3 Reasons To Buy This Little-Known 9.5%-Yielding MLP

Its future outlook is looking positive, thanks to the surge in oil production from the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is a little-known publicly traded master limited partnership that has more than 9,200 miles of pipeline and 81 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil and other liquids. The San Antonio, Texas - based company is valued at $4.3 billion and offers a dividend yield of 9.5%. That yield is higher than its MLP peer average of 7.6%, as measured by the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP). I believe there are three reasons why investors should consider buying this high-yield MLP now.

-1- Insider buying

It is always a good idea to keep track of significant insider buying activity because insiders usually have better information about the future prospects of their company than analysts, fund managers, sophisticated retail investors, and ordinary shareholders.

In NuStar Energy's case, we've seen two major insider buying transactions this year. In February, Bill Greehey, who is the chairman of NuStar and its general partner NuStar GP Holdings (NYSE:NSH), spent more than $1 million on buying 20,000 units of NuStar at an average of $54.03 per unit, as per data from InsiderInsights. Since then, NuStar's units have underperformed the market and the MLP's director W. Grady Rosier may have used this as an opportunity to purchase 5,000 units by spending almost $232,000 at an average price of $46.40 per unit. Currently, the MLP is at $46.27, which is lower than the above-mentioned levels where the insider buying occurred. This might be a good time to load up on NuStar units.

-2- Strong performance

The insider buying activity can be used as a signal to conduct additional research by digging deeper into a company's operations. A closer look at NuStar's performance reveals that this is a well managed MLP that has remained resilient in the downturn.

NuStar has indirect exposure to oil prices since it is engaged in the transportation of crude oil and other liquids. In the downturn, when shale drillers scale back production, the MLP may find it difficult to grow volumes. But NuStar minimizes this risk by running a largely fee-based business (more than 95% of its EBITDA is fee-based) and operating in Eagle Ford, which is a low-cost shale oil play. Consequently, NuStar did not report a large drop in crude oil and refined products transportation volumes, even on the back of declining US production.

Last year, the company's total throughput volumes for crude oil and refined products clocked in at 928,127 barrels per day - that's down just 6.6% from 2015 and 2.1% from 2014.

On top of this, NuStar has consistently generated enough distributable cash flows (DCF) to fully fund its distributions, which is why its coverage ratio has largely remained above-1x since late-2014. Last year, the company generated $365.16 million of distributable cash flows, which implied modest drops of 3.4% from 2015 and 2.9% from 2014 and translated into a good coverage ratio of 1.07x. This should alleviate concerns regarding the sustainability of distributions since they are backed by strong DCF and coverage ratio.

-3- Positive outlook

In Q1-2017, however, NuStar's DCF dropped by 8.3% to $88.9 million while distributions applicable to common limited partners increased by 19.5% to $101.9 million. With a drop in DCF and a significant uptake in distributions, the company's coverage ratio fell to 0.87x from 1.14x in Q1-2016. At first glance, the drop in coverage ratio to the uncomfortable level of less than 1x may appear disappointing, but it is actually a precursor to growth.

The decline in coverage ratio was driven by NuStar's acquisition of Navigator Energy Services for $1.475 billion, which was funded with 65% equity (common and preferred) and 35% unsecured bonds. If it weren't for the Navigator acquisition related equity offering, NuStar's coverage could have clocked in at 1.06x. The acquisition, however, has improved NuStar's future outlook by giving it access to the most prolific and lowest cost shale play in the US.

Navigator owned crude oil gathering, transportation, and storage system in the Permian Basin in Texas, which is the premier US shale oil play. It is the only oil producing region in the US which did not witness a decline in volumes, even in the downturn. At the start of 2014, when oil was still around $100 a barrel, oil production from the Permian stood at 1.48 million barrels per day, as per data from US EIA. By July-2016, with oil at less than $45 a barrel, production crossed the 2 million barrels per day mark. By April-2017, as oil hovered close to $50 a barrel, production averaged more than 2.36 million barrels per day. And following the stability in oil prices around $50 a barrel, production is expected to continue growing as companies such as Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) ramp up drilling activity. Following Navigator acquisition, NuStar now owns some of the leading midstream assets in the Permian which will fuel its growth.

Meanwhile, production from Texas's Eagle Ford shale play is also climbing. Oil production from the region is projected to climb to 1.28 million barrels per day by June, up from 1.18 million barrels per day at the start of this year, as per US EIA's projections. Here, companies such as ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are quickly deploying additional rigs to grow oil volumes. This should help NuStar's legacy pipelines business which is focused on the Eagle Ford play.

NuStar now has exposure to two major shale oil plays. The MLP is well positioned to grow transportation volumes as oil producers ramp up production in the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin. This will fuel meaningful DCF growth. That will push the company's leverage ratio back up to more than 1x while laying the foundation for distribution growth, perhaps by as soon as 2018.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.