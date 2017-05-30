Think Tank Misses It Concerning Oil And Self-Driving Electric Cars

This is the one thing to watch to see if assertions and projections being made are true.

A think tank that can't see the forest for the trees concerning oil and self-driving cars.

source: insideevs

It's always easy for think tanks and other similar organization to throw out estimates for popular ideas in order to attract attention, but when it's observably nonsensical, such as in the case of the latest prediction from think tank RethinkX, that within about 13 years "self-driving electric cars will dominate the roads," it has to be challenged because some investors might actually take it seriously, and make decisions based upon the faulty premises of the conclusions of the study.

According to the organization, by 2030 self-driving cars will account for about 95 percent of all car miles driven. It did say that the number of car including an internal combustion engine would account for about 40 percent of all cars on the road by that time; the point being they wouldn't be prioritized as the primary means of travel on the roads.

The report includes a lot of assertions, but I'm going to focus only on oil in this article, and why they get it wrong.

Can't see the forest for the trees

One of the major problems of think tanks is they include so much data when gathering information for their studies, they get into so much minutia they can get bogged down in the numerous small details to the point of missing the larger picture.

For those not from the U.S., when saying you 'can't see the forest for the trees,' it means looking at all the small details and potentially losing the macro outlook that isn't that difficult to see. What is obvious can be lost in the details that aren't that important to what's going to really happen.

What this study attempts to do is position itself contrarian to the general consensus that this is going to take a lot longer to work out than some like those at RethinkX are convinced of. Even so, the think tank uses weasel words to cover itself if their predictions far fall short of their estimates, which they without a doubt will.

But projecting out 13 years into the future means very few people will remember what was predicted in 2017, and few will care. In other words, it's a safe thing to do, whether or not it's accurate or even remotely viable.

Here's how the authors of the report - James Arbib and Tony Seba - provided a weasel clause to cover the inevitable failure of their prognostications. Arbib said this:

"This scenario in the report is based on full autonomy. Without full autonomy, the bet's off. If it is 2030, and we certainly don't believe that, this scenario is delayed."

My response to that is this. Why bother releasing the report if you're basing it upon something that they don't believe is a certainty within the time frame being proffered?

They're attempting to heavily influence the thinking of people to the degree it is believed, would result in numerous decisions to completely change their investing strategies, in the case of the stock market. There are potential repercussions in other areas of life as well, if it were to be believed.

Think of the silly assertions made by Al Gore concerning the coastlines of the U.S. being under water from alleged global warming by now. If people made life or investing decisions based upon those wrong assumptions, it could have been devastating for their portfolios.

Oil predictions from projected adoption of self-driving cars

One of the assertions made from this report that can be monitored fairly soon is that oil demand will peak by 2020 at 100 million barrels per day. That will plunge, according to the conclusions of the report, to 70 million barrels per day by 2030.

To show the disparity between that outlook and that of the Energy Information Administration, the EIA sees oil in 2030 being 40 million barrels per day higher by that time.

Consequently, an alarmist estimate of oil finding a consistent bottom of a little over $25 per barrels will be the new reality. Further, it suggest this would devastate almost the entirety of the oil sector, including shale producers in the U.S. It claims that by 2030, 65 percent of shale oil will no longer be viable.

The executive summary of the report state "the impact of the collapse of oil prices throughout the oil industry value chain will be felt as soon as 2021."

As for infrastructure, it sees pipelines such as the Keystone XL and North Dakota Access being stranded.

Other high-cost oil production countries like Venezuela, the UK, Canada and Norway were also expected to experience severe collapse in the volume of oil in their offshore sites, with the exception of Canada with its oil sands deposits.

The report went so far as to advise governments that they need to change policies in anticipation of these assumed events. It called for retraining of workers for new jobs in the 2020s and '30s.

All of this predicated upon extremely dubious, near-term projections.

What is obviously missed

I wrote an article recently on the Chinese government's push for adoption of electric vehicles, where it is proven the Chinese consumer would much rather buy and drive and SUV than an electric car. The Chinese SUV market is projected to grow from 4 million in 2010 to a huge 150 million by 2025. That's a lot of gasoline and oil needed to drive those cars. And this is only China.

The point for investors is we need to get rid of all this noise and look at what is really happening in the market, and especially with actual demand. It's more accurate to look at current trends and make projections, than it is to release studies that are based upon a variety of elements being in place for the conclusions to have even a remote chance of happening.

The Chinese trend for SUV demand is an example of that, and why investors can rely more on that as the most likely scenario to play out, than when 'full autonomy' will come into play, and if that will generate the disruption assumed by those involved with this study.

Any market is based upon supply and demand. It's not rocket science. Media reporting on interesting things like self-driving cars, isn't the same as consumers wanting them. The Chinese people are already proving that, and it doesn't matter what politicians want unless they force it upon consumers.

Another example of this is the sometimes touted adoption of ethanol in Brazil. When doing studies of consumer behavior there, I've found it's driven only by the lowest price, not the idea of it being better for the environment. Not only does ethanol have to be lower in Brazil for consumers there to switch from gasoline, but it has to be less than 70 percent of the price of gasoline to cause consumers to switch fuels.

Consumers determine supply and demand. And with Chinese consumers alone as they relate to the preferred vehicles to use, are choosing SUVs which require a lot more gas to run. That flies in the face of the conclusions of this report.

Conclusion

Investors should ignore these types of assertions coming from think tanks. These types of organizations exist for the purpose of projecting a different future than the current consensus.

At times this can be important to make us think and challenge our own confirmation bias, but in the case of oil, the time frame being used isn't even in the ballpark. We're not even sure people will use self-driving electric cars in large numbers in light of security and safety concerns.

For example, in China people are buying SUVs because there are about 700 people killed on roads there every day. They feel safer in a larger vehicle. That's not going to change in the near future.

Demand for oil is going to continue to rise, the electric vehicle and traditional car markets will both continue to grow, and it'll be many years before self-driving vehicles are part of the narrative, let alone considered a threat to gas-driven vehicles.

In the decades ahead we'll see a transition to more electric cars, but the same can be said for gasoline propelled cars. Mature economies will likely have an increasing percentage of electric vehicles, but even in that scenario, vehicles using gasoline could climb as well, even if the percentage of electric vehicles grow. That's because the overall auto market could grow because of increasing numbers of drivers.

I wouldn't make any investing decision concerning oil based upon reports that bring forward the time frame that all of this could happen in. Even if the study suggested it could happen further out, it's not believable that mile driven by vehicles using gasoline will plummet to only 5 percent of all miles driven.

Oil demand isn't going to drop to 70 million barrels per day within a decade, and oil isn't going to plummet to $25 per barrel and stay there.

The price of oil is going to start going up in the years ahead based upon demand. Nothing in the market points to this changing over the next 20 years or more, outside of wishful thinking that consumers will buy electric vehicles because elites want them to. It's not happening now, and it'll take a lot longer to happen in the future unless laws are passed to force consumers to have only electric options. I don't believe that's going to be how it plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.