weekly report, we focus on the relative valuations of GDX to GLD and the relative valuation of GDX to GDXJ so that readers can gain perspective on how they would like to allocate capital in this sector. To be clear, we believe that it is difficult to have a bullish view on precious metal miners without first being bullish for the metals themselves.

On May 16th, we wrote an article that explored the question: do precious metal miners lead the price of gold? Based upon price action since early 2016, we found that gold led and/or sustained the two major uptrends and the miners tended to lead the price corrections. There is no guarantee of course that these patterns will continue to hold.

GDX and GDXJ Charts

The weekly charts for GDX and GDXJ so no major changes from the prior week, although both traded in a fairly wide range. We view the major support and resistance lines to be the same as the prior week. These support and resistance levels are highlighted below with black trend lines and green (support) and red (resistance) levels. The 50 week moving average is in blue, and the 100 week simple moving average is shown in red.

GDXJ fell below, then closed above its 100 week simple moving average.

Sentiment for both GDX and GDXJ closed the week in a neutral (inconclusive and non-actionable) range.

GDX vs GLD

We have published several articles our creation of a relative value indicator for GLD to GDX. We believe that this indicator is a substantial improvement over the more widely used GDX:GLD comparison. This indicator assumes that the relative values of GLD and GDX will -- over time -- revert to a mean. We use this indicator to adjust our gold and miner allocations if the indicator shows extreme relative divergence.

We will go into more detail on this indicator on our premium service, which we are launching this week. At the end of last week, The indicator suggests that gold is slightly over-valued in comparison to the precious metal miners, which suggests to us one of two things:

Either the miners will likely rise in the near future, or Gold will likely fall in the near future.

Based upon our expectation of continued rising gold prices, we have allocated more capital to gold miners.

GDX vs GDXJ

We have also developed an indicator that measures the relative values of GDX to GDXJ. This indicator takes into account historical values of GDX and GDXJ, as well as the historical values of GLD. We assume that higher values of GLD will tend to suggest a premium for the junior miners over the larger miners.

We believe that our GDXJ-GDX indicator is a better indicator than the more commonly used GDXJ/GDX simple ratio. We covered this in detail in an earlier article.

One key assumption that we make is that GDXJ, even though it is going through an adjustment in its constituents, will perform on a relative basis similar to GDX as it has in the past. As readers will likely be aware, the GDXJ is a basked of junior miners and GDX is a basket of larger miners.

At the moment, our indicator suggests a growing preference for GDXJ over GDX. This growing preference should not be surprising since GDXJ fell in price this week, while GDX rose slightly in price.

