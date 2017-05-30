Costco: Too Expensive And Not Changing Quickly Enough

Many US stocks with strong competitive advantages are having estimates raised of late due to a host of reasons. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is a company that just reported earnings and falls into that bracket. The wholesale corporation managed to increase its sales by a healthy 8% in its most recent quarter which resulted in turnover topping $28.2 billion. Net income rose by $155 million as the company was able to increase is operating margins by 0.1% in its fiscal third quarter. Costco hasn't been as aggressive as other retailers in the e-commerce space though despite growing its digital channel sales by 11% in the third quarter. The thinking behind not being as aggressive in this space lies in the fact that the company's discounted gas, loyalty program and treasure hunt experience are expected to keep the top and bottom line charging northwards. Really?

Just look at the likes of how Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Target (NYSE:TGT) grew their e-commerce segments this quarter. Home Depot stands out to me here as the surprising choice considering how bulky and heavy its items can be but it still managed to grow its e-commerce sales by 23% in its most recent quarter. Therefore you would feel that Costco (being in a similar position to Home Depot due to the "bulk" ordering mindset of its customers) can also make inroads online despite the fundamentals of its business not being 100% set up for online domination in my opinion.

So why isn't the company set up to dominate online? Well look at the business model of the company. Costco strategically has targeted affluent shoppers which are customers who know what a bargain is and don't mind buying enough stuff to avail of those bargains. Therefore as expected, the average ticket price in Costco is pretty high compared to other retailers as volume is the requisite the company desires above everything else as margins are ultra tight. This should be the first red flag for long-term investors. Costco is far from being a bargain-based brand where everyone does their shopping. It is only for the chosen few who fork out $60 and $120 for basic and executive memberships respectively. Now bulls would argue that there is "plenty of room at the top" which would state that Costco's market share will not be eroded due to it uncovering a niche area of the market where no other retailer has been able to make inroads to date. However I would beg to differ, especially when you take note of the following trends.

First of all look at how the stock behaved in the year 2000 and again in 2008 when the stock in both times got cut in half. Costco most certainly is not a recession proof stock as it is not a retailer that customers swarm to when money gets tight. Why? Well on one hand you have the membership fees and on the other hand you must buy in bulk. A recession in the US (which we are long overdue) also ties in with my e-commerce argument as the digital channel will continue to grow as the clear alternative when capital becomes tight again. Let me give you an example. Costco at present is very competitive on shampoo - probably the cheapest price you will find. However to get the very competitive price, you need to buy them in a pack of three. This business model has been working fine for Costco to date but let's fast forward to the next recession (which will probably be in a year or two as history always repeats) where I feel we will have a different scenario.

What will be this scenario? Well what invariably happens in an economic downturn is that the average income of a certain household falls. Therefore at this time I feel our regular Costco buyer will have the option of buying from another retailer, continue with Costco or jump online where the buyer will be able to forego any membership fees and drill down to exactly what is required from week to week. This is what I believe Costco investors are missing here - the time element involved with the Costco shop. What do I mean like this? Well if money becomes tighter, does one usually want to invest more or less time to do the necessary shopping? I mean, how long does an average Costco shopping trip take - 1.5 to 2 hours depending on queues at least? I believe customers would invest less time into their routine shop which is why I believe Costco would suffer more than other retailers if the economy took a turn south. In fact I fundamentally believe the following statement.

If you save people time and money, people over time will flock to your business.

Costco at present may be leading the pack with the money part (savings) but you can bet that its online competitors will continue to push hard to get that time/value component in their favor which will result in customers beginning to snub the offline warehouse model before long.

Currently the stock is trading with an earnings multiple of 32.8 which is almost double the industry's average and five points higher than its five-year average. In theory, the company's business model looks far more favorable than traditional retailers due to the fact that it is able to collect memberships fees up front which basically means it can buy merchandise with house money. More stores, consistent hikes in membership fees and low gas prices all drive revenue and earnings forward but considering the company's present lofty valuation, it's plain to see that there is plenty of future earnings already priced into this stock. Rising crude oil prices (our premium portfolio went long oil last week as we believe crude has bottomed) will only hurt Costco's margins going forward. If crude ends up where I believe it will get to this year ($60 a barrel), customers will be thinking twice before doing their expensive Sunday shops at Costco.

To sum up, I feel the trajectory in Costco's share price over the past few years has been the result of low unemployment, cheap money and rising asset values. Can I see customers swarming to this company in an industry downturn? No. Rising oil prices will hurt also. Other retailers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are working extremely hard to improve last-mile delivery service. Labor at present makes up the bulk of delivery costs but there will come a time when labor will not be needed to the extent that it is being used today. The two areas that will hurt Costco I feel will be its customer service and speed which is why I see too much downside risk here for this to be a long-term play.