Boeing: Paris Air Show 2017 Preview

From the 19th of June until the 25th of June, the 52nd Paris Air Show will take place. The Paris Air Show takes place every other year and alternates with the Farnborough Air Show. Traditionally, Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) use these air shows to launch products and make order announcements.

The air show also gives somewhat of an idea on the jet maker’s prospects for firming up orders during the year. With aircraft orders falling since 2015, the air shows are being focused on a bit more by analysts. In this article, I will have a look at what I am expecting from the 52nd Paris Air Show, but also what I am not expecting. I will have a look at aircraft launches and potential orders.

Aircraft Launches

Source: Aviation International News

I am expecting that we will see the Boeing 737 MAX 10 being launched. The aircraft is quite a soft response, but I do think it is a necessary one. In April, Boeing was working towards making a decision on a program launch and the aircraft did get its fair amount of attention during the ISTAT conference in March this year.

Potential customers of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 would be airlines that currently have stayed loyal to Boeing and ordered the MAX 9 or Boeing 737-900ER instead of the Airbus counterparts. These airlines include United Airlines (NYSE:UAL), LionAir and Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK). It is likely that Boeing has pitched the conceptual aircraft to Chinese and Indian customers as well.

The other aircraft that had some exposure during the ISTAT conference earlier this year was the NMA (New Midsize Airplane) or Boeing 797X. Currently it is nothing more than a concept, but it is aimed to operate in the market space previously handled by the Boeing 757 and Boeing 767. For this aircraft, I do not expect a product launch during this year’s air show but I do expect that there will be some talk about this aircraft, even if it is for the media reporters to ask questions about it.

Source: www.boeing.com

Earlier this year, Boeing pitched a new conceptual aircraft to win an order from Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY). This concept aircraft is a stretch of the Boeing 777-9 dubbed the "777-10X." Singapore Airlines did not select the Boeing 777-10 and I also do not think a launch of the 777-10 is likely during this year’s show given the challenging environment for wide body aircraft and the fact that the -9 hasn’t even been produced yet.

Potential orders

Lessors are playing an increasingly more important role in aircraft purchases and part of their business success comes from buying aircraft in big numbers to acquire steep discounts. I do expect the Boeing 737 MAX to see some order inflow from lessors during this year’s air show as well.

Source: www.YouTube.com

Boeing started the year on a strong note with an order from Singapore Airlines for 20 Boeing 777-9X and 19 Boeing 787-10 aircraft worth $13.8B at list prices. After discounts this order can likely be valued closer to $6.8B. The deal has not yet been added to Boeing’s order book and I expect that Boeing and Singapore Airlines will finalize the deal during the air show with a signing ceremony.

The order is a win for Boeing as it went head-to-head with Airbus to bag the order.

SaudiGulf Airlines could reach an agreement with Boeing for the purchase of up to 16 Boeing 777 current generation aircraft. The deal would be a mix of Boeing 777 aircraft from the -200 and -300 series. It is likely that for both jets SaudiGulf will order the Extended Range (ER) version. At list prices the deal would be worth between $4.5B and $5.6B, though typical discounts are 50%.

An order from WestJet (OTC:WJAFF) for 10 Boeing 787-9 is already in Boeing’s order book for May, but it could very well be that the companies will ink an intention letter for 10 other Boeing 787-9 aircraft for media attention.

Malaysia Airlines is an airline that has been plagued for years, but the airline has been restructuring its fleet, network and staff allowing the airline to look into expansion again. In 2017, the airline wants to order a total of 25 wide body jets to replace its existing medium wide body fleet of 15 aircraft. Currently the airline operates 15 Airbus A330-300, so I think the airline has a slight preference for the Airbus A330-900neo but the Boeing 787-9 also has a chance considering that Boeing’s complete line up of wide body jets was removed from service in the restructuring of the airline.

The airline also could go for a Boeing narrow body fleet and an Airbus wide body fleet, which is something that would make sense as well. All with all, there is a chance for Boeing but it has to offer something extremely good to win the order.

A bang could come from Indian airline Vistara, which recently reached the threshold of 20 aircraft entitling them to operate on international routes. The airline is rumored to be preparing an order for 50 Boeing 777X jets. Given that the airline wants to start long-haul operations fairly soon it has to place an order as soon as possible and the Paris Air Show would be a perfect stage to do so. Despite the fact that it is rumored that 50 777X jets will be ordered I think a mix of Boeing 787 and Boeing 777X jets would be better suitable.

So, I am expecting new orders from SaudiGulf, Vistara and potentially Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines finalizing its aircraft deal. There are also a few leads on which I expect no orders during the air show. One of those orders is the order from Iran Air. There is a tentative agreement but with the licenses for the deal currently being reviewed I do not expect that we will see Boeing firming up during the air show.

Emirates is currently contemplating its fleet strategy and considering narrow body aircraft and an order for the Boeing 787 or Airbus A350, but a decision is likely to be announced on the own Dubai Air Show.

Qantas is currently also working through a decision-making process to decide whether it will take the Airbus A350-900ULR or the Boeing 777-8. A decision has not been made yet and it is really too close to call who will win the order.

Conclusion

During the Farnborough Air Show last year, Boeing collected orders and commitments worth $25.6B. If we add deals from Vistara ($13.5B-20.4B), Singapore Airlines ($13.8B) and SaudiGulf ($4.5B-5.6), we get to $31.8B in list price value. If these three aircraft deals or at least two will indeed be finalized during the air show, Boeing should have no problem beating last year’s order value.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.