Hartstreet LLC: EOG Might Be The Apple Of Unconventional Oil, Part 2

Looking at what may be EOG's best asset, we are comparing other operator results to its most recent huge wells.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has utilized the best technology with respect to completion design. It has been called the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) of oil in recent articles. On a play by play basis, EOG continues to outperform based on production. It has done this for years, and may continue to going forward. It has continued to add acreage in the Delaware Basin. Recent wells have been very good, and maybe the best in the country. It has pushed geology to a new level. This includes Loving and Lea counties. This has moved analysts to focus specifically on this acreage, and recent economics have shown great promise. As a whole, operators have an average payback time of 13 months. The average of 135 horizontals has produced over 225 KBO in a little over a year. We covered all locations in Part 1 of these articles. EOG has outperformed this average, but we hope to show how good this leasehold is by providing a breakdown by operator.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The total production type curve by operator is shown above. There is a relatively large discrepancy. The difference is based on the number of wells. The peak at month two is based on producers turned to sales beginning March 1 st of 2016 or later. These wells are all located in northern Loving or southern Lea counties in the Delaware Basin. This is the Delaware core and results are outpacing the rest of west Texas.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Most wells are located in Lea. Only one well is in Eddy. The Loving well's type curve is better than Lea County's.

County Well Count CUM Gas (mcf) CUM Oil (bbl) CUM Water LEA 99 25,350,208 10,226,775 18,713,622 LOVING 35 7,007,698 3,624,587 0 EDDY 1 535,337 166,328 354,210

Source: Welldatabase.com

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has completed 20 of the 135 wells in this grouping.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The production results have been good. It has a couple of wells over 300 KBOE in under one year of production. All are in Lea County.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The type curve of each individual location, provides monthly insight into production. Looking at each well's top month, a number had production above 50 KBOE in one month. Three locations had production over 70 KBOE.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The above chart shows the cumulative barrels of oil produced per well. The best producer was over 240 KBO. Two wells failed to produced 20 KBO. This is effected by days on line.

Source: Welldatabase.com

Three wells produced for only 3 months or less. Only four locations produced for a full year.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The cumulative production of CVX's 20 locations was 2.31 MMBO and 9.6 Bcf. The cumulative production is shown in red for natural gas, and green for oil. Black signifies the number of wells and blue is for barrels of water produced.

Source: Welldatabase.com

The 12-month type curve produces 149,030 BO and 696,350 Mcf. This is well below the average of 235,592 BO and 626,758 Mcf. CVX's wells are further to the west, which is a gassier part of the play. The much lower volumes of oil are significant given the distance from other locations in this data pool. The 135 locations were pulled from an 18 mile by 18 mile map. The payback time of all 135 wells is one year, while CVX's will take considerably longer. Although CVX is underperforming the average, other operators have a much higher average. In part three we will cover the production from another active operator, Concho (NYSE:CXO).

In summary, results can differ significantly from one operator to the next. EOG Resources continues to outpace its competitors, and much of this is due to technological advancements. It was the first to focus induced fractures near and around the well bore. This has increased and shortened fractures significantly. Recent improvements in production and costs are levered to many changes in how it does business. The Delaware Basin is one of the top areas in the US. The core around Loving and Lea counties has seen excellent results. This makes it a great location to focus a comparison. CVX has underperformed the average results. We will focus on additional operators going forward to see which are near EOG's performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOG, CXO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.