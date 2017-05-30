Income For Millionaires

You've seen them: headlines promoting high-yielding stocks. Be careful; some of these high-yielding stocks may have to cut their dividends. Not all income is created equal. In this article I will discuss the challenges associated with high-yield securities. Income doesn't really matter if the portfolio is worth less today than a year ago. I will show you a portfolio of consumer and utility stocks anchored by the S&P500 and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B). I like the defensive nature of utility and consumer stocks; they have low volatility and a history of modest returns, plus dividends.

Seth Klarman, a hedge fund manager, wrote a famous piece in Forbes in 1992 that is still relevant today. He talked about yield-seeking investors, known as Yield Pigs, who were susceptible to investing in products that promised a high current rate of return. Wall Street introduced multiple products that produce income. He wrote:

Unless they are deluding themselves, investors understand that to achieve incremental yield above that available from U.S. government securities (the 'risk-free' rate), they must incur increasing levels of principal risk. There is no risk-free yield enhancement on Wall Street. The painful result: Higher risk investments often erode one's capital and produce lower returns -- the worst of all investment worlds.

Chasing yield can result in a huge loss of capital. I saw this happen after oil plunged from $100 a barrel to $48 in 2014. Investors figured they can still make great yields in stocks like Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), but they got burned as the company cut the dividend and the stock plunged. KMI is down 7% YTD and down 42% over the past three years. Oil stocks are subject to the boom and bust cycles of a single commodity that is produced globally. The technology for producing oil has improved over the years, reserves are plentiful, so I expect an oversupply of oil for the foreseeable future and little growth in oil price. The peak for oil prices is often entering the summer driving season, with all the travel for vacations, but here we are at $49.80 per barrel of crude.

Another place that I am cautious of is real estate investment trusts. Colorado Wealth Management Fund recently discussed this challenge in an article. The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) "has a great dividend yield at 9.4%. That is great, but only until the dividend cuts get underway again," the article said.

If you look at the Vanguard REIT Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), you will see this sector has been in the dumps for a while. VNQ is the same price today as it was a year ago, meanwhile the S&P 500 is up 15% during the same time period, or up 8% YTD. Realty Income (NYSE:O), yielding 4.9%, is down 4% YTD, down 7.8% over the past 12 months. I don't like real estate because I see a reduction in retail stores nationwide, plus interest rates are rising; higher interest expense reduces margins. There are already too many retail stores, malls are drying up; they are getting crushed by online shopping. Income from commercial real estate is not likely to grow much, if anything it may decline.

There is a better, lower-risk way to achieve yield and still hold onto your principal. The answer is a portfolio with one third S&P 500, currently yielding 1.85%, along with a mix of consumer stocks, utilities, bonds, and an overweight position in Berkshire Hathaway.

Consumer stocks are a safer bet. Stocks like Hershey (NYSE:HSY), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) have been steady eddy winners for many years. Sure, the cola companies are losing business in the sugary drink market, but they make it up in the water and flavored water markets. Church & Dwight has a fantastic portfolio of brands, like Arm & Hammer and Trojan condoms. It has steadily grown revenues every year for many years, albeit only single digits some years but, hey, growth is growth. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) is up 11% YTD, up 7% over the past 12 months and up 25% over the past three years, and it currently yields 2.4%.

Utility stocks are another steady eddy because of their consistent history of earning regular income. Utilities like Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) are moving into wind energy because it's cleaner, renewable and competitively priced. Westar also burns coal to serve about 700,000 customers in Kansas, but it does face a lot of regulation. In April, the Kansas Corporation Commission rejected Westar's sale to Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) for $60 per share. I bought some Westar shares at $51.21 after the deal failed; the stock fell 8%. Great Plains Energy will have to pay a $380 million breakup fee to Westar Energy if it fails to consummate an acquisition of Westar, Lori Wright, of Great Plains Energy, told me. The $380 million would be more than one year's earnings at Westar Energy. Electricity usage is steady at Westar, the dividends are decent, yielding 3%, and who knows? Maybe we shall see another deal?

I've owned Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) since 2008 when I started buying it at $33 per share. The stock recently traded for $80 per share and is currently yielding 3.7%. I also like Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), which I started buying last fall after meeting over a beer with a former employee in a Cape Cod pub and doing a deep dive research into the stock myself. Thank you John. ES is up 11% YTD and up 35% over the past three years. The Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) is up 9.4% YTD and up 25% over the past three years.

I also like iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG), which is currently yielding 2.3%. Bonds may lose value due to rising interest rates. The AGG ETF pays monthly dividends and has low volatility; the price hasn't changed much in the past three years. This is a good source of income, but don't expect any appreciation in this asset.

My main brokerage account is up 5% YTD and up 18% over the past three years on the strength of an overweight 19% position in BRK.B; 24% position in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) and 10.2% position in the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE). The portfolio includes 20.2% bonds averaging a 3% yield. My portfolio includes a 9.37% position in utilities; a 9.87% position in consumer stocks; and a 6.8% position in industrials. My 2% yield on the total portfolio could be higher if I traded out BRKB for a yield-bearing security. I like BRKB because it owns 100 companies, has $96 billion in cash and has plans to buy back shares at 1.2 times book value. Berkshire Hathaway is trading around 1.4 times book value. That is cheap in comparison to 2.5 to 3 times book for the S&P500.

I have 34% of my portfolio in the S&P500 because it is the benchmark by which most large cap funds are measured, and most fund managers fail to beat the index. I like IVV and IVE because they have low fees, strong volume and regular dividends.

Below are the assets and their weighting in my main brokerage account:

Security Weight in Portfolio Yield Berkshire Hathaway 19% N/A Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) 0.02% 0.3% Church & Dwight 5.04% 1.5% Coca-Cola 3.73% 3.3% Dominion Energy 5.33% 3.7% Eversource Energy 4.04% 3.1% Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) 3.82% 3.6% Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) 1.1% 3% Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) 3% 2.2% ISHARES CORE S&P 500 ETF 24% 1.85% ISHARES S&P 500 VALUE ETF 10.27% 2.21% United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) 0.02% N/A ISHARES MSCI JAPAN ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) 0.26% 1.84% ISHARES CORE US Aggregate Bond ETF 3.37% 2.36% BURLINGTN NO SAN 3.05% DUE 03/15/22 4.26% 3.05% BURLINGTN NO SAN 3.05% DUE 09/01/22 4.26% 3.05% UNION PACIFIC CO 2.75% DUE 04/15/23 4.17% 2.75% UNION PACIFIC CO 2.95% DUE 01/15/23 4.21% 2.95%

I may sell my equities in oil; otherwise, I plan to hold these assets for five to 10 years. The railroad bonds expire in 2022 and 2023. I am only looking for a 6% to 8% return annually. I don't need 10% yielding stocks that are going to lose value. A millionaire portfolio earning 6% is making $60,000 annually. That is a nice return to me. And if you reinvest the dividends, when your stocks are on sale, you may see incrementally higher returns. Live on 4% or $40,000 and reinvest 2% or $20,000. Over the long term, your million might grow into $1.1 million.

Conclusion

Some millionaires inherited wealth. Some earned it through a lifetime of hard work and diligent savings and investments. Regardless of how you gained wealth, don't give it away chasing yields. I'm sticking with my utilities and consumer stocks, anchored by the S&P 500 and BRK.B.

In the end, yield really doesn't matter if your portfolio is worth less today than a year ago. By chasing yield, some investors missed out on the 15% rise in the S&P 500. Some investors may want to rethink their strategy. Don't lose your principle chasing yield. A modest 6% return is just fine with me.