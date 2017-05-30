Intel Threats Compound

In my article titled "Intel Faces Tremendous Near-Term Threats," I have already covered several threats which put a few difficult years in Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) path. These threats included:

A narrowing of Intel's process advantage, as Samsung and TSMC draw ever closer with their manufacturing processes.

Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) resurgence, with its Ryzen Zen-based CPUs, soon to be complemented with server versions and APUs.

And the threat from the emergence of ARM computing alternatives. This threat also has a large "segment" which is the possibility of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) abandoning Intel for its home-grown ARM-based alternative.

The Threat Compounds

So, why am I saying the threats to Intel are compounding? The reason has to do with a recent development. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stands to introduce the ability for ARM-based computing devices to run Windows 10.

Here, you might say "that isn't new, Microsoft did that already with Windows RT and it bombed." To which I'd reply "this time is different."

You see, when Microsoft introduced Windows RT, Windows RT wasn't full Windows. It could only run applications from the Windows app store. It basically lost access to all of the Windows x86 legacy apps, which are one of the main reasons to run Windows anyway. So naturally, it bombed.

This time, however, really is different. Microsoft is promising full Windows on ARM, running x86 legacy apps and all. This will be achieved both by having the core system running on native ARM code (and accessible transparently through the same API calls as "regular windows"), and then emulating x86 for the apps themselves.

Of course, emulation has a performance cost. On top of this, existing ARM CPUs are rather weak. Microsoft, however, has achieved some clever solutions, like caching the emulated instructions, so when the same code runs twice it will no longer have much emulation impact at all.

Anyway, given the ARM CPU situation, initially Microsoft's solution will result in Intel losing low-end market share. Things like tablets, 2-in-1s and low-end notebooks will see the market eaten away by cheaper, more efficient (battery life) and likely even faster ARM-based solutions. The market loss, especially when it comes to tablets and 2-in-1s, should be fast - given that Intel has basically quit on improving its lowest-end mobile CPUs. This is already a problem, but not really where the threat is compounded.

The threat is compounded, however, in what regards Apple. I have long said that Apple's CPU abilities were getting good enough that Apple will eventually replace the Intel CPUs in its Mac lines with its home-bred ARM-based solutions. There is tremendous incentive for Apple to do this, since producing its own Mac CPUs would help Mac margins significantly (by cutting away the main cost, the Intel CPU).

However, Apple had two large problems in going ARM's way:

Keeping backwards compatibility . Apple already receives LLVM bytecode from its developers for Mac App Store apps. Theoretically it might already be possible for Apple to re-target these apps to a different architecture (transparently, without the developers having to re-compile). However, there's some debate on this. Still, like with Microsoft Windows, the Mac App store isn't necessarily the source of most Mac software - so a large degree of developer involvement would always be needed.

. Apple already receives LLVM bytecode from its developers for Mac App Store apps. Theoretically it might already be possible for Apple to re-target these apps to a different architecture (transparently, without the developers having to re-compile). However, there's some debate on this. Still, like with Microsoft Windows, the Mac App store isn't necessarily the source of most Mac software - so a large degree of developer involvement would always be needed. Having the ability to run Windows. It's possible to run Windows on a Mac through bootcamp or through the use of virtual machines. Both are made easier by the present Mac hardware being x86-based. This ease would previously be lost if Apple replaced x86 with ARM.

It's on this second issue that the recent Microsoft development is synergistic. As ARM-based PCs gain the ability to run the new Windows version, so would Apple's ARM-based solution. As a result, we can say that this move by Microsoft not only stands to cannibalize Intel's sales into the lower end of the CPU market, but it also increases the chance that Apple will move to ARM for the Mac earlier than otherwise.

Conclusion

The ARM threat increased materially due to Microsoft's impending release of a full Windows version able to run legacy x86 apps on an ARM CPU (the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 to begin with, but this will expand quickly).

This threat also synergized with another threat: the likelihood that Apple will replace Intel with its own ARM-based CPUs in its Mac line.

So in short, the ARM threat to Intel is moving as follows:

Right now, ARM-based devices are slowly stealing computing share from Intel-based devices, but do so by running different operating systems (Android, Chrome OS and iOS).

Later in 2017, ARM-based devices will start being able to run full Windows x86. Given the ex-Apple ARM CPU performance, this will initially steal low-end sales from Intel-based solutions. Later on, as ARM CPUs evolve faster than Intel's, this will increasingly steal sales in higher segments.

Somewhere in the next few years, Apple will replace Intel CPUs in its Mac lines with its own ARM-based CPUs. This will represent an instantly large loss of Intel sales, across the mid-market at the very least. This move became more likely to happen due to Microsoft making a Windows version able to run on ARM.

This article refers only to the ARM threat. However, we should add that due to AMD's resurgence, Intel will see increased competition from AMD:

Starting now, for the high-end of the market due to the 8-core Ryzens.

During the second half of the year for mid-market chips, server chips and laptop APUs.

As a result, Intel seems under fire from all sides and is an extremely risky long at this point. Indeed, I consider Intel a short.