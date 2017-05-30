StarHub: 6% Yield Does Not Fully Compensate For Multiple Headwinds In FY18 And Beyond

Description

StarHub (OTCPK:SRHBF, OTCPK:SRHBY) is the #2 telecom operator in Singapore. The company provides mobile services (55% of LTM March 2017 revenues), pay-TV (17%), fixed broadband (10%) and enterprise network services (18%).

Our Key Concerns

StarHub is highly reliant on the Singapore telecommunications market, where the incumbents are facing multiple headwinds ahead.

Unlike Singtel (OTCPK:SGAPY), which is geographically diversified, almost all of StarHub's revenues are derived from Singapore. The Singapore telecommunications market is highly saturated, and thus, new entrants / existing players are more likely to grow their subscriber base by way of grabbing it from their competitors.

While the growth of StarHub's Enterprise Services segment (c.5% growth when comparing LTM March 2017 and FY15 revenues) is encouraging, we believe this could prove insufficient to fully counteract the headwinds faced by its other segments (which account for c.82% of LTM March 2017 revenues).

The mobile telecommunications market is expected to be disrupted in the next few years due to the entry of TPG (OTC:TPGTF) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO). In addition, the entry of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) into Singapore has clearly affected StarHub's pay-TV business. Lastly, we struggle to visualize growth drivers for Singapore broadband business, considering the stiff competition and high broadband penetration rate.

Double whammy for StarHub's mobile business in the form of TPG and MyRepublic

TPG, the 4th entrant to the Singapore mobile market, has historically adopted a price leader strategy in its home market (Australia). Hence, it will be highly likely that it focuses on low pricing to attract subscribers. This is further so considering TPG's network quality will likely be poorer than that of the incumbents. Looking at TPG's pricing execution in Australia as well as pricing strategies of other mobile telecommunication operators in Asia (e.g. Taiwan, Indonesia), we would expect the company to launch a unlimited data plan, coupled with extremely attractive pricing. Furthermore, it could choose to step up its customer acquisition efforts via aggressive mobile subsidies (similar to Thai mobile operators).

Besides the widely reported entrance of TPG, MyRepublic (a leading broadband player in Singapore with c.6% share in the fiber network market) also plans to enter the mobile market as an MVNO. MyRepublic had triggered a price war in the Singapore broadband market in 2014, which resulted in StarHub's broadband ARPU falling by c.19% in 12 months. We believe the entry of MyRepublic into the mobile market will serve to lower StarHub's mobile ARPUs further in the next few years.

In addition, MyRepublic expects more MVNOs ahead of TPG's launch. The entry of TPG could potentially incentivize incumbents to consider wholesale provision to MVNOs, which allows them to maintain/capture niche segment subscribers as wholesale revenues rather than losing it to TPG. We believe the rise in MVNOs could hasten the pace of mobile ARPU declines, and this will affect StarHub's mobile business adversely.

Decreasing pay-TV a threat to StarHub's product bundling (hubbing) strategy

Cheaper and high-quality content alternatives (e.g. Netflix) have clearly impacted StarHub's pay-TV business. From March 2015 to March 2017, its pay-TV subscribers have fallen by c.58k (c.11% of total pay-TV subscribers). Singtel's pay-TV subscribers have also fallen by c.3%. With ARPU remaining relatively constant, StarHub's LTM March 2017 pay-TV revenues have fallen by c.5% from its FY15 levels. Going forward, we believe StarHub will continue to be affected by the growing popularity of lower-priced alternatives (e.g., Netflix) and other free video streaming (both legal and illegal) websites.

We think it is likely both TPG and MyRepublic will bundle their mobile and broadband services in the future to attract subscribers. With the deteriorating attractiveness of pay-TV, StarHub could gradually lose a differentiator in its product bundling plans, and this could reduce customer stickiness in the future, affecting revenues from its other businesses. Furthermore, StarHub could reduce prices of its product bundles, and this would likely lower ARPUs.

Asymmetrical risk-reward in the highly competitive broadband market

Since the entry of MyRepublic, the Singapore broadband market has been extremely competitive. From March 2015 to March 2017, StarHub has since kept its subscribers relatively constant (-3k), while Singtel (+17k) and MyRepublic have grown their subscribers. Considering the competitive environment, we believe StarHub's ability to increase its ARPU without hurting its subscriber base is limited. Rather, the company might have to reduce its ARPU, should another round of price competition commence. However, we believe the probability of such an event is mitigated by MyRepublic's plans to grow its presence in overseas markets, as well as its entry into the mobile market. Hence, we believe StarHub's broadband market will likely remain relatively stagnant in the near term, as we do not see any growth drivers.

StarHub to choose between increasing its leverage in the near term or cut its dividends further

The company has cut its FY17 dividend by 20%, from annual dividends of S$0.20 per share in FY16 to S$0.16 in FY17E. Hence, we believe StarHub's management could take that into consideration when deciding on future dividends. That said, the firm has conceded that the spectrum auction in April 2017 had been clearly factored into its cash flows plans, and it would not commit to dividend sustainability beyond FY17.

StarHub had bid aggressively in the April 2017 spectrum auction (c. S$350m for 60MHz of spectrum versus estimated bidding of c.$1xxm). The 700MHz and 2.5GHz spectrum was awarded at S$94m/lot and S$11.9m/lot respectively, significantly higher than the S$20m/lot and S$3m/lot reserve price. Of the S$350m cost, S$68m will be payable in FY17, while S$282m will be payable in FY18.

With headwinds facing its mobile, broadband and pay-TV businesses in the near term, coupled with the S$350m spectrum bill in 2017 and 2018, StarHub has to decide between cutting dividends for FY18 and leveraging up further to maintain a constant dividend payout. The former would likely affect its share price adversely, while the latter could potentially affect StarHub's longer-term dividend sustainability, as it would imply higher cash interests from a growing debt load.

Factors that could partially offset headwinds faced by StarHub

Growing enterprise network services segment

StarHub's enterprise network services LTM March 2017 revenues have grown c.5% (compared to FY15 revenues), proving to be a rare bright spot amongst its 4 segments. With the rising threat of cyberattacks globally, the company's focus in network services would partially offset the declines in other segments.

StarHub further strengthened its network services segment via the announced acquisition of a 51% stake in Accel Systems & Technologies in May 2017 for c.S$19m. The acquisition is expected to strengthen StarHub's network / managed enterprise services via strengthening its product portfolio to include end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, which we think is timely in view of the growing threat of cyberattacks. In addition, the company could potentially cross-sell its other telecommunication products to Accel's customer base (which includes multinationals and government agencies).

That said, our key concern is that the small-scale acquisition (when compared to Singtel's S$810m acquisition of US-based cybersecurity outfit Trustwave in 2015) would be unlikely to materially affect StarHub's financials in the near term.

Network sharing with M1

StarHub has announced a network sharing arrangement with M1 (OTC:MBOFF), and the two companies are currently in discussions prior to signing a formal agreement. This allows both companies to expand coverage and reduce cash operating expenses and CAPEX. According to Ericsson, network sharing reduces site area requirements by 30-40%. In addition, PWC estimates that network sharing could save operators 30-40% of CAPEX/OPEX costs. Should the network sharing agreement be eventually implement, this could improve StarHub's margins significantly.

However, we note that the arrangement is far from concrete, as since the announcement of the formal commencement of discussions in January 2017, there has been no material update, including during the 1Q17 results update. Furthermore, we believe the ongoing sale process of M1 could potentially result in the discussions being delayed, as it is likely that the considerations of the eventual new owner (if sold) would have to be taken into consideration. Potential buyers include strategic players (China Mobile (NYSE:CHL)) and private equity firms. In addition, both parties would have to engage with the regulator and multiple stakeholders before any formal agreement can be signed. Hence, we are cautiously optimistic of the network sharing plans pending further update.

Conclusion

While we expect StarHub's share price to be supported in the near term due to its c.5.8% dividend yield (based on a S$2.70 share price as of 30th May 2017), we believe this does not price in further headwinds faced by the company in FY18 and beyond. This is especially so considering the headwinds faced by 3 out of its 4 businesses and heightened cash outlay for spectrum payments in 2018. While StarHub has taken mitigating actions, we think it is too early to be optimistic (as highlighted above). Further dividend cuts are likely in FY18/FY19, which would further affect its share price once anticipated / announced by the market. Furthermore, should M1 be acquired by a strategic player (e.g., China Mobile), the industry landscape could change further, as it will likely be affected by the new owner's plans. Considering the above, we do not think a c.6% yield will fully compensate for the risks. For our dividend portfolio, we would prefer other dividend plays such as Asian Pay Television Trust (OTCPK:APTTF), which we had researched on in mid-May.

