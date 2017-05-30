Family Owned Ford, BMW, Volkswagen, Hyundai Top In Autonomous Driving

Ford is ranked a surprisingly high number one in a research report on self-driving automotive technology. BMW is ranked high for software & sharing with other entrants in the space.

Family controlled companies very commonly make long term decisions that benefit family members for years into the future, sometimes for generations into the future.

My research showed the second generation family members were very conservative, and "did not want the ship going down on their watch." I discuss this at length in my book (Alderson, 2011, Understanding the Family Business, Business Expert Press, NY). I found they made long term decisions, and did not make decisions to merely boost things in the short term.

Family owned businesses are often very altruistic, meaning they sometimes do things that are actually bad for business (such as employing a black sheep member of the family, or not laying off long term employees when needed). In short, they often make decisions to benefit the family and its wishes.

I should say there is a difference between being family owned and family controlled. Family owned can best be described as a family or several families who own a company outright with no public ownership. Family controlled firms have numerous outside shareholders and by controlling a majority of the shares or by possessing shares with multiple voting rights (as is the case with all families discussed in this article), can control the direction of a huge company.

Ford (NYSE:F), Volkswagen AG (VWA) Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), and Hyundai Motor Group (OTC:HYMLF) have made long term investments in what many consider to be the future of the automotive industry; self driving autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, and robo-taxi and ridesharing services such as Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT).

The family controlled companies have taken a look at the automotive industry, and since families care about the long term viability and survival of their organizations more than they care about short term issues, they have made investments that will ensure their firms will still be here (in the case of Ford and BMW) for another one hundred years. That is important for investors to realize. These bets in new automotive technology may take multiple years to pay off. However, it also keeps them relevant and viable if self driving is indeed as big as many think it may become.

Good News for Ford

Ford has had a tough time of it lately as any Ford stockholder can attest. The stock has declined 40% since 2014, the company just retired their CEO and the market yawned. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gets all the press for being "sexy". Ford has numerous vehicles, including the best selling F-150 truck, makes more vehicles in a month than Tesla can in a year, and actually makes a profit, and the market just yawns. The new CEO James Hackett has great turnaround experience, and Bill Ford is actually getting more involved in day to day matters (which is not surprising for a family company).

Ford has been rated a surprisingly high number one in self driving car technology according to Navigant Research. Automotive manufacturers and other entrants in the self driving car marketplace were ranked on 10 attributes. Ford is ahead based on their investments in technology, PLUS the fact they actually build cars (lots of them) and do so at a profit. Read more from Cars.com regarding the criteria and reasons why Ford is ranked number one. What is fascinating is the research studied General Motors (NYSE:GM), Waymo (NYSE:G), Uber, Lyft, BMW, Daimler AG (DDAIF:US), and many others in the new technology self driving car and ride sharing space. General Motors ranked second, family owned firm Volkwagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF) ranked fifth, Quandt family controlled BMW ranked six, Family owned Korean Chaebol Hyundai Motor Group ranked tenth. Surprisingly, Tesla did not make the top ten. It's a huge leap to manufacture in high enough volume to be profitable.

BMW

BMW has made a strategic decision to invest for the long term, by partnering with Delphi (see Forbes article here), as well as Intel and Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY). BMW is developing software that can be sold, shared or partnered with other car companies or ride sharing services. This is a different business model than Ford, which is building their own cars and may have their own Ford ridesharing service.

Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen is controlled by the Porsche family. They just revealed a self driving concept car called Sedric at the Geneva Auto Show. It has no steering wheel or pedals and actually has live plants in the car as air fresheners!

At the 2016 Geneva Motor Show VW Group's CEO Matthias Müller said: "We will be making a massive effort to promote piloted driving. We will be investing with the aim of bringing these technologies to market faster than the competition." (See article here.) They made the claim autonomous vehicles could save a million lives a year. Volkswagen hired Apple engineers in order to beat the competition.

Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai is a large Korean Chaebol (large interconnected group of companies) and is family controlled by the Chung family. They have partnered with Kia and are investing $2 Billion in self driving cars. They have also partnered with Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). They unveiled an all electric concept car called IONIQ at the 2016 LA Auto show

Opposing View

The view of the future of self-driving cars and ride sharing services taking over the automotive industry may not materialize. In which case, these investments may not show investors a good return on investment. Car companies need to balance in two worlds; between present day auto manufacturing (which pays the bills), and the possible future of self driving vehicles.

What's important for investors

As discussed above and in other articles I have written concerning long term family ownership and control, the bottom line for investors in family controlled firms is to:

Be aware of the ownership status of the family (this goes for any company you invest in).

Be aware that family goals (survival) may be different than the average investor (the stock price increasing in the short term is not a massive priority to the family, as it is to an outside investor). The family may be more interested in dividends than growth.

Look at the long term investments of these family controlled firms, I hope you are as impressed as I am. Family owned firms have been shown to be very innovative throughout history.

Should investors look at an investment in self driving cars as a hedge? I believe these families see their investments as a hedge against disruption.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.